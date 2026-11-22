The Chargers are 1-9 following a 27-24 home loss to the Jets.
Here's a game recap from Week 11.
Turning Point
Despite the Chargers behind in time of possession late in the third quarter, they put together quite the response down by two scores.
The Bolts offense got the ball back with just over three minutes left in the quarter and drove the ball down the field behind the run game.
It was aided in large part at the start the fourth quarter, when Omarion Hampton broke free for a 36-run that set the team up inside the 10-yard line.
After a short run and then a sack, quarterback Justin Herbert went to the air on third down and found Ladd McConkey in the endzone to cut the deficit to three points with almost the entire fourth quarter to go.
However needing a stop on the ensuing defensive drive, the Chargers allowed a number of gains that moved the Jets down the field.
That included a pass for 19 and a run for 26, before the Jets connected for a passing touchdown to regain their two-possession lead.
The Chargers would answer back with a long drive of their own as Herbert would find McConkey for the touchdown a second time at the two-minute warning.
But with a minute and 53 seconds to go in the fourth, the Jets got the ball back and would eventually run out the clock.
See the best game action from the Chargers' Week 11 matchup against the New York Jets.
Top Play
The Chargers put the ball in Herbert's hands as the first half came to a close.
Facing a third-and goal from the 10-yard line with six seconds left, Herbert took the snap and immediately ran towards the goal line.
The quarterback followed his blockers down the right side and was met with a pair of Jets defenders as he neared the two-yard line.
But the 6-foot-6 Herbert stood tall and broke the tackles, spinning away before somersaulting into the endzone for the touchdown before the half.
Key Stat
Both offenses got the upper hand on the opposing defenses when it came to third downs.
The Chargers finished the afternoon going eight for 12 on third downs, while the Jets converted nine of 11.
The difference in the game came when New York had the ball however, as the Bolts defense allowed six third down conversions on third-and 3 or fewer.
Scoring Summary
Up Next
The Chargers return for another home game in Week 12 as they host the New England Patriots at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.