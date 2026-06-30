 Skip to main content
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Who's a Rookie to Watch at 2026 Chargers Training Camp?

ESPN's Kris Rhim recently tackled a handful of Chargers questions ahead of training camp later this month

Jun 30, 2026 at 08:00 AM
Author Image
Eric Smith

Editorial Director

NadameTucker

The NFL calendar has reached some down time as players, coaches and staff get some well-deserved time off before training camps kick off next month.

Chargers 2026 Training Camp opens with practice on July 29 ahead of padded practices and three preseason games.

ESPN recently put together an AFC West roundtable looking at pressing questions surrounding each team, with Chargers reporter Kris Rhim tackling the ones pertaining to the Bolts.

Rhim was initially asked what the general outlook is for quarterback Justin Herbert.

He wrote:

Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is challenging quarterback Justin Herbert in ways he never has been in his career. It began with changing Herbert's footwork; he shifted his shotgun stance to moving his non-throwing side forward, which, in other words, means that his left foot is forward now instead of his right.

This shift is one McDaniel has coached in other stops such as the Miami Dolphins, Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons. He believes the shift will get Herbert to speed up his throwing process and get the ball to receivers quicker to create more yards after the catch opportunities.

McDaniel said earlier this month that he's "trying to find the margins" that can help elevate Herbert's game, which is already arguably near the top of the league for quarterbacks.

Elsewhere in the roundtable, Rhim was asked which offseason move will have the biggest impact on next season.

His answer? McDaniel.

The Chargers' offense has been its Achilles' heel the past two seasons, with both years ending in playoff losses, in large part because the offense sputtered. McDaniel is one of the NFL's most respected offensive minds, known for creating some of the league's most explosive offenses. If McDaniel can elevate this offense to be among the league's best, the Chargers can be a real contender.

Rhim was later asked about an under-the-radar rookie to watch in training camp and went with edge rusher Nadame Tucker.

Rhim wrote:

Tucker, who went undrafted out of Western Michigan, played for first-year defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary last season. Tucker was one of the most disruptive rushers in college; he was a third-team All-American, the MAC Defensive Player of the Year, led the FBS with 21 tackles for loss and tied for the lead with 14.5 sacks. Tucker could compete for the final edge rusher spot, a battle that could come down to him and 33-year-old veteran Bud Dupree.

Finally, Rhim noted that the Chargers starting left guard job will be one to watch closely in camp.

The battle, according to Harbaugh, is between Kayode Awosika, rookie Jake Slaughter, Trevor Penning and Trey Pipkins III. Realistically, because of Slaughter's selection in the second round, this job should be his to lose, but he'll have to earn that right in training camp.

Related Links

Related Content

news

Why Derwin James is Among the NFL's Most Versatile Players

The Athletic recently tabbed the Chargers safety in their top 10 list of most versatile players in the league

news

Chargers To Host 49ers in Joint Practice on August 18

The Chargers will host the 49ers in a joint practice before the teams meet during the preseason

news

Why the Chargers Offense Could Thrive in '21 Personnel' Under Mike McDaniel

ESPN's Matt Bowen evaluated the best offenses in each grouping last year and has his eyes on the Chargers in 2026

news

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh Meets USMNT Manager Mauricio Pochettino Ahead of World Cup Opener

The pair of coaches swapped respective jerseys ahead of Friday's USMNT game against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium

news

Why Sports Illustrated Believes Chargers Have Top Offensive Triplets Ahead of 2026 Season

Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame recently ranked the trio of Justin Herbert, Omarion Hampton and Ladd McConkey among the best in the NFL

news

Where PFF Ranked Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh Among Top 10 NFL Coaches

The Chargers Head Coach was once again ranked among the best in the NFL

news

Chargers Named 2026 Hashtag Sports Awards Team of the Year, Earn 6 Additional Category Wins

The Chargers have been named the 2026 Hashtag Sports Awards Team of the Year

news

Why the Chargers Have Top 10 Super Bowl Odds Ahead of 2026 Season

ESPN's Football Power Index recently ranked Jim Harbaugh's team with the ninth-best odds to win it all

news

Why ESPN's Ben Solak Believes Chargers Tight End Room Will Thrive in 2026

The trio of Oronde Gadsden, David Njoku and Charlie Kolar has the attention of the ESPN NFL analyst

news

Who Did NFL.com Choose as 'Most Underappreciated' Chargers Player?

NFL.com's Gennaro Filice spotlighted one player on each roster whom he believes deserves more appreciation around the NFL

news

Why Oronde Gadsden is Chargers 'Best-Kept Secret' Ahead of 2026 OTAs

Bleacher Report tabbed the Chargers tight end as a player who can become a household name during the 2026 season

Advertising