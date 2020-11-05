Raiders-Chargers Week 9 Injury Report

A look at the injury reports of the Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders as we head into the seventh week of the 2020 season.
Los Angeles Chargers:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Nasir Adderley
|S
|Thumb
|FP
|Joey Bosa
|DE
|Concussion
|DNP
|Bryan Bulaga
|T
|Back
|FP
|Casey Hayward Jr.
|CB
|Calf
|FP
|Justin Jackson
|RB
|Knee
|FP
|Storm Norton
|T
|Knee
|FP
|Troymaine Pope
|RB
|Concussion
|DNP
|Isaac Rochell
|DE
|Neck
|LP
|Tyrod Taylor
|QB
|Ribs
|FP
|Trai Turner
|G
|Groin
|LP
Las Vegas Raiders:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Jonathan Abram
|S
|Illness
|DNP
|Trent Brown
|T
|Illness
|DNP
|Maliek Collins
|DT
|Shoulder
|FP
|Bryan Edwards
|WR
|Foot/Ankle
|LP
|Jonathan Hankins
|DT
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|Jeff Heath
|S
|Hip
|DNP
|Rodney Hudson
|C
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|Maurice Hurst
|DT
|Ankle
|DNP
|Gabe Jackson
|G
|Back
|LP
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Knee
|FP
|Arden Key
|DE
|Foot
|DNP
|Kolton Miller
|T
|Ankle
|DNP
|Sam Young
|T
|Knee
|LP
* indicates player is on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
*NIR* - Not Injury Related
Practice Status
- *DNP *- Did not participate in practice
- *LP *- Limited participation in practice
- *FP *- Full participation
- *(-) *- Not listed
Game Status
- *Out *- Player will not play
- *Doubtful *- Player is unlikely to play
- *Questionable *- Player is not certain to play
- *(-) *- Not listed