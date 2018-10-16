Tailgate Recipe: S'mores Pizza

Bake up a little something sweet as the Chargers hop across the pond to face off against the Tennessee Titans in London, England!
Ingredients:
- 1 pound pre-made pizza dough
- ½ cup Signature Select Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips
- 3 Signature Kitchens Graham Crackers, crumbled (about ½ cup)
- 2 cups Signature Select Mini Marshmallows
- 1 4.4-ounce milk chocolate candy bar
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
- On a floured surface, form the pizza dough into a 12 to 14 inch round. Bake on a pizza stone or pan for 5-6 minutes until it just begins to brown.
- Top with Signature Select Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips, crumbled Signature Kitchens Graham Crackers, Signature Select Mini Marshmallows, and pieces of the milk chocolate candy bar.
- Return to the oven for 4-5 minutes or until the chocolate is melted, the crust is golden brown and the marshmallows are lightly toasted.
- Slice and enjoy!
