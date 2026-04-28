Where Are the Chargers in Post-Draft Power Rankings?

No. 12: Eric Edholm – NFL.com

Half their picks were OL prospects, with three of the four pegged for the interior. They started the weekend with five picks but ended up making eight, thanks to a series of trades down. We'll see if this was the right approach, but they really only need two of those blockers to hit to make that unit better. Edge Akheem Mesidor can boost the pass rush, and WR Brenen Thompson and S Genesis Smith could carve out roles next season. Overall, it feels like a competent class that will address some thinner spots on the roster.

No. 14: Ralph Vacchiano – FOX Sports

They got an underrated edge rusher (Akheem Mesidor) in Round 1, but what they really needed was O-line help. Florida C Jake Slaughter (Round 2) and Memphis T Travis Burke (Round 4) may have to play a lot right away.

No. 15: Josh Kendall – The Athletic

Best rookie season: Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State

The fourth-round pick is going to get the most attention of any of the Chargers' rookies because when he makes a play, it's going to be on a highlight reel. Thompson ran a 4.26 40 at the combine, and he joins a receiving corps that could use a big-play threat. He will have to survive to make good on this, of course. He's 5-foot-9 and 164 pounds.

No. 17: theScore Staff – The Score