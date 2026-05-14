Instant Analysis of the Chargers 2026 Schedule  

The Chargers 2026 regular-season schedule is out.
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Here are the biggest takeaways from the Chargers 2026 schedule:
Opening at home x2
The Chargers will open the season at SoFi Stadium for a fifth straight season.
But they will do so against a team they have rarely seen in Week 1 — the Arizona Cardinals.
This will mark just the second time the Bolts and Cardinals will meet in Week 1 (with the first coming in 2014).
It will be the first time the Chargers have hosted Arizona in a season opener, and the first time since 2021 that the Bolts will play an NFC opponent in Week 1.
The Chargers get to stay home in Week 2 for their first AFC West game when they host the Raiders.
The Bolts have won five straight home games against Las Vegas, with three of them coming by double digits.
All in all, the Chargers will open a season with back-to-back home games for the first time since 1996.
Bills, Seahawks back-to-back early
After playing two straight home games to open the season, Jim Harbaugh's squad will hit the road for consecutive away games.
And these might be the two toughest road tests of the entire season.
First, a Week 3 road date with the Bills (in their new stadium) against yearly MVP candidate Josh Allen. This will be the Chargers first trip to Buffalo since 2020.
Things won't get any easier in Week 4 as the Bolts head to the Pacific Northwest for a road game against Seattle.
The Seahawks are the defending Super Bowl champs and boast perhaps the league's best defense.
This Week 4 matchup against the Seahawks comes in early October as it should be a picturesque day in Seattle.
October AFC West games
A season ago, the Chargers played three straight division games to open the season.
And while their AFC West slate isn't quite as loaded early on, the Bolts will see all three division foes by Week 6.
That includes a Week 5 home game against the Broncos as the Chargers see the defending AFC West champions and a stingy Denver defense.
Justin Herbert rallied the Bolts with a dazzling fourth-quarter comeback at home in Week 3 of the 2025 season. Expect another close matchup this time around.
The Chargers will then head to Kansas City for a Week 6 date at Arrowhead Stadium. All eyes will be on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is recovering from a December ACL injury.
Of note: this is the first time since 2021 that the Chargers will play a Sunday home game before heading to Kansas City, as the past four trips to Arrowhead have all been precluded by a road game or a short week.
Take a look at who the Bolts will face in the 2026 season! Grab your single game tickets today!
Week 7 bye
While teams typically want their bye week to fall right in the middle of the season, the Chargers might be OK with a weekend off in late October given the schedule so far … and what lies after it.
The last time the Chargers had a Week 7 bye was during the 2021 season.
Post-bye gauntlet
The four games before the bye feature teams with Super Bowl aspirations … and the same can be said for the trio of games after the break.
The Bolts better rest up in Week 8 before they play the Rams on the road, the Texans at home and the Ravens on the road in primetime.
The daunting three-game stretch begins at SoFi Stadium, where the Chargers will be the road team in their home stadium.
Chris O’Leary’s unit will be tested against the likes of Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford.
On the flip side, Mike McDaniel and the offense better be ready in Week 8 for a home date versus Houston, as the Texans defense is stout at all levels.
The Chargers, of course, know this well after having seen the Texans twice in the past two seasons (including the playoffs).
Week 10, meanwhile, features the Chargers first primetime game of the season … and it's a star-studded showdown on Monday Night Football.
Not only with the Bolts see Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter, who spent the past two seasons as the Chargers Defensive Coordinator, but Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Kyle Hamilton are just a few of the players waiting on Baltimore's sideline.
Given the connections between these two franchises (especially in the front office), this figures to be one of the most anticipated games of the entire season.
3 primetime games
While the Chargers must wait until Week 10 for their first primetime game, they will be in the national spotlight plenty over the next six weeks.
The Ravens game is followed by two straight home games: the Jets in Week 11 before a Week 12 showdown with New England on Sunday Night Football.
The Chargers lost to the Patriots in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs in January and will surely be ready for a little payback.
The Bolts third primetime game comes in Week 15 when they host the 49ers on Thursday Night Football.
This mid-December battle between SoCal and NorCal should include a pair of teams vying for their respective division titles at this point of the season.
2 December trips to Florida
The Chargers have four cross-country trips on the docket this season.
Two of them — Buffalo in Week 3 and Baltimore in Week 10 — take place in the de-facto first half of the season.
That means the other two — against Tampa Bay and Miami — are later in the season.
Sure enough, the Chargers will play the Buccaneers on the road in Week 13 before a Week 16 game in Miami, the latter of which will be a reunion of sorts for McDaniel.
The Chargers rank seventh in the NFL in total miles traveled this season, but two of their longest trips of the season come in December.
It's also worth noting that these December trips to Florida mean the Bolts won't have many cold weather games on the slate.
Mendoza in Week 14?
Barring injury, the Chargers will surely see a pair of Top 3 picks from the 2026 NFL Draft.
That would be Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love in the season opener and Jets edge rusher David Bailey in Week 11.
Will the Bolts see No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza in 2026?
The Raiders signed Kirk Cousins this offseason so there's a chance the veteran is the starter early on as Mendoza gets acclimated to the league.
But that could change by Week 14 when the Chargers visit Las Vegas.
Keep an eye on Chargers first-round pick Akheem Mesidor, who had a pair of sacks against Mendoza in the National Championship Game.
Home finale vs. Chiefs
Depending on their record, the Chargers might have to earn their way into the playoffs with a pair of AFC West games to close out the regular season.
The Bolts home finale will be in Week 17 against the Chiefs as the Chargers try to snap a longtime skid against Kansas City in Southern California.
The Chargers last beat the Chiefs at home in 2013, as last year's game in Brazil doesn't count despite the fact the Bolts were the designated home team in São Paulo.
The Chargers swept the Chiefs in 2025 for the first time since 2013, and doing so again this season might mean a punching a playoff berth in early January.
Ending in Denver (again)
Death, taxes and Week 18 in Denver.
We're only half kidding, but yes, the Bolts are once again ending the season at Mile High Stadium.
The Chargers rested their starters in this road game a season ago in what about to a meaningless game for Harbaugh's squad.
There's a good chance this one might have more on the line, especially if the AFC West and playoff seeding is st stake in Week 18.
A final note: this is slated to be the Chargers only cold weather game of the entire season.
Everything could be at stake in this one.