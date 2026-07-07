Important 2026-27 NFL Dates for the Chargers

The 2026 season is almost here.

Here are key dates to keep an eye on for the Chargers during the coming months, including for the 2027 offseason.

JULY

July 15 - At 1 p.m. (PT), deadline for any club that designated a Franchise Player to sign such player to a multi-year contract or extension. After this date, the player may sign only a one-year contract with his prior club for the 2026 season, and such contract cannot be extended until after the club's last regular season game.

July 22 – At 1 p.m. (PT), signing period ends for Transition Players with outstanding tenders. After this date and until 1 p.m. (PT) on the Tuesday following the 10th weekend of the regular season, prior club has exclusive negotiating rights.

At 1 p.m. (PT), on July 22 (or the first scheduled day of the first NFL training camp, whichever is later) signing period ends for unrestricted free agents to whom a "UFA Tender" was made by prior club. After this date and until 1 p.m. (PT), on the Tuesday following the 10th weekend of the regular season, prior club has exclusive negotiating rights.

July 28 – Chargers report for Training Camp.

AUGUST

August 6 - If a drafted rookie has not signed with his club by this date, he cannot be traded to any other club in 2026 and may sign a player contract only with the drafting club until the day of the Draft in the 2027 League Year.

August 13-15 - First Preseason Weekend

August 20-23 - Second Preseason Weekend

August 27-29 - Third Preseason Weekend

August 30 - Prior to 3 p.m. (PT), clubs must reduce rosters to a maximum of 53 players on the Active/Inactive List.

Simultaneously with the roster reduction to 53 players, clubs that have players in the categories of Active/Physically Unable to Perform or Active/Non-Football Injury or Illness must select one of the following options: place player on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform or Reserve/Non-Football Injury or Illness, whichever is applicable; terminate or request waivers with the designation of Failed Physical or Non-Football Injury or Illness, whichever is applicable; request waivers; terminate contract; trade contract; or continue to count the player on the Active List.

Clubs are permitted to designate for return a maximum of two players who are placed on an applicable Reserve List during the business day of the final roster reduction. Any such player will immediately count against the club's number of designations, even if the player does not subsequently return to practice.

Players who are on the Reserve List or Exempt List and are not counting against the 90-player limit will begin to count against the 90-player limit.

August 31 – Claiming period for players placed on waivers at the final roster reduction will expire at 10 a.m. (PT).

Upon receipt of the subsequent Personnel Notice, clubs may establish a Practice Squad of 17 players, as long as one player qualifies and is designated as an International Player. No club, including the player's prior club, will be permitted to sign a player to a practice player contract until all clubs have received simultaneous notification via the above Personnel Notice that such player's prior NFL player contract has been terminated via the waiver system.

Beginning at 1 p.m. (PT), any player placed on Reserve/Injured, Reserve/Non-Football Injury or Illness, or Practice Squad; Injured during the regular season or postseason, may be designated for return later in the season, subject to the applicable procedures.

SEPTEMBER

September 6 - Final day of preseason training camp for all clubs, as defined in CBA Article 23, Section 10.

September 6-12 - In accordance with the Personnel (Injury) Report Policy, each club is required to file a Practice Report by 1 p.m. (PT), (or as soon as possible after the completion of practice) every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for a regular season Monday game; Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday for a Wednesday game; Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday for a Thursday game; Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for a Friday game; Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for a Saturday game; and Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday for a Sunday game. On days that a team practices, an estimated injury report for practice status is not acceptable, regardless of what time practice is held.

Each club must also file a weekly regular season Game Status Report by 1 p.m. (PT) (or as soon as possible after the completion of practice) on Saturday for a Monday game; Tuesday for a Wednesday game; Wednesday for a Thursday game, Thursday for a Friday game, Thursday for a Saturday game, and Friday for a Sunday game. An update must be reported if there is any change in a player's condition after the initial Game Status Report is filed.

September 13 - Chargers 2026 season opener against Arizona.

September 29 - Beginning on the day after the completion of the third regular season weekend, the claiming priority will be based on current standings, and ties will be broken based on current strength-of-schedule of the involved clubs. If ties still exist, they will be broken by strength-of-victory, point differential, and then by lot.

OCTOBER

October 2, 5-6 - Beginning on the day after a club's fourth regular season game (including any bye week), it is permitted to activate players on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform and Reserve/Non-Football Injury or Illness (if the player failed his preseason physical due to a non-football injury or illness) prior to 1 p.m. (PT).

NOVEMBER

November 9 - Any increase in a player's 2026 salary from a renegotiation or extension that is received by the Management Council after 1 p.m. (PT) on this day, will be treated as signing bonus, and prorated over the entire term of the player contract, including 2026.

November 10 - All trading ends for 2026 at 1 p.m. (PT).

November 11 - Players with at least four previous pension-credited seasons are subject to the waiver system for the remainder of the regular season and postseason.

November 17 - At 1 p.m. (PT), signing period ends for Franchise Players who are eligible to receive offer sheets.

DECEMBER

December 9 - Special League Meeting (Virtual).

JANUARY

January 6 (tentative) - Early deadline for college players who are underclassmen to apply for Special Eligibility. A preliminary list of underclassmen who have been approved for entry into the 2027 NFL Draft will be sent to clubs on January 7.

January 9-10 - Week 18 of 2026 NFL season

January 11 - During the period beginning the Monday following the final regular season weekend through the conclusion of the final postseason game, assignments of player contracts will be deferred until the first business day after the Super Bowl. Terminations of player contracts will occur at the expiration of the claiming period.

A club that is participating in the playoffs may sign players whose contracts have been terminated to its Active/Inactive List, Practice Squad (if applicable), or Reserve/Future List. A club whose playing season has concluded may sign such players to its Reserve/Future List only.

Clubs may begin signing free agent players for the 2027 season, including players from the CFL.

Earliest permissible date for clubs to renegotiate or extend the rookie contract of a drafted rookie who was selected in any round of the 2024 NFL Draft or any undrafted rookie who signed in 2025. Any permissible renegotiated or extended player contract will not be considered a rookie contract and will not be subject to the rules that limit rookie contracts.

Clubs may exercise fifth-year options for players selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

January 13 - Beginning at 1 p.m. (PT), on the Wednesday following the final regular season weekend, rosters are frozen for clubs participating in the postseason with limited exceptions.

January 13 (tentative) - Deadline for college players who are underclassmen to apply for Special Eligibility. A list of underclassmen who have been approved for entry into the 2027 NFL Draft will be sent to clubs on January 14.

January 29 (tentative) - Deadline for college players who played in the National Championship game who are underclassmen to apply for Special Eligibility. A final list of underclassmen who have been approved for entry into the 2027 NFL Draft will be sent to clubs on January 30.

FEBRUARY

February 14 - Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

February 17 - Beginning this date through 1 p.m. (PT) on March 3, clubs may designate Franchise or Transition Players.

MARCH

March 1-8 - NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

March 3 - Prior to 1 p.m. (PT), deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 9-11 - During the period beginning at 9 a.m. (PT), on March 9 and ending at 12:59:59 p.m. (PT) on March 11, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2026 player contracts at 1 p.m. (PT), on March 11.

During the two-day negotiation period prior to the start of the 2027 League Year, each club may conduct one video or phone call for no longer than one hour with no more than five (5) prospective unrestricted free agents. The player's agent must be a participant of the call.

No prospective unrestricted free agent is permitted to execute a contract with a new club until 1 p.m. (PT), on March 11.

The 2027 League Year and free agency signing period begins at 1 p.m. (PT), on March 11.

March 11 - Trading period for 2027 begins at 1 p.m. (PT), after expiration of all 2026 contracts.

The first day of the 2027 League Year will end at 8:59:59 p.m. (PT), on March 11. Clubs will receive a Personnel Notice that will include all transactions submitted to the league office during the period between 1 p.m. (PT), and 8:59:59 p.m. (PT), on March 11.

March 21-24 - Annual League Meeting (Phoenix).

APRIL

April 19 - Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

April 21 - Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at its club facility.

April 23 - Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 28 - Deadline for prior club to exercise right of first refusal to restricted free agents who signed offer sheets.

Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview (including video and phone calls) or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at any location.

April 29-May 1 - 2027 NFL Draft (Washington, D.C.)

MAY