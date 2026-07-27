Chargers 2026 Training Camp Preview: Who Will Be Starting Along the Offensive Line in Week 1?

Camp Outlook

Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh has echoed the term, "Competitors welcome," from the moment he arrived in Southern California.

This year's offensive line room encapsulates that sentiment in a big way.

The Chargers position room includes 17 players, with a number of big additions this offseason that helped create ample competition for camp.

The Bolts learned last season that you can never have enough offensive line depth, and now head into 2026 knowing they created a room that will have a plenty of options.

"There's a lot of options and I think there will be the separation of starters, we'll see more of that when the pads come on and the preseason games come on," Harbaugh said. "But right now, I'm looking at 14, 15 guys that can all make it, make the roster. That bodes well for us."

At the forefront of the group are Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, both of whom return this season after an offseason of rehabbing from their respective injuries.

Slater didn't play a single snap after suffering a torn patellar tendon in training camp last year while Alt played six games before an ankle injury cost him the rest of the season.

Both players participated throughout spring practices, and Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel couldn't be more excited about having two All-Pro caliber players at each end of the line.

"Elite tackles are unicorns in this league," McDaniel said. "When you don't have them, it takes a complete schematic commitment to overcome it, whether that's having one of your five eligibles either be in fulltime or help that position, so my NFL experience does not undervalue tackle at all."

The new additions to the top of the depth chart came via free agency with center Tyler Biadasz and right guard Cole Strange, who seemingly slot in at their respective positions in 2026.

Biadasz, a seven-year veteran in the NFL, brings his experience to the room as he takes over a big role as a leader on offense. He is coming off a season where he was rated a Top 10 player at his position by Pro Football Focus.

Strange, meanwhile, started 14 games for McDaniel in Miami last season and brings with him a knowledge of the scheme that has already proved valuable to the rest of his room during the spring.

The Bolts also made moves in free agency by bringing back Trey Pipkins III and Trevor Penning, two players who held roles on the line last season, as well as Kayode Awosika, a veteran guard who played at a number of positions during his time with the Lions.

Ben Cleveland, Branson Taylor and Josh Kaltenberger all return to the team after signing reserve/future contracts following the season and will have their opportunities to battle as depth pieces.

Not only was it a busy free agency for the Chargers, but it was also a big draft for the offensive trenches.

The team drafted four players to the room starting with second-round pick Jake Slaughter, the standout Florida center that has transitioned to guard throughout the spring.

It continued on Day 3 of the draft with tackle Travis Burke (fourth round), guard Logan Taylor (sixth round) and guard Alex Harkey (sixth round), all of whom look to make their mark in their first training camp and battle for a roster spot.

Rounding out the unit is Laekin Vakalahi as well as undrafted free agents Jacob Spomer and Isaiah World.

The Chargers set out to build a highly competitive offensive line room after getting hit with adversity last season — and they accomplished just that heading into training camp.