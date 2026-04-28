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Where Are the Chargers in Post-Draft Power Rankings?

Here's a look at where the Chargers are ranked by NFL pundits following the draft

Apr 28, 2026 at 12:05 PM
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Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

PostDraftPR

The 2026 NFL Draft is officially done, and the Chargers roster has added plenty of new names over the last week.

With free agency and the draft now in the books, the attention now turns to the spring.

NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter May.

No. 9: Pete Prisco – CBS Sports

Their offseason message has been sent: They will be much more physical on both lines. Mike McDaniel has a lot to work with on offense to get the running game going -- which he will do.

No. 9: Nate Davis – USA Today

No. 11: Gary Davenport – Bleacher Report

On that offensive front, the Bolts lost guard Zion Johnson in free agency but signed a pair of veteran free agents (center Tyler Biadasz and guard Cole Strange) and spent a Day 2 pick on guard Jake Slaughter.

They made a similar swap on the edge, replacing the departed Odafe Oweh with first-round selection Akheem Mesidor.

The Chargers have weapons. An excellent young quarterback. And a defense that was among the NFL's best last year. If that new-look offensive line holds up for Justin Herbert, the Chargers will be a tough out in 2026.

No. 11: Steve Serby NY Post

Photos: 2026 Draft Open House at The Bolt

Chargers fans gathered at The Bolt for Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft, with airbrush tattoos and exclusive merch among the activities. Tyler Biadasz, Oronde Gadsden, and 2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor also made appearances.

Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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No. 12: Eric Edholm – NFL.com

Half their picks were OL prospects, with three of the four pegged for the interior. They started the weekend with five picks but ended up making eight, thanks to a series of trades down. We'll see if this was the right approach, but they really only need two of those blockers to hit to make that unit better. Edge Akheem Mesidor can boost the pass rush, and WR Brenen Thompson and S Genesis Smith could carve out roles next season. Overall, it feels like a competent class that will address some thinner spots on the roster.

No. 14: Ralph Vacchiano – FOX Sports

They got an underrated edge rusher (Akheem Mesidor) in Round 1, but what they really needed was O-line help. Florida C Jake Slaughter (Round 2) and Memphis T Travis Burke (Round 4) may have to play a lot right away.

No. 15: Josh Kendall – The Athletic

Best rookie season: Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State

The fourth-round pick is going to get the most attention of any of the Chargers' rookies because when he makes a play, it's going to be on a highlight reel. Thompson ran a 4.26 40 at the combine, and he joins a receiving corps that could use a big-play threat. He will have to survive to make good on this, of course. He's 5-foot-9 and 164 pounds.

No. 17: theScore Staff – The Score

At least Los Angeles found a projected starter in interior offensive lineman Jake Slaughter and gave offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel extra speed in the form of Brenen Thompson, the fastest receiver at the NFL combine.

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