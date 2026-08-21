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Game Recap: Chargers Fall to 49ers in Preseason Play

Aug 20, 2026 at 10:11 PM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

GameRecapPreW2

The Chargers continued preseason play with a 41-17 loss against the 49ers on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium.

Here's a game recap from the Bolts second preseason game:

Turning Point

The Chargers won the toss and elected to receive as Justin Herbert and the offensive starters were up first.

But the unit went three-and-out following a run for a loss of a yard, a 9-yard completion to Charlie Kolar and an incomplete pass.

The Chargers defense had a longer run on the field as the 49ers offense converted three times on third down, but a key third-down pass breakup by Elijah Molden forced a San Francisco punt.

The 49ers took a 3-0 lead with a 48-yard field goal in the second quarter but the Chargers tied the game midway through the frame with a field goal of their own.

The Bolts field goal was set up when Lance showed off his wheels with an athletic run that put the Bolts in the red zone.

Down 3-0, the Chargers had the ball on the 49ers 42-yard line. Lance dropped back to pass on first down but stepped up in the pocket and saw an open lane.

Lance, a former first-round pick by the 49ers, then turned on the jets with a 37-yard run down to the 5-yard line that was the Bolts longest play of the night to date.

But it was mostly the 49ers after that as San Francisco scored 17 unanswered points to take a 20-3 lead into the half.

Junior Colson provided a spark in the second half with a 16-yard interception return for a score, but San Francisco responded with a touchdown drive to maintain the double-digit lead.

The Bolts reserves did produce a late highlight when DJ Uiagalelei found rookie undrafted free agent Jerand Bradley for a 28-yard touchdown pass with 63 seconds left.

Uiagalelei found Bradley down the left seam but the tight end made a heady play when he fell to the turf but wasn't touched. Bradley popped up and shrugged off a tackler before finding the end zone.

Photos: 49ers vs. Chargers Game Action

Browse through live action photos of the second preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium!

C/G Jake Slaughter (66) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
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C/G Jake Slaughter (66) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

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QB Justin Herbert (10)

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C/G Jake Slaughter (66) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
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C/G Jake Slaughter (66) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

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QB Justin Herbert (10)

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TE Charlie Kolar (88)
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TE Charlie Kolar (88)

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TE Charlie Kolar (88)

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QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

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P JK Scott (16)

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S Genesis Smith (22)

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DL Dalvin Tomlinson (94)

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DL Teair Tart (93)

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DB Deane Leonard (33)

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OLB Bud Dupree (48)

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OLB Bud Dupree (48)

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OLB Garmon Randolph (97)

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DT Jamaree Caldwell (99) and LB Denzel Perryman (6)

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LB Denzel Perryman (6)

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LB Denzel Perryman (6) and DL Justin Eboigbe (92)

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DL Nick Barrett (91)

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DL Nick Barrett (91)

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CB Avery Smith (36)

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DB Elijah Molden (2)

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DB Elijah Molden (2)

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DB Elijah Molden (2)

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DB Elijah Molden (2)

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DB Elijah Molden (2)

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Head Coach Jim Harbaugh
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Head Coach Jim Harbaugh

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Head Coach Jim Harbaugh

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Former Basketball Star Blake Griffin

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Former Basketball Star Blake Griffin

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Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary

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(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Junior Colson (25), OLB Bud Dupree (48), LB Emany Johnson (50), LB Marlowe Wax (58) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
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LB Junior Colson (25), OLB Bud Dupree (48), LB Emany Johnson (50), LB Marlowe Wax (58) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Bud Dupree (48), LB Junior Colson (25) and LB Emany Johnson (50)
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OLB Bud Dupree (48), LB Junior Colson (25) and LB Emany Johnson (50)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Junior Colson (25) and LB Marlowe Wax (58)
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LB Junior Colson (25) and LB Marlowe Wax (58)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Nikko Reed (46) and CB Avery Smith (36)
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CB Nikko Reed (46) and CB Avery Smith (36)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Nikko Reed (46) and CB Avery Smith (36)
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CB Nikko Reed (46) and CB Avery Smith (36)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Jahmeer Carter (61), CB Nikko Reed (46), CB Avery Smith (36) and LB Lander Barton (57)
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DL Jahmeer Carter (61), CB Nikko Reed (46), CB Avery Smith (36) and LB Lander Barton (57)

(Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Avery Smith (36) and CB Nikko Reed (46)
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CB Avery Smith (36) and CB Nikko Reed (46)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Lander Barton (57) and OLB Garmon Randolph (97)
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LB Lander Barton (57) and OLB Garmon Randolph (97)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Nick Barrett (91)
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DL Nick Barrett (91)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Kendall Williamson (40) and CB Rodney Shelley (24)
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S Kendall Williamson (40) and CB Rodney Shelley (24)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Rodney Shelley (24)
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CB Rodney Shelley (24)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Rodney Shelley (24)
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CB Rodney Shelley (24)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Garmon Randolph (97)
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OLB Garmon Randolph (97)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Emany Johnson (50)
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LB Emany Johnson (50)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Lander Barton (57) and LB Emany Johnson (50)
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LB Lander Barton (57) and LB Emany Johnson (50)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Emany Johnson (50) and LB Lander Barton (57)
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LB Emany Johnson (50) and LB Lander Barton (57)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Emany Johnson (50) and LB Lander Barton (57)
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LB Emany Johnson (50) and LB Lander Barton (57)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Lander Barton (57) and LB Emany Johnson (50)
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LB Lander Barton (57) and LB Emany Johnson (50)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Lander Barton (57) and LB Emany Johnson (50)
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LB Lander Barton (57) and LB Emany Johnson (50)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Garmon Randolph (97)
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OLB Garmon Randolph (97)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Avery Smith (36) and DL Jahmeer Carter (61)
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CB Avery Smith (36) and DL Jahmeer Carter (61)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Andre Carter (51), OLB Garmon Randolph (97), DL Terry Webb (64) and CB Avery Smith (36)
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OLB Andre Carter (51), OLB Garmon Randolph (97), DL Terry Webb (64) and CB Avery Smith (36)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Avery Smith (36)
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CB Avery Smith (36)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL TeRah Edwards (96)
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DL TeRah Edwards (96)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Isas Waxter (37)
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CB Isas Waxter (37)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Isas Waxter (37)
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CB Isas Waxter (37)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Isas Waxter (37)
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CB Isas Waxter (37)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Isas Waxter (37)
212 / 262

CB Isas Waxter (37)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
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RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31) and LS Peter Bowden (59)
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RB Greg Desrosiers (31) and LS Peter Bowden (59)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Jacobian Guillory (95)
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DL Jacobian Guillory (95)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Myles Purchase (41)
216 / 262

S Myles Purchase (41)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Jacobian Guillory (95)
217 / 262

DL Jacobian Guillory (95)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Jacobian Guillory (95)
218 / 262

DL Jacobian Guillory (95)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Devin Grant (38)
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S Devin Grant (38)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Devin Grant (38)
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S Devin Grant (38)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Devin Grant (38)
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S Devin Grant (38)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Devin Grant (38)
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S Devin Grant (38)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Devin Grant (38)
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S Devin Grant (38)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Devin Grant (38)
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S Devin Grant (38)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Devin Grant (38) and S Derwin James Jr. (3)
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S Devin Grant (38) and S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
C Josh Kaltenberger (68) and T Laekin Vakalahi (78)
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C Josh Kaltenberger (68) and T Laekin Vakalahi (78)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
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RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB DJ Uiagalelei (7) and TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)
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QB DJ Uiagalelei (7) and TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB DJ Uiagalelei (7) and TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)
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QB DJ Uiagalelei (7) and TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)
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TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)
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TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Jerand Bradley (36)
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TE Jerand Bradley (36)

(Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Jerand Bradley (36)
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TE Jerand Bradley (36)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Jerand Bradley (36)
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TE Jerand Bradley (36)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Jerand Bradley (36)
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TE Jerand Bradley (36)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Jerand Bradley (36)
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TE Jerand Bradley (36)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Jerand Bradley (36)
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TE Jerand Bradley (36)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Jerand Bradley (36)
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TE Jerand Bradley (36)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Jerand Bradley (36)
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TE Jerand Bradley (36)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Jerand Bradley (36)
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TE Jerand Bradley (36)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Jerand Bradley (36)
241 / 262

TE Jerand Bradley (36)

(Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Jerand Bradley (36)
242 / 262

TE Jerand Bradley (36)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Jerand Bradley (36) and RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
243 / 262

TE Jerand Bradley (36) and RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Jerand Bradley (36) and RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
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TE Jerand Bradley (36) and RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Alex Harkey (73) and TE Jerand Bradley (36)
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G Alex Harkey (73) and TE Jerand Bradley (36)

(Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Jerand Bradley (36) and G Logan Taylor (65)
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TE Jerand Bradley (36) and G Logan Taylor (65)

(Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Alex Harkey (73), TE Jerand Bradley (36) and G Logan Taylor (65)
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G Alex Harkey (73), TE Jerand Bradley (36) and G Logan Taylor (65)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Jerand Bradley (36)
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TE Jerand Bradley (36)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)
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QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)

(Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Evan Svoboda (49)
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TE Evan Svoboda (49)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Evan Svoboda (49)
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TE Evan Svoboda (49)

(Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Devonte Ross (24) and TE Evan Svoboda (49)
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WR Devonte Ross (24) and TE Evan Svoboda (49)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
C Josh Kaltenberger (68) and TE Evan Svoboda (49)
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C Josh Kaltenberger (68) and TE Evan Svoboda (49)

(Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Evan Svoboda (49) and C Josh Kaltenberger (68)
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TE Evan Svoboda (49) and C Josh Kaltenberger (68)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
C Josh Kaltenberger (68) and TE Evan Svoboda (49)
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C Josh Kaltenberger (68) and TE Evan Svoboda (49)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Evan Svoboda (49) and WR JaQuae Jackson (82)
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TE Evan Svoboda (49) and WR JaQuae Jackson (82)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Evan Svoboda (49) and WR JaQuae Jackson (82)
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TE Evan Svoboda (49) and WR JaQuae Jackson (82)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Evan Svoboda (49) and G Logan Taylor (65)
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TE Evan Svoboda (49) and G Logan Taylor (65)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Evan Svoboda (49) and G Logan Taylor (65)
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TE Evan Svoboda (49) and G Logan Taylor (65)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
C Jacob Spomer (60), TE Evan Svoboda (49) and G Alex Harkey (73)
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C Jacob Spomer (60), TE Evan Svoboda (49) and G Alex Harkey (73)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31) and TE Evan Svoboda (49)
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RB Greg Desrosiers (31) and TE Evan Svoboda (49)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
C/G Jake Slaughter (66)
262 / 262

C/G Jake Slaughter (66)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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Top Play

It's been a frustrating two seasons for Colson, the Chargers 2024 third-round pick.

An appendectomy set him back as a rookie before he played 218 defensive snaps that year. Colson then missed the entire 2025 season due to a shoulder injury.

But the third-year linebacker was all smiles Thursday night as he found the end zone.

Early in the third quarter, Colson stepped in front of an Adrian Martinez pass in the flat and waltzed 16 yards untouched for the score.

The touchdown was the first of the night for the Chargers.

Key Stat

On a tough night for the Chargers offense, the unit was hampered by penalties in the second preseason game.

Early in the second quarter, Lance hit Keaton Mitchell for a 21-yard gain but it was negated by an illegal formation infraction.

An 18-yard pass from Lance to Oronde Gadsden was later wiped out by an illegal shift while a 5-yard Lance run was also called back by an illegal formation call.

A Kimani Vidal run was later called back by an illegal shift.

The Chargers were called for seven penalties in all on Thursday night, four of which came on offense.

Scoring Summary

 Scoring PlayScore
2nd Quarter49ers: (14:56) 48-yard field goal from Eddy Piñeiro3-0, 49ers
 Chargers: (7:11) 21-yard field goal from Cameron DickerTied at 3
 49ers: (5:28) 7-yard run from Sincere McCormick10-3, 49ers
 49ers: (3:01) 83-yard punt return from Jacob Cowing17-3, 49ers
 49ers: (0:00) 45-yard field goal from Eddy Piñeiro20-3, 49ers
 3rd QuarterChargers: (10:45) 16-yard interception return from Junior Colson (kick fail)20-9, 49ers
 49ers: (3:46) 1-yard run from Khalil Herbert27-9, 49ers
4th Quarter49ers: (13:42) 9-yard run from Adrian Martinez34-9, 49ers
 49ers: (12:54) 16-yard pass from Adrian Martinez to Jordan Watkins41-9, 49ers
 Chargers: (1:03) 28-yard pass from 
DJ Uiagalelei to Jerand Bradley (2-point try good)
41-17, 49ers

Up Next

The Chargers will host the Rams in a preseason matchup on August 27 at SoFi Stadium.

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