Game Recap: Chargers Fall to 49ers in Preseason Play

The Chargers continued preseason play with a 41-17 loss against the 49ers on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium.

Here's a game recap from the Bolts second preseason game:

Turning Point

The Chargers won the toss and elected to receive as Justin Herbert and the offensive starters were up first.

But the unit went three-and-out following a run for a loss of a yard, a 9-yard completion to Charlie Kolar and an incomplete pass.

The Chargers defense had a longer run on the field as the 49ers offense converted three times on third down, but a key third-down pass breakup by Elijah Molden forced a San Francisco punt.

The 49ers took a 3-0 lead with a 48-yard field goal in the second quarter but the Chargers tied the game midway through the frame with a field goal of their own.

The Bolts field goal was set up when Lance showed off his wheels with an athletic run that put the Bolts in the red zone.

Down 3-0, the Chargers had the ball on the 49ers 42-yard line. Lance dropped back to pass on first down but stepped up in the pocket and saw an open lane.

Lance, a former first-round pick by the 49ers, then turned on the jets with a 37-yard run down to the 5-yard line that was the Bolts longest play of the night to date.

But it was mostly the 49ers after that as San Francisco scored 17 unanswered points to take a 20-3 lead into the half.

Junior Colson provided a spark in the second half with a 16-yard interception return for a score, but San Francisco responded with a touchdown drive to maintain the double-digit lead.

The Bolts reserves did produce a late highlight when DJ Uiagalelei found rookie undrafted free agent Jerand Bradley for a 28-yard touchdown pass with 63 seconds left.