Why the Chargers Can Capture the AFC West Title in 2026

The Chargers have won 11 games in back-to-back seasons, which has been good enough for consecutive second place finishes in the AFC West.
Could a division title be in reach for Jim Harbaugh's team in the 2026 season?
Kevin Patra of NFL.com recently outlined the case for why the Bolts could capture the AFC West this season, which would be the Chargers first division crown since 2009.
Patra, of course, began with the hiring of Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel.
Patra also added that a healthy and revamped offensive line could be a boon, too.
He wrote:
Importing Mike McDaniel was a stroke of genius. Quibble with McDaniel the head coach if you want, but there is no question his offenses can move the ball. The running game will be much more creative and should be the centerpiece -- which Harbaugh will love. McDaniel's quick-passing attack will be an adjustment for Justin Herbert, but it should also keep him from taking so many hits. Won't that be a nice change?
The offensive line, the biggest weakness last year after Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt went down, is improved with the addition of Tyler Biadasz, second-rounder Jake Slaughter and Cole Strange. If the group can stay healthy (crosses fingers), the entire offense will function better.
Patra also noted that a high-potential skill group could help Herbert in 2026, too.
He wrote:
The Chargers have weapons. There's depth in the running back room, and the addition of Keaton Mitchell could be an underrated difference-maker, as his natural speed fits well with McDaniel. Perhaps they could use some veteran depth at receiver, but Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Tre' Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith are a good start, particularly if Harris and Lambert-Smith make a stride forward in Year 2. And with a trio of TEs in pass catcher Oronde Gadsden II, blocker Charlie Kolar and multi-faceted vet David Njoku, L.A. can play any personnel.
As for the defense, the Chargers are now led by Chris O’Leary, who was the team's safeties coach in 2024.
Patra said he could see a smooth transition from Jesse Minter to O'Leary, especially given the talent and depth the Bolts have on that side of the ball.
He wrote:
The defense, a top-five unit a year ago, remains solid and without a glaring weakness. The pass rush trio of Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu, and first-round pick Akheem Mesidor boasts division-winning upside. Derwin James still patrols the back end and remains a force of nature. If new DC Chris O'Leary steps into Jesse Minter's shoes without missing a beat, it should remain a top-tier D in 2026.
Patra did raise some questions why the Chargers might not win the division, with another unlucky dose of injuries being at the top of his list.
But overall, Patra said "the Chargers have no glaring roster hole. Like most teams with Super Bowl aspirations, the negatives lie mostly in the abstract."
According to Draft Kings, the Chargers have the second-best odds to win the AFC West at +190, narrowly behind the Chiefs at +160.
The Broncos, meanwhile, are at +225 while the Raiders sit at +2000.