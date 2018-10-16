Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Tailgate Recipe: S'mores Pizza

Oct 16, 2018 at 07:45 AM

Bake up a little something sweet as the Chargers hop across the pond to face off against the Tennessee Titans in London, England!

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound pre-made pizza dough
  • ½ cup Signature Select Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips
  • 3 Signature Kitchens Graham Crackers, crumbled (about ½ cup)
  • 2 cups Signature Select Mini Marshmallows
  • 1 4.4-ounce milk chocolate candy bar

Instructions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
  2. On a floured surface, form the pizza dough into a 12 to 14 inch round. Bake on a pizza stone or pan for 5-6 minutes until it just begins to brown.
  3. Top with Signature Select Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips, crumbled Signature Kitchens Graham Crackers, Signature Select Mini Marshmallows, and pieces of the milk chocolate candy bar.
  4. Return to the oven for 4-5 minutes or until the chocolate is melted, the crust is golden brown and the marshmallows are lightly toasted.
  5. Slice and enjoy!

The next time you prepare for the big game, don't forget your neighborhood Albertsons, Vons or Pavilions for all your tailgating needs.

Do you have the best tailgate? Use #ChargersTailgate for your chance to be featured as our Tailgater of the Game!

Chargers Tailgate Week 5: Raiders vs. Chargers

Check out the best tailgates from our Week 5 game against the Oakland Raiders.

