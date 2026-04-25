5 Things to Know About Chargers 2nd Round Pick Jake Slaughter

The Chargers bolstered the offensive trenches on Day 2 by drafting Florida offensive lineman Jake Slaughter with the No. 63 overall pick they acquired in a trade with the Patriots.

Get all of your Bolts draft news at the Chargers 2026 Draft Hub.

Here are five things to know about the Florida offensive lineman:

1. Stellar 2025 season

Slaughter is coming off quite the final season at Florida.

A Rimington Trophy Finalist in 2025, an award given to the nation's top center, the offensive lineman played at an elite level all year.

He finished the season allowing just four total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, good for a 99.4 pass-blocking efficiency. That mark was tied for the fourth-best among all FBS centers with at least 500 snaps.

Slaughter also posted the second-best run blocking grade (80.2) among FBS centers with at least 500 snaps, as well as fifth-highest offense grade (79.3).

It helped him notch his second First Team All-SEC selection.

2. All-American x2

Slaughter's last season culminated what was a stellar final two years at Florida.

A team captain both years, Slaughter was a Second-Team All-American both in 2024 and 2025 as one of the leaders of the unit.