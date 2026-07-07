 Skip to main content
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

How the Chargers Earned ESPN's Top Grades for 2026 Offseason Moves

ESPN's Seth Walder recently lauded the moves Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz and his staff made this offseason

Jul 07, 2026 at 08:00 AM
Author Image
Eric Smith

Editorial Director

ChargersOffseasonGrades

The clock is ticking on the 2026 NFL offseason.

Jim Harbaugh's squad will report to Chargers Training Camp on July 28 and hold their first practice a day later, a clear sign that the 2026 regular season is rapidly approaching.

ESPN's Seth Walder took one last big-picture look at the NFL offseason by handing out report cards to all 32 teams, with the Chargers earning the second-highest mark with an 'A- grade.'

Walder noted that the biggest move the Bolts made was hiring Mike McDaniel as new offensive coordinator, which also happened to be the move that the ESPN analyst liked the most.

Walder wrote:

The Chargers' biggest, and arguably best, move this offseason was not a player transaction. It was bringing in McDaniel, the former Dolphins coach, as their new offensive coordinator.

The McDaniel acquisition brings new hope for an offense that could be exceptional with quarterback Justin Herbert at the helm behind perhaps the best tackle duo in the game in Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater -- if they can stay healthy. While it didn't work out for McDaniel in Miami, no one has forgotten the heights his offense reached early in his tenure -- and with a less talented quarterback, too.

Walder also lauded the personnel moves made by Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz and his staff, whether it was Derwin James, Jr.'s recent multi-year contract extension or the shrewd decision to bolster the edge rusher room with the addition of Akheem Mesidor.

Walder wrote:

On the field, the Chargers spent money to retain some high-end veterans. They inked Derwin James Jr. to an extension that looks expensive for a safety or nickel at first glance ... but James is still at the top of his game and allowed 0.6 yards per coverage snap last season, best among all nickels.

Odafe Oweh, who delivered sacks for the Chargers after a midseason trade from Baltimore, departed in free agency ... but Los Angeles re-signed Khalil Mack and drafted Akheem Mesidor in the first round. Mack is still good when he's on the field -- though understandably diminished from his previous heights -- but the Chargers would benefit from an instant impact from Mesidor.

The Chargers also made a concerted effort to address the offensive line in recent months, with those slew of moves catching Walder's eye.

Walder said that center Tyler Biadasz "should be an immediate upgrade" in the middle of the trenches up front.

Walder did wonder if the Chargers could have spent more cap space along the interior of the offensive line, but keep in mind that Cole Strange's familiarity with McDaniel's scheme — not to mention his skillset that fits the system — is a big reason why the Bolts added the former first-round pick to play right guard.

Still, Walder summarized the past few months by noting "this was a good offseason" for the Chargers, a team that should once again compete for the double-digit wins and the AFC West while looking for breakthrough postseason success in Year 3 under Harbaugh and Hortiz.

Related Links

Related Content

news

Why the Chargers Can Capture the AFC West Title in 2026

Kevin Patra of NFL.com recently outlined the case for why the Chargers could capture the division in Year 3 under Jim Harbaugh

news

Who's a Rookie to Watch at 2026 Chargers Training Camp?

ESPN's Kris Rhim recently tackled a handful of Chargers questions ahead of training camp later this month

news

Why Derwin James is Among the NFL's Most Versatile Players

The Athletic recently tabbed the Chargers safety in their top 10 list of most versatile players in the league

news

Chargers To Host 49ers in Joint Practice on August 18

The Chargers will host the 49ers in a joint practice before the teams meet during the preseason

news

Why the Chargers Offense Could Thrive in '21 Personnel' Under Mike McDaniel

ESPN's Matt Bowen evaluated the best offenses in each grouping last year and has his eyes on the Chargers in 2026

news

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh Meets USMNT Manager Mauricio Pochettino Ahead of World Cup Opener

The pair of coaches swapped respective jerseys ahead of Friday's USMNT game against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium

news

Why Sports Illustrated Believes Chargers Have Top Offensive Triplets Ahead of 2026 Season

Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame recently ranked the trio of Justin Herbert, Omarion Hampton and Ladd McConkey among the best in the NFL

news

Where PFF Ranked Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh Among Top 10 NFL Coaches

The Chargers Head Coach was once again ranked among the best in the NFL

news

Chargers Named 2026 Hashtag Sports Awards Team of the Year, Earn 6 Additional Category Wins

The Chargers have been named the 2026 Hashtag Sports Awards Team of the Year

news

Why the Chargers Have Top 10 Super Bowl Odds Ahead of 2026 Season

ESPN's Football Power Index recently ranked Jim Harbaugh's team with the ninth-best odds to win it all

news

Why ESPN's Ben Solak Believes Chargers Tight End Room Will Thrive in 2026

The trio of Oronde Gadsden, David Njoku and Charlie Kolar has the attention of the ESPN NFL analyst

Advertising