The Bolts will be shifting time slots for an upcoming home game.

The NFL announced Tuesday that the Chargers Week 12 matchup against the Patriots will now be played in the afternoon window.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is now at 1:05 p.m. (PT) on November 29.

The game, which was originally schedule on Sunday Night Football, will now be aired on CBS.

It will third time in four seasons the two teams matchup matchup in the regular season, as the last one came during the 2024 season.