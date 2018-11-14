Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Tailgate Recipe: Gameday Cheese Dip

Nov 14, 2018 at 10:20 AM

Try this tasty crowd pleaser as the Bolts return home for the Week 11 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound pork sausage
  • 1 10-ounce can diced tomatoes and green chilis
  • 2 8-ounce packages Lucerne cream cheese
  • ½ cup Lucerne shredded Mexican style cheese
  • 1 tsp pepper

Instructions:

  1. In a large skillet, cook the pork sausage over a medium heat until completely cooked through and browned.
  2. Stir in the cream cheese and diced tomatoes & green chilis and cook over medium heat until the cheese has melted. Add cheddar cheese and pepper and mix until melted.

The next time you prepare for the big game, don't forget your neighborhood Albertsons, Vons or Pavilions for all your tailgating needs.

Do you have the best tailgate? Use #ChargersTailgate for your chance to be featured as our Tailgater of the Game!

Chargers Tailgate Week 5: Raiders vs. Chargers

Check out the best tailgates from our Week 5 game against the Oakland Raiders.

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, September 09, 2018 in Carson, CA. Final score: 38-28
15 / 15

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, September 09, 2018 in Carson, CA. Final score: 38-28

news

Tailgate Recipe: Gameday Hotdish

Get ready for the the Chargers next game against the Broncos with a Gameday Hotdish.

