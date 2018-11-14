Tailgate Recipe: Gameday Cheese Dip

Try this tasty crowd pleaser as the Bolts return home for the Week 11 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
Ingredients:
- 1 pound pork sausage
- 1 10-ounce can diced tomatoes and green chilis
- 2 8-ounce packages Lucerne cream cheese
- ½ cup Lucerne shredded Mexican style cheese
- 1 tsp pepper
Instructions:
- In a large skillet, cook the pork sausage over a medium heat until completely cooked through and browned.
- Stir in the cream cheese and diced tomatoes & green chilis and cook over medium heat until the cheese has melted. Add cheddar cheese and pepper and mix until melted.
