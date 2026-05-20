Why Tony Jefferson Has Super Bowl Aspirations for 2026 Chargers

Tony Jefferson is 34 years old and has played in 134 career NFL games.
Put another way, the veteran safety has seen a bit of everything in this league.
And he made it clear earlier this week that he believes the Chargers could be a special team this season.
"I want to win a ring," Jefferson said. "The Super Bowl is in LA, at our home stadium, so I'm trying to do whatever I can as far as being a leader and my playmaking ability to put my best foot forward on the field."
Jefferson isn't wrong as Super Bowl LXI will be held on February 14 at SoFi Stadium.
"How often do you get an opportunity to do that? It's here, in our home stadium where we play our home games," Jefferson said. "That would be pretty special."
The Chargers, of course, have plenty of work left to do before then.
The Bolts will complete Phase 2 of the voluntary offseason program this week before turning their attention to Phase 3 next week. That includes Organized Team Activity (OTA) practices that will start to feel a bit more like real football.
Jefferson said that energy and camaraderie around the Chargers has been great in recent weeks.
"We're able to get some plays in, run around, be around the young guys, the vets … it's just great being back," Jefferson said. "Another year around the sun for me so enjoying every moment."
The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with safety Tony Jefferson. Jefferson recorded 4 interceptions and 57 tackles in the 2026 season.
Jefferson, who is entering Year 12, has had quite the football journey so far in his career.
An undrafted free agent in 2013, Jefferson primarily played for the Cardinals and Ravens before he decided to retire after the 2022 season.
He spent the 2023 season as a scouting intern with the Ravens before football came calling again. Jefferson has spent the past two seasons as a veteran leader and tone setter for the Chargers, appearing in 21 games with 12 starts.
Jefferson has proven he can still play, especially during a 2025 season that saw him set a career high with four interceptions.
And while most of those takeaways were clutch — most notable his game-winning interception against the Eagles on Monday Night Football — Jefferson believes there could be more in store for him in 2026.
"I could have had way more interceptions. I could have had seven or eight, in my opinion," Jefferson said. "That's what I'm chasing this year.
"Shock the world and shock everybody … I don't think that's something that is far-fetched for me with the positions I put myself in," Jefferson added.