How David Njoku Believes He Fits Into Chargers Offense in 2026

David Njoku is in a new place for just the second time in his nine-year NFL career.
After spending all of his previous seasons in Cleveland, it didn't take the veteran tight end long to get adjusted to his new team in Los Angeles.
"It's my second time doing that," Njoku said on Tuesday. "The first 36 hours were the hardest part, just knowing where everything was. I figured it out and it's been smooth sailing ever since."
The 29-year-old Njoku has been at it in Phase Two with the Chargers since joining early last week in free agency.
Going through the free agency process for the first time as a pro was another new experience for the tight end, one he enjoyed for a variety of reasons.
But even as a post-draft signing, Njoku said he wasn't frustrated with how long it took to get signed as the Bolts were the team he had his eye on the entire process.
"It was pretty cool," Njoku said. "It was my first free agency in my whole career so it was new, it was different, took me out of my comfort zone of knowing where I was going to be. It was exciting and I'm really glad to be here."
He later added: "[It wasn't frustrating]. I could've signed before the draft in other places, but I chose to come here because I thought it was the best fit for me."
The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.
The veteran tight end has played in 118 games (88 starts) and hauled in 384 receptions for 4,062 yards, good for an average of 10.6 yards per reception.
Not to mention his ability to find the end zone with 34 receiving touchdowns, including 26 in the red zone.
And when he visited the Chargers, he knew it could be a place where he could continue to make an impact.
"More so just finding the perfect fit that I thought would be for personally," Njoku said. "The best spot I could be successful in. When I visited here, I really enjoyed it. I met with the coaches, the owners, everything."
"For starters, we have a great quarterback here," Njoku later added. "Mike McDaniel is good, the head coach, Jim [Harbaugh]. It was really a cumulative of things that made me decide to come here."
Of course the tight end position is one that has been key in previous iterations of McDaniel's offense, and Njoku figures to fit in quite nicely.
In the offensive playcaller's four years in Miami, tight ends had a big part and created plays with their legs averaging 5.3 yards after the catch, good for sixth-most in the NFL during the regular season from 2022 to 2025.
Njoku racked up 1,478 yards after the catch in that same timeframe, fifth-most among all tight ends.
"I've been playing this game for a very long time, so at the very least I can add knowledge," Njoku said about what he adds to the position. "I think my athletic ability speaks for itself, as well as the other tight ends.
"I think we can push each other to be really good," Njoku added.
He's ready to help in whatever way possible, including as a leader in the room if needed.
"I do what I'm asked to do, even more some in ways I feel like I can help," Njoku said. "I try to give as much of my knowledge to the other tight ends, but I try to the best I can do to help everybody."
Njoku figures to be part of what's become an intriguing and dynamic tight end room.
Second-year tight end Oronde Gadsden looks to build off the rookie season that saw him catch 49 passes for 664 yards and three touchdowns, while fellow free agent Charlie Kolar adds blocking and physicality to the group.
Add it all up together, and Njoku believes they can become quite the force as a unit.
"I feel like we can be destructive," Njoku said. "We got the tools, we got the keys, we got the players to do it all. It's up to us to put it all together."