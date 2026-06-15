Why the Chargers Offense Could Thrive in '21 Personnel' Under Mike McDaniel

There's plenty of intrigue on what the Chargers offense will look like in 2026, as new Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel has shown a plethora of ways to get high-level offensive output throughout his time as a playcaller.

Not to mention, the team has also added a number of different pieces to the offense that gives McDaniel plenty of options heading into the new season.

ESPN's Matt Bowen evaluated the best NFL offenses in each grouping from just a season ago, including 11, 12, 13, 21 and 22 personnel.

And when looking at which team will be the one to watch in 21 personnel — with two running backs, one tight end and two wide receivers — he highlighted the Chargers as a team who could use it to their advantage the most in 2026.

Bowen wrote: