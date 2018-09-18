Tailgate Recipe: Garlic Toast Pizza

While the Bolts face the L.A. Rams on Sunday, you can kick off Week 3 with this delicious recipe! It's sure to be a crowd-pleaser.
Ingredients:
- 1 box Signature Select Garlic Toast
- Signature Select Pizza Sauce, to top
- Lucerne Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, to top
- Pepperoni, to top
- Other toppings, as desired
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Lay garlic toast on a baking sheet and place in the oven for about 5 – 8 minutes.
- Remove from oven and top with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni.
- Return to oven for 3-5 minutes or until the cheese is completely melted and the toast is slightly crispy.
The next time you prepare for the big game, don't forget your neighborhood Albertsons, Vons or Pavilions for all your tailgating needs.
Check out the best tailgates from our home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs
Do you have the best tailgate? Use #ChargersTailgate for your chance to be featured as our Tailgater of the Game!