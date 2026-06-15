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Why the Chargers Offense Could Thrive in '21 Personnel' Under Mike McDaniel

ESPN’s Matt Bowen evaluated the best offenses in each grouping last year and has his eyes on the Chargers in 2026

Jun 15, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

ESPN21Personnel

There's plenty of intrigue on what the Chargers offense will look like in 2026, as new Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel has shown a plethora of ways to get high-level offensive output throughout his time as a playcaller.

Not to mention, the team has also added a number of different pieces to the offense that gives McDaniel plenty of options heading into the new season.

ESPN's Matt Bowen evaluated the best NFL offenses in each grouping from just a season ago, including 11, 12, 13, 21 and 22 personnel.

And when looking at which team will be the one to watch in 21 personnel — with two running backs, one tight end and two wide receivers — he highlighted the Chargers as a team who could use it to their advantage the most in 2026.

Bowen wrote:

With Mike McDaniel joining as the new offensive coordinator and the team signing former Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold, the Chargers should see a steady increase in 21 personnel snaps. (There could also be more 12 or 13 personnel looks after they signed tight ends Charlie Kolar and David Njoku). Last season, McDaniel's offense in Miami ran 234 snaps of 21 personnel (second most).

Bolts in B&W: OTA #8

Take a look OTA #8 of the Chargers 2026 off-season program in monochrome.

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
35 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
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As Bowen mentioned, McDaniel's offense last year ran it at the second-highest rate in the NFL. The Chargers, meanwhile, ran it the fifth-most last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Chargers have created a group of offensive skill players that will give them a lot of versatility in what groupings they choose to do.

But Bowen stated that if they opt to continue the high rate of 21 personnel, it can create a lot of advantages in multiple phases.

It will a fascinating story to watch when the season kicks off and progresses.

Bowen wrote:

With two running backs on the field, offenses can gain numbers and blocking angles by tagging the fullback to lead, insert or wrap in the run game. This also creates heavy opportunities for play-action, mirroring the backfield action, because it can open voids in the coverage for the tight end and two receivers. And with versatility at the fullback spot, offenses can easily shift to 12 and 11 personnel looks for better matchups against base defensive personnel.

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