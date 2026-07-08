Chargers 2026 Training Camp Preview: How Cameron Dicker Can Rewrite Record Books This Season

Chargers Training Camp is on the horizon.
The Bolts will hold more than a dozen open practices at The Bolt and will also practice twice at the University of San Diego in early August.
What are the top storylines and position battles to watch later this month?
Chargers.com will take a look at each position group leading up to training camp. The special teams unit is up next.
Who's on the roster?
Cameron Dicker, JK Scott, Josh Harris
Camp Outlook
Consistency has been the key with Chargers special teams of late.
Chargers Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken returns managing the unit for a fifth season and will once again team up with assistant special teams coach Chris Gould.
On the field, the Bolts are once again led by the trio kicker Cameron Dicker, punter JK Scott and long snapper Josh Harris.
We'll start with Dicker, whose consistent and elite play highlights the group.
The Chargers kicker knocked in 38 of 41 field goals in 2025, good for the third-most makes in the NFL, and was 34 of 35 on PAT attempts as he earned his first Pro Bowl honor.
His 92.7 field goal percentage last year means he now owns four of the five best single-season field goal percentage seasons in franchise history among kickers with at least 15 attempts.
Scott has done the holding for Dicker throughout his Chargers career and returns after once again leading the NFL with an average hangtime of 4.81 seconds.
And in free agency, the team brought back the veteran Harris for his 15th NFL season.
"It's not just the specialists with him," Ficken said of Harris. "He's a true leader within this team and the way he conducts his business … he's very, very valuable to this team."
Perhaps an underrated return to the unit nationally was bringing back linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips, who had quite the 2025 season in powder blue.
He led the team in special teams snaps (352) and finished the regular season second in the league in special teams tackles with 24. Those 24 tackles set a single-season franchise record, as he was a game changer in that phase for the Bolts.
"No. 1 priority," Ficken said of Phillips' return in free agency. "He's an elite player, we saw him be able to do it at the highest level and be one of the top special teams players not just here, the AFC West, but throughout the whole league.
"What he does not only on the field but in the meeting rooms, off the field, in the locker room, the presence he brings, it's a no brainer," Ficken added.
Four of the top five players with the most special teams snaps return to the group in 2026, in addition to Derius Davis in the return game.
That's in addition to the new talent brought in free agency and the draft, which fires up Ficken about what it could mean heading into the new year.
"Very excited for these guys to come in, contribute and show what they can do," Ficken said. "They're coming into a group that we feel pretty good about and these guys have a skillset to go ahead and add into it."
He later added: "Excited about the future of these guys and go ahead and see what the 2026 Chargers look like."
Player to Watch: Cameron Dicker
Dicker will look to continue what's been a historic start to his NFL career.
Having made 129 of 138 career field goal attempts, his field goal percentage of 93.5 is the best in NFL history by a player with at least 100 attempts.
Dicker holds almost a four-percentage point difference from second place, as he's been able to distance himself from the pack in his four seasons as a pro with his dependable accuracy.
Not to mention his consistency, as he became the seventh player in NFL history to have a three-year streak with at least 30 made field goals. He is also one of five players in history to record back-to-back seasons with at least 35 made field goals.
What's next for Dicker? Continue his ascension into one of the great Chargers kickers of all time.
He enters 2026 just 20 made field goals away from standing alone in the top three of most made field goals by a Chargers kicker in franchise history.
Get a behind-the-scenes look at RB Keaton Mitchell's first day with the Bolts!
Key Question: How will the return units shake out?
The Chargers return units will be something to watch as training camp and the preseason progresses.
The team returns the top three players with the most kickoff and punt returns from a season ago, with Davis leading both categories.
After a challenging third season that was hampered by injuries — Davis played in just 11 games — Ficken said the speedy returner enters 2026 motivated to get back to what he showed his first two seasons in the league.
"High expectations. I told him we're challenging him," Ficken said about Davis. "Obviously, staying injury free would be great, but those are things he can't control. He had a phenomenal rookie year, a good second year and now we have to get back to there.
"He's got it in him and he's excited for it," Ficken added. "He's willing to do anything and everything not just for him, but to really elevate the return game, get it off the ground and make sure we do a heck of a job helping our offense with field position."
There will be plenty of competition to go around, however.
Davis led the group of Keaton Mitchell, Omarion Hampton, Kimani Vidal, Devonte Ross JaQuae Jackson and Greg Desrosiers in kickoff returns during minicamp practices, while rookie Brenen Thompson mixed in, too.
Preseason games will play a big factor, but the Bolts are fired up to have ample explosive options that could boost the return game.
"You're always expecting competition," Ficken said. "Bringing in guys, you're expecting competition maybe on the roster now, maybe it's guys on other teams, it's always competition for every position. If you don't do that, you're not challenging him to go out there and keep his job.
"The way I think about it, I learned at an early age, is that you have to make sure you coach the top guy as hard as you can so he keeps the job and gets all those benefits in terms of All-Pro and helping our team win, but you also coach those guys behind him to go out and take that job," Ficken added. "We always talk about that and coaching the guys hard and making sure we get the most out of them. That's only going to make them better as they're go ahead and go against the competition."