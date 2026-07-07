Chargers 2026 Training Camp Preview: How Justin Herbert Can Thrive Under Mike McDaniel

Chargers Training Camp is on the horizon.
The Bolts will hold more than a dozen open practices at The Bolt and will also practice twice at the University of San Diego in early August.
What are the top storylines and position battles to watch later this month?
Chargers.com will take a look at each position group leading up to training camp, beginning with the quarterbacks.
Who's on the roster?
Justin Herbert, Trey Lance, DJ Uiagalelei
Camp Outlook
The Chargers quarterback room remains unchanged from a year ago when Justin Herbert, Trey Lance and DJ Uiagalelei made up the position group for the entirety of the 2025 season.
But there are certainly some intriguing storylines among this trio heading into camp, highlighted by Herbert's tweaked offseason approach under new Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel.
In recent years, Herbert was a workhorse in the offseason, taking nearly every practice rep as he tried to perfect each throw and play.
But McDaniel helped implement a new, two-pronged strategy in recent months. The first focus placed an emphasis on Herbert's footwork in the shotgun for quicker throws.
Herbert is now aligned with his left foot forward in the stance, which means he can now catch the snap and fire away.
"You want to get the ball in a position where the receivers can run with it," Herbert said. "Getting the ball out earlier and in timing and rhythm allows them to do that."
McDaniel added: "Ultimately trying to take advantage of the space that defenses gives."
As a result of the enhanced footwork focus, Herbert took about one day off a week from throwing during the offseason program. The quarterback did not throw in practices on those days, meaning he should be feeling fresher heading into camp.
We'll see if the Bolts limit Herbert at all in camp, but Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said last month that the recent approach was a "ramp up" to what lies ahead.
"We've got a plan, nice progression to where he's ramping up to training camp and the first game of the season and the entire season," Harbaugh said.
Behind Herbert, Lance and Uiagalelei could potentially battle for the backup spot, a job Lance had a firm grasp on last season.
And while Lance was solid this spring, Uiagalelei looked particularly sharp in spring practices with an increased workload.
Perhaps Uiagalelei challenges Lance for the backup job in camp and the preseason. If not, that only means a deeper and more talented quarterback room for the Bolts.
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign. Herbert recorded 3727 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and 498 yards rushing in the 2025-2026 NFL season.
Player to Watch: Justin Herbert
Of course we're going with Herbert here.
The Chargers quarterback endured a stressful 2025 season in which he was sacked 54 times in 2025, the second-highest total in the league.
Herbert also faced a league-high 263 pressures and endured countless hits behind numerous different offensive line combinations and played the final month of the season with a fractured left hand.
Herbert, who was already one of the toughest players in the league, showed his grit once again to help lead the Chargers to 11 wins and another playoff appearance.
Heading into the 2026 season, however, it seems that the possibilities are endless if Herbert and the Chargers offense can reach their full potential under McDaniel.
The return of Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, plus the addition of Tyler Biadasz, should help fortify the offensive line. The Bolts also boast plenty of talent at the skill positions, which could lead to massive seasons from Omarion Hampton, Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston or Oronde Gadsden.
Herbert will be the driving force behind it all and could put together an MVP-type season if everything clicks.
"I think he hasn't neared the ceiling of what he's capable of," McDaniel said.
Key Question: Can Herbert find postseason success?
Heading into Year 3 under Harbaugh, the Chargers have established a clear standard and culture.
They have won 11 games in back-to-back seasons, reaching the postseason both times, but have yet to record a playoff win.
Players let it be known this offseason that they believe the Bolts are ready to take the next step and start winning games in January.
Heading into 2026, the goals are clear: win double digit games, compete for the AFC West and make some noise in the postseason.
Now, it will be up to the entire team — not just Herbert — to make that happen. But the time feels right for the Chargers quarterback to finally taste postseason success and lead the Bolts on a deep playoff run.
"I think you're always doing your best to win those games," Herbert said of the postseason. "I think that's just something Mike and I talked about, especially whether it was February or March, about being your best in those elimination games.
"It's a good motivating tool, definitely something you can look back on and push yourself throughout the offseason," Herbert added.