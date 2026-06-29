5 Chargers Players Who Stood Out in 2026 Offseason Program

4. Joe Alt

Joe Alt earned Pro Bowl honors a year ago despite playing in just six games as the mammoth offensive tackle's second season was cut short due to an ankle injury.

Alt said earlier this month that he was essentially full go this spring, noting that he has "been feeling pretty good out there."

Alt's recovery and progression was impressive, especially considering how much running the Chargers are now asking of their offensive line.

For the record, we could have put Rashawn Slater here, too, as he returns from aa torn patellar tendon.

Simply put, the thought of two healthy and elite tackles in front Justin Herbert should excite Chargers fans for the months ahead.

5. DJ Uiagalelei

Speaking of Herbert, the Chargers franchise quarterback spent the offseason focused on two main objectives: reducing the workload on his throwing arm and tweaking his footwork in the shotgun format.

As a result, Trey Lance and DJ Uiagalelei took most of the reps at quarterback this offseason.

And while Lance certainly had his moments, Uiagalelei looked noticeably improved from a year ago.

A former standout at Clemson, Uiagalelei joined the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2025 and spent the majority of the season on the practice squad.

His work ethic, whether last season or earlier this offseason, appears to have paid off as he looked comfortable in McDaniel's system.