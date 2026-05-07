5 Things to Know About New Chargers OL Alex Harkey

The Chargers continued to add to their offensive line room in the 2026 NFL Draft by selecting Oregon offensive lineman Alex Harkey in the sixth round (No. 206 overall).
Be sure to check out the Chargers 2026 Draft Hub to recap all eight picks.
Here are five things to know about Harkey:
1. Lone year at Oregon
Harkey's lone season with the Ducks saw him put up a productive season for one of college football's top teams.
The 6-foot-5, 314-pound lineman played and started in 14 of Oregon's 15 games at right tackle for a unit that was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, presented to the nation's most outstanding offensive line group.
Harkey earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors following the season where he ranked top 10 in the Big Ten in Pro Football Focus' pass blocking grade (74.0) and fewest quarterback hurries allowed (12) among tackles with at least 500 snaps.
2. Becoming full-time starter
The offensive lineman's prior two seasons before Oregon helped him become a starter in college football.
After joining Texas State in 2023, he became their full-time starter during the 2024 season as he started 12 games.
Harkey earned All-Sun Belt Third Team honors that season after helping the Bobcats finish fifth in total offense (476.9) and eighth in scoring offense (36.5) nationally.
Take a look through some photos of the Chargers selection at No.206 in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, G Alex Harkey from the University of Oregon.
3. Position versatility
A career tackle at the collegiate level, Harkey projects to move inside in the NFL.
"I'm just trying to do whatever I can do to add the most value to myself for the Chargers," Harkey said after getting drafted. "If they want me to play guard, I'll play guard. If they want me to play center, I'll play center. Wherever they need me, really."
He made all his starts at right tackle in college but did play other spots in a limited fashion.
Across his four seasons in FBS football, Harkey logged a total of 124 snaps at right guard, including 31 while at Oregon.
4. Different stops
A Texas product, Harkey worked his way up from being an unheralded recruit.
He joined Tyler Junior College in east Texas, beginning as a tight end before switching over to the offensive line.
And after a couple of successful seasons, he joined Colorado in 2022, his first FBS stop before spending the pair of seasons at Texas State and the season at Oregon.
5. New-look OL room
Harkey now slots into an offensive line room that added a number of new faces during the draft process.
With Rashawn Slater and Alt set as the starting tackles, the interior of the Chargers offensive line currently features Trevor Penning, Tyler Biadasz and Cole Strange, as well as second-round pick Jake Slaughter, who now factors into the mix on the interior.
Veterans Trey Pipkins III and Kayode Awosika are on the roster along with Ben Cleveland, Branson Taylor, Josh Kaltenberger.
Harkey joins Slaughter, Travis Burke and Logan Taylor as the 2026 draft picks along the line, while Jacob Spomer and Isaiah World were added to the roster as undrafted free agents.