How David Njoku Believes He Fits Into Chargers Offense in 2026

Njoku racked up 1,478 yards after the catch in that same timeframe, fifth-most among all tight ends.

"I've been playing this game for a very long time, so at the very least I can add knowledge," Njoku said about what he adds to the position. "I think my athletic ability speaks for itself, as well as the other tight ends.

"I think we can push each other to be really good," Njoku added.

He's ready to help in whatever way possible, including as a leader in the room if needed.

"I do what I'm asked to do, even more some in ways I feel like I can help," Njoku said. "I try to give as much of my knowledge to the other tight ends, but I try to the best I can do to help everybody."

Njoku figures to be part of what's become an intriguing and dynamic tight end room.

Second-year tight end Oronde Gadsden looks to build off the rookie season that saw him catch 49 passes for 664 yards and three touchdowns, while fellow free agent Charlie Kolar adds blocking and physicality to the group.

Add it all up together, and Njoku believes they can become quite the force as a unit.