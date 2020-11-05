10 Insights: Keenan Allen Continues to Raise Bar at Wide Receiver

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights ahead of the Chargers' Week 9 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders from SoFi Stadium.
1) Justin Herbert has thrown at least three touchdown passes in four straight games. Per NFL Media Research, only Houston's Deshaun Watson accomplished this as a rookie. With a quarterback tradition that includes Dan Fouts, Philip Rivers and Drew Brees, it's also the longest streak in Chargers history.
2) In his six starts, Herbert has thrown touchdowns to eight different receivers. Four of those pass catchers were undrafted free agents: WR Jalen Guyton, WR Tyron Johnson, TE Donald Parham Jr. and FB Gabe Nabers. Together, they've caught seven touchdowns on 14 career receptions.
3) Entering Week 9, only three wide receivers – all of which have played an extra game – have more targets than Keenan Allen (75): Stefon Diggs, BUF (79); Allen Robinson II, CHI (77); and Amari Cooper, DAL (77).
4) Allen is on pace for 121 receptions on 171 targets, which would both be career highs. The 28-year-old is also 10 catches away from passing Hall of Fame wide receiver Charlie Joiner for second all-time on the Chargers' receptions list.
5) Since 2017, the Chargers are 4-2 against the Raiders (both losses coming last season). Los Angeles' margin of victory in the wins: 12.75 points.
6) In 14 career games against the Raiders, defensive end Melvin Ingram III has nine sacks – the most vs. any team he's faced in his nine-year career. He's also sacked Derek Carr (8) more than any other NFL quarterback. The next closest is Washington's Alex Smith (5). Ingram III is still in search of his first sack of 2020.
7) The Chargers rushed for a season-high 210 yards last Sunday in Denver. It's the most since Los Angeles ran for 246 yards in a 38-14 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 of 2018.
8) Last Sunday against the Broncos, KJ Hill Jr. returned a punt for 30 yards, the longest this season for the Chargers. In Week 1 in Cincinnati, Joe Reed had the team's longest kickoff return of 46 yards. The two late-round rookie receivers have made an early impact on special teams.
9) Slowing Raiders running back Josh Jacobs will be a point of emphasis for the Chargers' defense on Sunday. Through the first 2.5 quarters of Week 8, Los Angeles held Denver to two yards rushing. Of the Broncos' 108 rushing yards, 75 came on two Phillip Lindsay runs, including a 55-yard touchdown.
10) After Sunday, the Chargers don't play another game in the division until Week 15. They close the 2020 season at Las Vegas, vs. Denver and at Kansas City.
