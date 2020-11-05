10 Insights: Keenan Allen Continues to Raise Bar at Wide Receiver

5) Since 2017, the Chargers are 4-2 against the Raiders (both losses coming last season). Los Angeles' margin of victory in the wins: 12.75 points.

6) In 14 career games against the Raiders, defensive end Melvin Ingram III has nine sacks – the most vs. any team he's faced in his nine-year career. He's also sacked Derek Carr (8) more than any other NFL quarterback. The next closest is Washington's Alex Smith (5). Ingram III is still in search of his first sack of 2020.

7) The Chargers rushed for a season-high 210 yards last Sunday in Denver. It's the most since Los Angeles ran for 246 yards in a 38-14 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 of 2018.

8) Last Sunday against the Broncos, KJ Hill Jr. returned a punt for 30 yards, the longest this season for the Chargers. In Week 1 in Cincinnati, Joe Reed had the team's longest kickoff return of 46 yards. The two late-round rookie receivers have made an early impact on special teams.

9) Slowing Raiders running back Josh Jacobs will be a point of emphasis for the Chargers' defense on Sunday. Through the first 2.5 quarters of Week 8, Los Angeles held Denver to two yards rushing. Of the Broncos' 108 rushing yards, 75 came on two Phillip Lindsay runs, including a 55-yard touchdown.