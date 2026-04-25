5 Things to Know About Chargers 2nd Round Pick Jake Slaughter

The Chargers bolstered the offensive trenches on Day 2 by drafting Florida offensive lineman Jake Slaughter with the No. 63 overall pick they acquired in a trade with the Patriots.
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Here are five things to know about the Florida offensive lineman:
1. Stellar 2025 season
Slaughter is coming off quite the final season at Florida.
A Rimington Trophy Finalist in 2025, an award given to the nation's top center, the offensive lineman played at an elite level all year.
He finished the season allowing just four total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, good for a 99.4 pass-blocking efficiency. That mark was tied for the fourth-best among all FBS centers with at least 500 snaps.
Slaughter also posted the second-best run blocking grade (80.2) among FBS centers with at least 500 snaps, as well as fifth-highest offense grade (79.3).
It helped him notch his second First Team All-SEC selection.
2. All-American x2
Slaughter's last season culminated what was a stellar final two years at Florida.
A team captain both years, Slaughter was a Second-Team All-American both in 2024 and 2025 as one of the leaders of the unit.
He led the Gators in PFF offense, pass-block and run-block grades during the 2024 season and started all 25 games across both years.
Take a look through some photos of the Chargers selection at No.63 in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
3. Limiting the pressure
Slaughter saw a lot of success with the Gators at limiting the pressure in the backfield.
Over his three seasons as a starter, the offensive lineman allowed just 22 total pressures at center — nine in each 2023 and 2024 as well as just four in 2025.
He also allowed just four sacks throughout his entire collegiate career in 1,089 career snaps, according to PFF, and was good for a 98.8 pass blocking efficiency.
4. Bevy of experience
The Chargers are getting an offensive lineman who has seen quite a lot of playing time.
In his five years at Florida, Slaughter played in 51 games and started 33 of them, all at center.
He got his first start in 2023 and finished that season starting eight total before starting 13 and 12, respectively, the following two seasons.
5. Florida native
Long before he was holding down the offensive trenches for the Gators, Slaughter was a force in the Florida prep scene.
He attended Trinity Catholic High School in Ocala, Florida and became a three-star recruit.
Slaughter earned First-Team All-County honors after blocking for a 2,200-yard rusher during the 2019 season.