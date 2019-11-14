Tailgate Recipe: Spicy Bean Dip

Get ready for the Chargers' next game against the Chiefs with some spicy bean dip!
Ingredients
- 1 8-ounce package Cream Cheese, softened
- 1 cup Sour Cream
- 2 16-ounce cans Signature SELECT™ Refried Beans
- 7 ounces Diced Green Chiles, (1 can)
- 1 packet Taco Seasoning
- 2 cups Lucerne® Shredded Cheddar Cheese, divided
- 2 cups Lucerne® Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese, divided
Optional Toppings
- Cherry Tomatoes, sliced
- Chopped Green Onions
- Chopped Cilantro
- Sliced Jalapeños
- Lucerne® Sour Cream
- Guacamole
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- In a large bowl, add softened cream cheese and sour cream together. Stir together until well combined, might be slightly lumpy. Add in the refried beans, taco seasoning and diced green chiles, and stir together.
- Add in 1 cup of shredded Cheddar cheese and 1 cup of shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Stir.
- Spread the mixture into a 2-quart baking dish. Smooth out the top. Sprinkle with the remaining 2 cups of shredded cheese.
- Bake for about 25-30 minutes until the cheese on top is fully melted.
- Remove from oven and top with any optional toppings desired. Serve warm and enjoy!
The next time you prepare for the big game, don't forget your neighborhood grocery store for all your tailgating needs.
