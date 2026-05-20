Why Tony Jefferson Has Super Bowl Aspirations for 2026 Chargers

Jefferson, who is entering Year 12, has had quite the football journey so far in his career.

An undrafted free agent in 2013, Jefferson primarily played for the Cardinals and Ravens before he decided to retire after the 2022 season.

He spent the 2023 season as a scouting intern with the Ravens before football came calling again. Jefferson has spent the past two seasons as a veteran leader and tone setter for the Chargers, appearing in 21 games with 12 starts.

Jefferson has proven he can still play, especially during a 2025 season that saw him set a career high with four interceptions.

And while most of those takeaways were clutch — most notable his game-winning interception against the Eagles on Monday Night Football — Jefferson believes there could be more in store for him in 2026.

"I could have had way more interceptions. I could have had seven or eight, in my opinion," Jefferson said. "That's what I'm chasing this year.