Chargers 2026 Training Camp Preview: Why Oronde Gadsden Could Be Breakout Star

Chargers Training Camp is on the horizon.
The Bolts will hold more than a dozen open practices at The Bolt and will also practice twice at the University of San Diego in early August.
What are the top storylines and position battles to watch later this month?
Chargers.com will take a look at each position group leading up to training camp. Up next? The tight end group.
Who's on the roster?
Oronde Gadsden, Charlie Kolar, David Njoku, Jerand Bradley, Johnny Pascuzzi and Evan Svoboda
Camp Outlook
The Chargers made a clear effort to revamp their tight end room in the offseason.
And as training camp approaches, the Bolt might now boast one of the deepest and more well-rounded rooms across the league.
"What's so cool about the tight end position is that it's the crux of the offense in terms of [the fact] we are out there to create run-pass conflict for the defense," Chargers tight ends coach Chandler Henley said this offseason.
Oronde Gadsden returns after a promising rookie season that saw him haul in 49 catches for 664 yards and three scores.
Gadsden, a 2025 fifth-round pick, had his best game in Week 8 when he tallied seven catches for 164 yards.
Henley said Gadsden's athletic skillset should fit right in to Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel's scheme.
"He wants to do everything right and he's a perfectionist," Henley said. "But he takes to coaching and he certainly comes from an athletic background. Watching his college tape, he was a devastating receiver when he got into the defense.
"He's put on some weight and has done a good job understanding what we do [in McDaniel's scheme]," Henley added.
The rest of the room is made up entirely of new faces, including a pair of offseason free agent additions in Charlie Kolar and David Njoku.
A fourth-round draft pick (No. 128 overall) by Baltimore in the 2022 NFL Draft, Kolar played in 47 games and made 13 starts over his four seasons with the team to go along with four playoff appearances.
He will provide some grit in the trenches as one of the league's best blocking tight ends.
Among tight ends that logged at least 400 snaps in 2025, Kolar ranked sixth in Pro Football Focus' run-block grade (71.5) and ninth in total offense grade (78.7).
Kolar hopped on a video call with the Chargers front office and coaching staff during free agency and was sold right away.
"To see the way they had a vision for me fitting into the offense, it meant a lot," Kolar said. "It felt like the way I saw myself as a player.
"I was really glad to meet them before I signed. I already had a good feeling ... but that was really cool to get face-to-face with them," Kolar added.
Njoku, meanwhile, is a 2017 first-round pick who has played in 118 games (88 starts) and hauled in 384 receptions for 4,062 yards, good for an average of 10.6 yards per reception.
The veteran can do a little bit of everything and is fired up ahead of his first season in powder blue.
"I've been playing this game for a very long time, so at the very least I can add knowledge," Njoku said about what he adds to the position. "I think my athletic ability speaks for itself, as well as the other tight ends.
"I think we can push each other to be really good," Njoku added.
The rest of the room is made up of undrafted free agents in Jerand Bradley, Johnny Pascuzzi and Evan Svoboda.
Player to Watch: David Njoku
Njoku was a free agent for the first time in his career this offseason and made sure to take his time while making a decision.
The end result was a deal with the Chargers on May 11.
"More so just finding the perfect fit that I thought would be for personally," Njoku said. "The best spot I could be successful in. When I visited here, I really enjoyed it. I met with the coaches, the owners, everything."
"For starters, we have a great quarterback here," Njoku later added. "Mike McDaniel is good, the head coach, Jim [Harbaugh]. It was really a cumulative of things that made me decide to come here."
As Njoku enters Year 10 in the NFL, it's clear that he's not worried about any personal accolades this season.
"This is a proven NFL guy who's done a lot of cool things," Henley said. "He's been in a couple different schemes ... you watch him and he's strong, he's athletic, he's fast."
Henley later added: "When I got the chance to talk to him and get to know him a little bit, he's very hungry for winning football."
Njoku has appeared in just three playoff games in his nine seasons and only has one postseason win under his belt.
With the Chargers looking for their own playoff success, perhaps Njoku can be a difference maker this season, especially in the red zone.
The tight end has 34 career receiving touchdowns, including 26 that have come from inside the 20-yard line.
The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.
Key Question: Can Oronde Gadsden have breakout second season?
A year ago, Gadsden was the star of the offseason program as he developed a strong rapport with Justin Herbert.
He parlayed that into a strong rookie season that saw him rank second among NFL tight ends with at least 50 targets last season in average depth of target with 9.4 yards and was 10th in yards per route run (1.66).
And while Gadsden didn't flash as much in recent months, some of that had to do with the fact that Herbert didn't throw as much during spring practices.
But as training camp looms, expect Gadsden to have more of a featured role in the passing game.
McDaniel has stressed quick and efficient throws from Herbert this offseason, a plan that should benefit Gadsden once the regular season rolls around.
If Herbert is looking to get of the ball quickly, who better to catch a pass and get upfield than the 6-foot-5, ultra athletic Gadsden?
The Chargers have plenty of skill players on the roster, but Gadsden could turn some heads (and best his rookie numbers) as he prepares for Year 2 in the NFL.
"He's got a world of potential, man," Henley said. "It's really fun to watch him and he's all about the work."