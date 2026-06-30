Who's a Rookie to Watch at 2026 Chargers Training Camp?

Elsewhere in the roundtable, Rhim was asked which offseason move will have the biggest impact on next season.

His answer? McDaniel.

The Chargers' offense has been its Achilles' heel the past two seasons, with both years ending in playoff losses, in large part because the offense sputtered. McDaniel is one of the NFL's most respected offensive minds, known for creating some of the league's most explosive offenses. If McDaniel can elevate this offense to be among the league's best, the Chargers can be a real contender.

Rhim was later asked about an under-the-radar rookie to watch in training camp and went with edge rusher Nadame Tucker.

Rhim wrote:

Tucker, who went undrafted out of Western Michigan, played for first-year defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary last season. Tucker was one of the most disruptive rushers in college; he was a third-team All-American, the MAC Defensive Player of the Year, led the FBS with 21 tackles for loss and tied for the lead with 14.5 sacks. Tucker could compete for the final edge rusher spot, a battle that could come down to him and 33-year-old veteran Bud Dupree.

Finally, Rhim noted that the Chargers starting left guard job will be one to watch closely in camp.