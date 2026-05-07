Why Bleacher Report Believes Justin Herbert Could Win 1st MVP Award in 2026

Justin Herbert could be on the verge of another monster season in 2026.
And some pundits believe it could result in some hardware by the time the year is over.
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton ranked his potential first-time MVP candidates for the upcoming season, with the Chargers franchise quarterback at No. 2 overall on the list.
Why could Herbert be in the mix? Look no further than the work he put together last season leading a unit that battled injuries to 11 wins enroute to his second Pro Bowl season.
A new season and more health at a variety of different positions spells nothing but great things for the Chargers offense according to the analyst.
Moton wrote:
Justin Herbert elevated a depleted supporting cast last season.
Without both of his starting offensive tackles and first-round running back for an extended period, Herbert carried the Los Angeles Chargers to victories with his arm and legs. He threw for 3,727 yards, 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions with a 66.4 percent completion rate and rushed for a career-high 498 yards and two scores.
Herbert posted Pro Bowl numbers in a less-than-ideal situation. He'll be able to raise his level of play with a healthy group.
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
Herbert earned an MVP vote last season and opened with strong odds for the 2026 season back in February and continues to rank in among the leaders as the offseason continues.
Another big reason for the excitement around what Herbert could do next season is his new offensive playcaller in Mike McDaniel, someone with an extensive track record of explosive offenses.
There's a long list of high-level offensive stats that McDaniel was a driving force behind during his time in Miami — which brings plenty of intrigue for what he's got in store with Herbert under center.
Couple that in with a number of weapons on the offense, Moton has high hopes for Herbert to have a chance to take home the Most Valuable Player award next year.
Moton wrote:
The two-time Pro Bowl signal-caller will also benefit from a change at offensive coordinator. The Chargers hired play-caller Mike McDaniel, who fielded the No. 1 passing offense for the 2023 season with Tua Tagovailoa under center during his time as Miami Dolphins head coach.
McDaniel can expand his playbook with Herbert, who's more mobile and has a stronger arm than Tagovailoa. His play-calling could help the Chargers' star quarterback reach an MVP level.
Herbert is one spot above Caleb Williams because of his pass-catcher group with Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, and Tre' Harris at wide receiver, along with Oronde Gadsden at tight end. The Chargers are more equipped to field the top-ranked aerial attack.