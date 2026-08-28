 Skip to main content
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Justin Herbert Connects With Quentin Johnston For 65-Yard Touchdown in Preseason Finale

Aug 27, 2026 at 07:37 PM
Author Image
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

JustinHerbertPreseasonHighlights

Welcome to the new Chargers offense.

The unit, led by Justin Herbert and the starters, struck in a big way Thursday night in the preseason finale as the quarterback connected with Quentin Johnston for a deep touchdown.

Facing a second-and 10, Johnston lined up on the outside and burst straight down the field.

And there was nothing but green grass in front of him as Herbert unleashed the throw.

Johnston hauled in the pass for the 65-yard score, showing the first glimpse at the potent downfield aerial attack the team has shown in training camp under Mike McDaniel.

It was a good response by Herbert and the offense, too, after a fumble quickly ended the team's opening drive.

Herbert and the starting offense played just four plays on Thursday night — but they'll leave it feeling good about the big play heading into Week 1 against the Cardinals.

Related Links

For more info on camp, check out the Chargers Training Camp Hub.

Related Content

news

Why ESPN's Mina Kimes Has Chargers as 'Super Bowl Contender' Heading Into 2026 Season

The ESPN NFL analyst broke down the Chargers ceiling in a recent visit to training camp

news

Why Daniel Jeremiah 'Absolutely' Believes Chargers Can Win AFC West in 2026

The NFL Network analyst said the addition of Mike McDaniel, plus the return of Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, could mean big things for the Chargers

news

What's the Most 'Pressing Question' For Mike McDaniel & Chris O'Leary Heading Into Chargers 2026 Season?

The Athletic's Mike Jones posed his biggest question facing each new playcaller ahead of the upcoming season

news

Why the Chargers Are Among Teams That Could Win Super Bowl LXI

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr highlighted the Chargers as one of his 14 teams that he believes could end the 2026 season as world champions

news

Why The Athletic Believes Chargers Offense is Poised to Breakout in 2026

The Athletic's Ted Nguyen believes the Chargers have makings of Top 5 unit after busy offseason

news

Why Jamaree Caldwell Could Be Breakout Player For Chargers Defense in 2026

ESPN's Ben Solak tabbed the second-year defensive lineman as his pick for the Chargersmbreakout player

news

Why Charlie Kolar Could Be Breakout Player For Chargers Offense in 2026

The Athletic's Daniel Popper tabbed the Chargers tight end as a player to watch for the 2026 season

news

Who is Chargers Most Important Newcomer Ahead of 2026 Season?

The Athletic's Daniel Popper recently tabbed Mike McDaniel as the Chargers most intriguing fresh face

news

Derwin James Checks in at No. 2 on ESPN's Annual Best Safety Rankings

James, who has back-to-back All-Pro selections, moved up four spots from last year and ranked among the best players at his position

news

Where Do the Chargers Rank Among Best NFL Starting Lineups in 2026?

ESPN experts were tasked with individually ranking every lineup in the league, as well as their biggest strengths and X-factors

news

Which Chargers Players Made Pro Football Network's Top 100 Players List?

A total of four members of the Chargers checked in on the annual list

Advertising