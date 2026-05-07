Why Bleacher Report Believes Justin Herbert Could Win 1st MVP Award in 2026

Herbert earned an MVP vote last season and opened with strong odds for the 2026 season back in February and continues to rank in among the leaders as the offseason continues.

Another big reason for the excitement around what Herbert could do next season is his new offensive playcaller in Mike McDaniel, someone with an extensive track record of explosive offenses.

There's a long list of high-level offensive stats that McDaniel was a driving force behind during his time in Miami — which brings plenty of intrigue for what he's got in store with Herbert under center.

Couple that in with a number of weapons on the offense, Moton has high hopes for Herbert to have a chance to take home the Most Valuable Player award next year.

Moton wrote:

The two-time Pro Bowl signal-caller will also benefit from a change at offensive coordinator. The Chargers hired play-caller Mike McDaniel, who fielded the No. 1 passing offense for the 2023 season with Tua Tagovailoa under center during his time as Miami Dolphins head coach.

McDaniel can expand his playbook with Herbert, who's more mobile and has a stronger arm than Tagovailoa. His play-calling could help the Chargers' star quarterback reach an MVP level.