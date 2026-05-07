5 Things to Know About New Chargers OL Alex Harkey

The Chargers continued to add to their offensive line room in the 2026 NFL Draft by selecting Oregon offensive lineman Alex Harkey in the sixth round (No. 206 overall).

Be sure to check out the Chargers 2026 Draft Hub to recap all eight picks.

Here are five things to know about Harkey:

1. Lone year at Oregon

Harkey's lone season with the Ducks saw him put up a productive season for one of college football's top teams.

The 6-foot-5, 314-pound lineman played and started in 14 of Oregon's 15 games at right tackle for a unit that was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, presented to the nation's most outstanding offensive line group.

Harkey earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors following the season where he ranked top 10 in the Big Ten in Pro Football Focus' pass blocking grade (74.0) and fewest quarterback hurries allowed (12) among tackles with at least 500 snaps.

2. Becoming full-time starter

The offensive lineman's prior two seasons before Oregon helped him become a starter in college football.

After joining Texas State in 2023, he became their full-time starter during the 2024 season as he started 12 games.