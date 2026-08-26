5 Chargers Players to Watch in Preseason Finale vs. Rams

The Chargers have one more preseason bout before the regular season.
The Bolts will host the Rams in the team's preseason finale, with kickoff at 7 p.m. (PT) on Thursday.
Here are five players to watch in the Chargers second preseason game:
1. C Jake Slaughter
Chargers second-round pick Jake Slaughter is the starting center going forward for the Bolts.
Tyler Biadasz was officially placed on Injured Reserve last Sunday after he suffered a left ACL injury during Tuesday's joint practice with the 49ers.
That slots the rookie in with the starting group, who will once again line up in front of Justin Herbert in the preseason finale.
Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed on Tuesday that starters would play between "six to nine plays" against the Rams, meaning Slaughter will get some more work in with the starting unit.
"I'm very excited for Jake and our team … he's way ahead of where your rookie interior lineman are," Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel said on Monday. "For him to be able to take the reins and get all the reps will be very beneficial.
McDaniel later added: "He's going to have an exciting week as he's already had, but exciting week playing with the starters here and all the way up until the opener."
He was one of the five starting linemen who played last week against the 49ers and logged nine total snaps.
So far in the preseason he's played 60 total snaps at both left guard and center and given up just one pressure, according to Pro Football Focus, for a 98.6 pass-blocking efficiency.
There's a lot of work left to be done between Slaughter and his quarterback before Week 1, but the Chargers are confident in the rookie to bridge the gap.
Thursday's preseason finale will be the last game action the two will get ahead of the regular season.
"I think specifically with regard to Jake, he's uniquely served appropriately for this type of situation," McDaniel said. "He lives, eats, breathes football and for you to make up some ground and get the rapport that a starting center and quarterback need to have, you need to make up some ground."
McDaniel later added: "I think it's very, very doable and I continue to see growth each and every day in terms of the snap count cadence, targeting and all the things we ask the center to do, he's well served and up for the challenge."
2. DL TeRah Edwards
The second-year defensive lineman has been a revelation all training camp.
TeRah Edwards has spent the summer wreaking havoc, both in the first two preseason games and during practices, as he's been arguably one of the more under-the-radar standouts.
Edwards is tied for the second-most total pressures (seven) among defensive linemen this preseason, according to PFF.
His five run stops are also tied for second in that same category.
Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary noted that his consistent approach has allowed him to take this leap in Year 2.
"The same things at every level of football that give you the best chance are consistent effort, consistent attitude and by doing that, you make yourself the best player you can," O'Leary said. "He's that type of guy."
Edwards spent 2025 on the Chargers practice squad after notching an interception last preseason.
Now with one more preseason game left on deck before cutdown day, Edwards has one final opportunity to make his case for the 53-man roster.
"He was in here probably more than anyone in the organization in the offseason. He's here every day," O'Leary said. "It's starting to show. He's consistent, he makes plays, he's tough, dependable. I think that's who he is."
3. S Kendall Williamson
The Chargers safety room comes into focus heading into the preseason finale.
One of the most competitive units on the team heading into training camp has held up to the billing.
"Up in the air. We got a group of guys that have been competing, they flashed," O'Leary said about where the competition stands. "Some of them had good plays, bad plays.
"I think it's going to go down to the wire here," O'Leary added.
One of the safeties battling for a roster spot is Kendall Williamson, who enters his third season with the team.
Williamson, who played in all 17 games for the Bolts in 2025, has logged 38 snaps in the preseason so far and notched a tackle for loss as well as a touchdown-saving tackle against the 49ers.
He has also shown his special teams prowess. He logged the fifth-most special teams snaps in 2025 and had a tackle in that phase against the 49ers.
Thursday night could go a long way in figuring out how the numbers work at the safety position.
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4. WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith
The second-year receiver has helped his case quite a bit with a strong preseason.
KeAndre Lambert-Smith leads all Chargers receivers with six receptions for 72 yards so far in the first two preseason games as he's been a reliable target.
After a year in the NFL, the receiver noted things have slowed down for him in Year 2.
"Mentally, things the outside can't see. Me and my mind, slowing the game down, understanding the offense better," Lambert-Smith said last week. "It's a new offense for everybody, but being in the playbook, understanding it, understanding defense more. Just slowing everything down.
"For some reason, when you're a rookie everything is a little faster," he added. "In Year 2, I feel like I've been here five years or something now. I feel pretty comfortable, like I'm back in college."
One more game remains for the receiver to build on his already successful preseason.
5. OL Logan Taylor
Lauded for his versatility after getting drafted by the Chargers in the sixth round, Logan Taylor has displayed as much so far in his first preseason with the team.
The offensive lineman has played a total of 109 snaps during the first two preseason games at both left and right tackle.
Taylor has given up two total pressures so far, including not having given up a sack.
The offensive lineman played in 49 career games at Boston College, making 46 starts with 19 of coming at guard.
The final offensive linemen kept on the Chargers roster is to be determined, but Taylor has shown plenty of versatility and has another chance to make his case against the Rams.