Chargers 2026 Training Camp Preview: How Cameron Dicker Can Rewrite Record Books This Season

Camp Outlook

Consistency has been the key with Chargers special teams of late.

Chargers Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken returns managing the unit for a fifth season and will once again team up with assistant special teams coach Chris Gould.

On the field, the Bolts are once again led by the trio kicker Cameron Dicker, punter JK Scott and long snapper Josh Harris.

We'll start with Dicker, whose consistent and elite play highlights the group.

The Chargers kicker knocked in 38 of 41 field goals in 2025, good for the third-most makes in the NFL, and was 34 of 35 on PAT attempts as he earned his first Pro Bowl honor.

His 92.7 field goal percentage last year means he now owns four of the five best single-season field goal percentage seasons in franchise history among kickers with at least 15 attempts.

Scott has done the holding for Dicker throughout his Chargers career and returns after once again leading the NFL with an average hangtime of 4.81 seconds.

And in free agency, the team brought back the veteran Harris for his 15th NFL season.

"It's not just the specialists with him," Ficken said of Harris. "He's a true leader within this team and the way he conducts his business … he's very, very valuable to this team."

Perhaps an underrated return to the unit nationally was bringing back linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips, who had quite the 2025 season in powder blue.

He led the team in special teams snaps (352) and finished the regular season second in the league in special teams tackles with 24. Those 24 tackles set a single-season franchise record, as he was a game changer in that phase for the Bolts.

"No. 1 priority," Ficken said of Phillips' return in free agency. "He's an elite player, we saw him be able to do it at the highest level and be one of the top special teams players not just here, the AFC West, but throughout the whole league.

"What he does not only on the field but in the meeting rooms, off the field, in the locker room, the presence he brings, it's a no brainer," Ficken added.

Four of the top five players with the most special teams snaps return to the group in 2026, in addition to Derius Davis in the return game.

That's in addition to the new talent brought in free agency and the draft, which fires up Ficken about what it could mean heading into the new year.

"Very excited for these guys to come in, contribute and show what they can do," Ficken said. "They're coming into a group that we feel pretty good about and these guys have a skillset to go ahead and add into it."