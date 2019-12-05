Tailgate Recipe: Turkey Lettuce Wraps

Get ready for the the Chargers next game against the Jaguars with some turkey lettuce wraps!
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp. Signature SELECT™ extra virgin olive oil
- 1 cup finely chopped onion
- 1 lb. ground chicken or Open Nature™ ground turkey
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 1/4 tsp. garlic salt
- 1 tsp. sesame oil
- 1/2 cup Teriyaki Sauce
- 1 small can water chestnuts, drained
- butter lettuce, julienned
- Purple cabbage, julienned
- Carrots, julienned
- Green onions, chopped
Instructions
- Place oil in a large skillet over medium heat
- When hot, add onion and cook for 5 minutes to soften
- Add ground meat, salt, pepper and garlic salt
- Cook until browned, crumbled and cooked through
- When meat is cooked, stir in teriyaki sauce, sesame oil, and water chestnuts
- Cook for another 3-5 minutes or until heated through
- Reduce heat to low until ready to serve
- Serve spoonfuls inside lettuce leaves topped with purple cabbage, carrots, and green onion.
