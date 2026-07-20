Chargers 2026 Training Camp Preview: How Does Familiar Cornerback Room Help Elevate Chris O'Leary's Defense?

Camp Outlook

The Chargers returning cornerback room is vastly similar to what is was a season ago.

And for new Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O’Leary, who saw what the Bolts have at the position this offseason, he can't help but get excited about the depth of the group.

"Really good," O'Leary said when asked how he felt about the room. "It's one of those where you come in with a mindset or thought of, 'This is what the room looks like, this is who you got.' Then you put in the work and get to this point it's like holy cow."

He later added: "I think it's a healthy competition… I have high hopes for that room."

The top three leaders in 2025 defensive snaps at the position — Donte Jackson, Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart — all return to spearhead the group.

Jackson, the player with the most NFL experience of the group, was a ballhawk in his first season with the Bolts by notching four interceptions, which tied for the team lead.

Still and Hart meanwhile, the pair of 2024 fifth-rounders, put together strong second seasons of their own by starting 15 and 16 games, respectively.

The three have set a baseline of what they're capable of and the Chargers defensive playcaller has high hopes for what they can do in 2026.

"D-Jack is a player, he's a baller," O'Leary said. "You look at Tarheeb, Cam, all of these guys they all have their unique skillsets but when they're really utilizing that skillset… getting those guys in those positions to do what they're good at, I'm excited about it."

The cornerbacks that follow the three are also some familiar faces.

The Chargers brought back Deane Leonard in free agency, a player who has served as depth over the first couple of years in his career and remains a special teams ace.

They also return Nikko Reed and Eric Rogers, a pair of training camp standouts from a season ago that look to recreate the noise they made this time last year.

The group is rounded out by Isas Waxter, who spent the majority of the season on the practice squad, and undrafted free agents Avery Smith and Rodney Shelley.

Bringing back the majority of last year's group is something that allows the unit to grow even more, as it is anticipated to be one of the most competitive positions on the roster heading into camp.

"It's a blessing to have the same guys … We're constantly building on what we were just doing," Jackson said. "I think that's the best part, when you have guys like Heeb, like Cam who are also leaders.