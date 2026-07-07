Chargers 2026 Training Camp Preview: How Justin Herbert Can Thrive Under Mike McDaniel

Camp Outlook

The Chargers quarterback room remains unchanged from a year ago when Justin Herbert, Trey Lance and DJ Uiagalelei made up the position group for the entirety of the 2025 season.

But there are certainly some intriguing storylines among this trio heading into camp, highlighted by Herbert's tweaked offseason approach under new Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel.

In recent years, Herbert was a workhorse in the offseason, taking nearly every practice rep as he tried to perfect each throw and play.

But McDaniel helped implement a new, two-pronged strategy in recent months. The first focus placed an emphasis on Herbert's footwork in the shotgun for quicker throws.

Herbert is now aligned with his left foot forward in the stance, which means he can now catch the snap and fire away.

"You want to get the ball in a position where the receivers can run with it," Herbert said. "Getting the ball out earlier and in timing and rhythm allows them to do that."

McDaniel added: "Ultimately trying to take advantage of the space that defenses gives."

As a result of the enhanced footwork focus, Herbert took about one day off a week from throwing during the offseason program. The quarterback did not throw in practices on those days, meaning he should be feeling fresher heading into camp.

We'll see if the Bolts limit Herbert at all in camp, but Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said last month that the recent approach was a "ramp up" to what lies ahead.

"We've got a plan, nice progression to where he's ramping up to training camp and the first game of the season and the entire season," Harbaugh said.

Behind Herbert, Lance and Uiagalelei could potentially battle for the backup spot, a job Lance had a firm grasp on last season.

And while Lance was solid this spring, Uiagalelei looked particularly sharp in spring practices with an increased workload.