Why the Chargers Can Capture the AFC West Title in 2026

The Chargers have won 11 games in back-to-back seasons, which has been good enough for consecutive second place finishes in the AFC West.

Could a division title be in reach for Jim Harbaugh's team in the 2026 season?

Kevin Patra of NFL.com recently outlined the case for why the Bolts could capture the AFC West this season, which would be the Chargers first division crown since 2009.

Patra, of course, began with the hiring of Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel.

Patra also added that a healthy and revamped offensive line could be a boon, too.

He wrote:

Importing Mike McDaniel was a stroke of genius. Quibble with McDaniel the head coach if you want, but there is no question his offenses can move the ball. The running game will be much more creative and should be the centerpiece -- which Harbaugh will love. McDaniel's quick-passing attack will be an adjustment for Justin Herbert, but it should also keep him from taking so many hits. Won't that be a nice change?

The offensive line, the biggest weakness last year after Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt went down, is improved with the addition of Tyler Biadasz, second-rounder Jake Slaughter and Cole Strange. If the group can stay healthy (crosses fingers), the entire offense will function better.

Patra also noted that a high-potential skill group could help Herbert in 2026, too.

He wrote: