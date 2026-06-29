5 Chargers Players Who Stood Out in 2026 Offseason Program

The first practice of Chargers 2026 Training Camp is officially a month away.
Before we get there, however, let's take one more quick look back at who shined this offseason.
Here are five players who stood out in spring practices:
1. Genesis Smith
Perhaps it was an interception here or a pass breakup there.
But rookie Genesis Smith surely flashed this spring as he seemingly made a play every day in the secondary.
Smith, a recent fourth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, had 14 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and five interceptions in 37 games at Arizona.
Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary said Smith's anticipation and natural ability stood out this spring.
Now it's up to the Bolts youngest player — Smith won't turn 22 until November — to push for playing time in training camp.
2. Keaton Mitchell
Keaton Mitchell had a funny (and accurate) quote in early May.
"I'm explosive, everybody knows that," Mitchell said with a smile.
The running back, who signed with the Chargers in free agency in March, was clocked at 4.37 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
He also tallied 11 runs that went for 10-plus yards in 2025, and led the NFL with an average run speed of 14.49 miles per hour, according to Next Gen Stats.
Mitchell looked smooth this spring — both as a runner and a pass catcher — and could be a fun chess piece for Mike McDaniel to pair with Omarion Hampton in 2026.
3. Daiyan Henley
Daiyan Henley is an unquestioned leader on the Chargers defense as he enters Year 4 in the NFL.
And while the linebacker played well in 2025, he also showed tremendous perseverance as battled through tough circumstances on and off the field.
Henley, who battled an illness early in the 2025 season, looked like his usual self in practice this spring and showcased plenty of play-making ability, too.
Henely said in late May that he's still looking to "make a jump" in his NFL career.
Based on what we recently saw, the 26-year-old could be in line for that leap this fall.
Check out the best photos from Day 3 of Chargers Mini-Camp 2026.
4. Joe Alt
Joe Alt earned Pro Bowl honors a year ago despite playing in just six games as the mammoth offensive tackle's second season was cut short due to an ankle injury.
Alt said earlier this month that he was essentially full go this spring, noting that he has "been feeling pretty good out there."
Alt's recovery and progression was impressive, especially considering how much running the Chargers are now asking of their offensive line.
For the record, we could have put Rashawn Slater here, too, as he returns from aa torn patellar tendon.
Simply put, the thought of two healthy and elite tackles in front Justin Herbert should excite Chargers fans for the months ahead.
5. DJ Uiagalelei
Speaking of Herbert, the Chargers franchise quarterback spent the offseason focused on two main objectives: reducing the workload on his throwing arm and tweaking his footwork in the shotgun format.
As a result, Trey Lance and DJ Uiagalelei took most of the reps at quarterback this offseason.
And while Lance certainly had his moments, Uiagalelei looked noticeably improved from a year ago.
A former standout at Clemson, Uiagalelei joined the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2025 and spent the majority of the season on the practice squad.
His work ethic, whether last season or earlier this offseason, appears to have paid off as he looked comfortable in McDaniel's system.
If Uiagalelei keeps progressing, perhaps he could challenge Lance for the backup job during camp and the preseason.