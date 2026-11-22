The Chargers are 1-9 following a 27-24 home loss to the Jets.

Here's a game recap from Week 11.

Turning Point

Despite the Chargers behind in time of possession late in the third quarter, they put together quite the response down by two scores.

The Bolts offense got the ball back with just over three minutes left in the quarter and drove the ball down the field behind the run game.

It was aided in large part at the start the fourth quarter, when Omarion Hampton broke free for a 36-run that set the team up inside the 10-yard line.

After a short run and then a sack, quarterback Justin Herbert went to the air on third down and found Ladd McConkey in the endzone to cut the deficit to three points with almost the entire fourth quarter to go.

However needing a stop on the ensuing defensive drive, the Chargers allowed a number of gains that moved the Jets down the field.

That included a pass for 19 and a run for 26, before the Jets connected for a passing touchdown to regain their two-possession lead.

The Chargers would answer back with a long drive of their own as Herbert would find McConkey for the touchdown a second time at the two-minute warning.