Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

10 Insights: Keenan Allen Continues to Raise Bar at Wide Receiver

Nov 05, 2020 at 09:20 AM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
10Insights_KeenanAllen

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights ahead of the Chargers' Week 9 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders from SoFi Stadium.

1) Justin Herbert has thrown at least three touchdown passes in four straight games. Per NFL Media Research, only Houston's Deshaun Watson accomplished this as a rookie. With a quarterback tradition that includes Dan Fouts, Philip Rivers and Drew Brees, it's also the longest streak in Chargers history.

2) In his six starts, Herbert has thrown touchdowns to eight different receivers. Four of those pass catchers were undrafted free agents: WR Jalen Guyton, WR Tyron Johnson, TE Donald Parham Jr. and FB Gabe Nabers. Together, they've caught seven touchdowns on 14 career receptions.

3) Entering Week 9, only three wide receivers – all of which have played an extra game – have more targets than Keenan Allen (75): Stefon Diggs, BUF (79); Allen Robinson II, CHI (77); and Amari Cooper, DAL (77).

4) Allen is on pace for 121 receptions on 171 targets, which would both be career highs. The 28-year-old is also 10 catches away from passing Hall of Fame wide receiver Charlie Joiner for second all-time on the Chargers' receptions list.

5) Since 2017, the Chargers are 4-2 against the Raiders (both losses coming last season). Los Angeles' margin of victory in the wins: 12.75 points.

6) In 14 career games against the Raiders, defensive end Melvin Ingram III has nine sacks – the most vs. any team he's faced in his nine-year career. He's also sacked Derek Carr (8) more than any other NFL quarterback. The next closest is Washington's Alex Smith (5). Ingram III is still in search of his first sack of 2020.

7) The Chargers rushed for a season-high 210 yards last Sunday in Denver. It's the most since Los Angeles ran for 246 yards in a 38-14 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 of 2018.

8) Last Sunday against the Broncos, KJ Hill Jr. returned a punt for 30 yards, the longest this season for the Chargers. In Week 1 in Cincinnati, Joe Reed had the team's longest kickoff return of 46 yards. The two late-round rookie receivers have made an early impact on special teams.

9) Slowing Raiders running back Josh Jacobs will be a point of emphasis for the Chargers' defense on Sunday. Through the first 2.5 quarters of Week 8, Los Angeles held Denver to two yards rushing. Of the Broncos' 108 rushing yards, 75 came on two Phillip Lindsay runs, including a 55-yard touchdown.

10) After Sunday, the Chargers don't play another game in the division until Week 15. They close the 2020 season at Las Vegas, vs. Denver and at Kansas City.

Related Links

Photos: Chargers Start Week 9 Prep

Browse through some photos as the Bolts get ready for their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

201104_Prac_001
1 / 23
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201104_Prac_004
2 / 23
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201104_Prac_005
3 / 23
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201104_Prac_002
4 / 23
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201104_Prac_006
5 / 23
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201104_Prac_007
6 / 23
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201104_Prac_008
7 / 23
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201104_Prac_009
8 / 23
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201104_Prac_010
9 / 23
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201104_Prac_011
10 / 23
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201104_Prac_013
11 / 23
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201104_Prac_014
12 / 23
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201104_Prac_015
13 / 23
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201104_Prac_016
14 / 23
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201104_Prac_012
15 / 23
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201104_Prac_017
16 / 23
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201104_Prac_018
17 / 23
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201104_Prac_019
18 / 23
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201104_Prac_020
19 / 23
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201104_Prac_003
20 / 23
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201104_Prac_021
21 / 23
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201104_Prac_023
22 / 23
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201104_Prac_022
23 / 23
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders-Chargers Week 9 Injury Report

A look at the injury report as we head into Week 9 of the 2020 season.
news

Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Chargers will take on the Raiders at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 8 at 1:05 pm PT.
news

Raiders – Chargers Game Preview

Here's what you need to know heading into Week 9 of 2020.
news

By the Numbers: Keenan's Clutch on Third Down

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 8 game against the Denver Broncos.
news

Chargers Lose to Broncos, 31-30

Los Angeles falls to 2-5 on the season with the loss.
news

Inactives: Chargers vs Broncos

Here are the inactives for Chargers-Broncos.
news

Chargers-Broncos Week 8 Injury Report

A look at the injury report as we head into Week 8 of the 2020 season.
news

10 Insights: Justin Herbert Spreading the Wealth in Big-Play Chargers Offense

Eleven different Chargers players – including Herbert – have scored a rushing or receiving touchdown entering Week 8.
news

Los Angeles Chargers vs Denver Broncos: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Chargers take on the Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 1:05pm PT.
news

Chargers – Broncos Game Preview

Here's what you need to know heading into Week 8 of 2020.
news

By the Numbers: Justin Herbert Has Longest Rush by a Chargers QB Since '88

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - August 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above

Take an aerial view of the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in February 2020.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses

Take a look at the latest photos of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on March 4, 2020.
Learn More

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising