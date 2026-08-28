Justin Herbert Connects With Quentin Johnston For 65-Yard Touchdown in Preseason Finale

Welcome to the new Chargers offense.
The unit, led by Justin Herbert and the starters, struck in a big way Thursday night in the preseason finale as the quarterback connected with Quentin Johnston for a deep touchdown.
Facing a second-and 10, Johnston lined up on the outside and burst straight down the field.
And there was nothing but green grass in front of him as Herbert unleashed the throw.
Johnston hauled in the pass for the 65-yard score, showing the first glimpse at the potent downfield aerial attack the team has shown in training camp under Mike McDaniel.
It was a good response by Herbert and the offense, too, after a fumble quickly ended the team's opening drive.
Herbert and the starting offense played just four plays on Thursday night — but they'll leave it feeling good about the big play heading into Week 1 against the Cardinals.