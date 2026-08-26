5 Chargers Players to Watch in Preseason Finale vs. Rams

2. DL TeRah Edwards

The second-year defensive lineman has been a revelation all training camp.

TeRah Edwards has spent the summer wreaking havoc, both in the first two preseason games and during practices, as he's been arguably one of the more under-the-radar standouts.

Edwards is tied for the second-most total pressures (seven) among defensive linemen this preseason, according to PFF.

His five run stops are also tied for second in that same category.

Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary noted that his consistent approach has allowed him to take this leap in Year 2.

"The same things at every level of football that give you the best chance are consistent effort, consistent attitude and by doing that, you make yourself the best player you can," O'Leary said. "He's that type of guy."

Edwards spent 2025 on the Chargers practice squad after notching an interception last preseason.

Now with one more preseason game left on deck before cutdown day, Edwards has one final opportunity to make his case for the 53-man roster.

"He was in here probably more than anyone in the organization in the offseason. He's here every day," O'Leary said. "It's starting to show. He's consistent, he makes plays, he's tough, dependable. I think that's who he is."

3. S Kendall Williamson

The Chargers safety room comes into focus heading into the preseason finale.

One of the most competitive units on the team heading into training camp has held up to the billing.

"Up in the air. We got a group of guys that have been competing, they flashed," O'Leary said about where the competition stands. "Some of them had good plays, bad plays.

"I think it's going to go down to the wire here," O'Leary added.

One of the safeties battling for a roster spot is Kendall Williamson, who enters his third season with the team.

Williamson, who played in all 17 games for the Bolts in 2025, has logged 38 snaps in the preseason so far and notched a tackle for loss as well as a touchdown-saving tackle against the 49ers.

He has also shown his special teams prowess. He logged the fifth-most special teams snaps in 2025 and had a tackle in that phase against the 49ers.