Which Chargers 2026 Draft Picks Made ESPN's Top 100 Ranking?

Miller was also a big fan of what the Chargers were able to do on the third and final day of the draft.

Four of the Bolts six picks on Day 3 cracked his Top 100 ranking, starting with their first pick in the fourth round, Brenen Thompson at No. 60 overall.

The speedy wide receiver led the SEC with 1,054 receiving yards and had five catches of 50-plus yards last season.

Miller wrote:

A talented wide receiver corps gets a deep threat in Thompson. With a 4.26 40, Thompson was the fastest offensive player at the combine. That speed showed during his Mississippi State career, as he led the SEC in receiving yards last season. The Chargers have possession receivers in Ladd McConkey and Tre' Harris, and the hope is that Quentin Johnston will continue to develop in the final year of his rookie deal, but drafting Thompson gives them a true field-stretching talent who can loosen up coverages.

Not too far behind the receiver was the Chargers pick after him, offensive tackle Travis Burke.

The offensive tackle started 11 games for the Tigers at right tackle in 2025, earning First-Team All-AAC honors and impressive in his lone season at Memphis.

Miller wrote: