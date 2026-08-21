Game Recap: Chargers Fall to 49ers in Preseason Play

The Chargers continued preseason play with a 41-17 loss against the 49ers on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium.
Here's a game recap from the Bolts second preseason game:
Turning Point
The Chargers won the toss and elected to receive as Justin Herbert and the offensive starters were up first.
But the unit went three-and-out following a run for a loss of a yard, a 9-yard completion to Charlie Kolar and an incomplete pass.
The Chargers defense had a longer run on the field as the 49ers offense converted three times on third down, but a key third-down pass breakup by Elijah Molden forced a San Francisco punt.
The 49ers took a 3-0 lead with a 48-yard field goal in the second quarter but the Chargers tied the game midway through the frame with a field goal of their own.
The Bolts field goal was set up when Lance showed off his wheels with an athletic run that put the Bolts in the red zone.
Down 3-0, the Chargers had the ball on the 49ers 42-yard line. Lance dropped back to pass on first down but stepped up in the pocket and saw an open lane.
Lance, a former first-round pick by the 49ers, then turned on the jets with a 37-yard run down to the 5-yard line that was the Bolts longest play of the night to date.
But it was mostly the 49ers after that as San Francisco scored 17 unanswered points to take a 20-3 lead into the half.
Junior Colson provided a spark in the second half with a 16-yard interception return for a score, but San Francisco responded with a touchdown drive to maintain the double-digit lead.
The Bolts reserves did produce a late highlight when DJ Uiagalelei found rookie undrafted free agent Jerand Bradley for a 28-yard touchdown pass with 63 seconds left.
Uiagalelei found Bradley down the left seam but the tight end made a heady play when he fell to the turf but wasn't touched. Bradley popped up and shrugged off a tackler before finding the end zone.
Browse through live action photos of the second preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium!
Top Play
It's been a frustrating two seasons for Colson, the Chargers 2024 third-round pick.
An appendectomy set him back as a rookie before he played 218 defensive snaps that year. Colson then missed the entire 2025 season due to a shoulder injury.
But the third-year linebacker was all smiles Thursday night as he found the end zone.
Early in the third quarter, Colson stepped in front of an Adrian Martinez pass in the flat and waltzed 16 yards untouched for the score.
The touchdown was the first of the night for the Chargers.
Key Stat
On a tough night for the Chargers offense, the unit was hampered by penalties in the second preseason game.
Early in the second quarter, Lance hit Keaton Mitchell for a 21-yard gain but it was negated by an illegal formation infraction.
An 18-yard pass from Lance to Oronde Gadsden was later wiped out by an illegal shift while a 5-yard Lance run was also called back by an illegal formation call.
A Kimani Vidal run was later called back by an illegal shift.
The Chargers were called for seven penalties in all on Thursday night, four of which came on offense.
Scoring Summary
|Scoring Play
|Score
|2nd Quarter
|49ers: (14:56) 48-yard field goal from Eddy Piñeiro
|3-0, 49ers
|Chargers: (7:11) 21-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker
|Tied at 3
|49ers: (5:28) 7-yard run from Sincere McCormick
|10-3, 49ers
|49ers: (3:01) 83-yard punt return from Jacob Cowing
|17-3, 49ers
|49ers: (0:00) 45-yard field goal from Eddy Piñeiro
|20-3, 49ers
|3rd Quarter
|Chargers: (10:45) 16-yard interception return from Junior Colson (kick fail)
|20-9, 49ers
|49ers: (3:46) 1-yard run from Khalil Herbert
|27-9, 49ers
|4th Quarter
|49ers: (13:42) 9-yard run from Adrian Martinez
|34-9, 49ers
|49ers: (12:54) 16-yard pass from Adrian Martinez to Jordan Watkins
|41-9, 49ers
|Chargers: (1:03) 28-yard pass from
DJ Uiagalelei to Jerand Bradley (2-point try good)
|41-17, 49ers
Up Next
The Chargers will host the Rams in a preseason matchup on August 27 at SoFi Stadium.