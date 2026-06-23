Chargers To Host 49ers in Joint Practice on August 18

The Chargers will see the 49ers in both the preseason and regular season in 2026.

You can add a joint practice to the calendar, too.

The Bolts on Tuesday announced they will host San Francisco for a single joint practice on Tuesday, August 18, during Chargers Training Camp at The Bolt.

The practice, which begins at 10 a.m., is slated to run for two hours and is open exclusively to Chargers Season Ticket Members.

There are plenty of connections between the teams that share a state, including the fact that Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh compiled a 44-19-1 record and made three playoff appearances (including in Super Bowl XLVII) as the 49ers Head Coach from 2011 to 2014.

Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel also has ties to San Francisco and current 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan.

McDaniel spent five seasons on Shanahan's staff with the San Francisco 49ers from 2017-21, serving as the Run Game Coordinator for four seasons and then as the Offensive Coordinator during the 2021 season.

McDaniel and Shanahan also previously coached together in Atlanta, Cleveland and Washington.

And Chargers running backs coach Max McCaffrey will get a chance to see his brother, Christian, who is a three-time, First-Team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler.

The Bolts and 49ers will play a preseason game at 7 p.m. (PT) on Thursday, August 20.