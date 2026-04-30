Which Chargers 2026 Draft Picks Made ESPN's Top 100 Ranking?

NFL pundits continue to be high on the Chargers most recent draft haul — including ESPN's Matt Miller.
Miller recently ranked his Top 100 draft picks from last week's event, factoring in value, how they fit, needs of the team, what they bring and whether a team gave up assets in a trade.
And for the Bolts, Miller ranked five of their eight draft picks in his ranking starting with first-round pick Akheem Mesidor.
The No. 22 overall picked tallied 17.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 last season at Miami and added a team-high four forced fumbles. His sack total led the entire ACC, while his tackles for loss ranked No. 2 in the conference.
The ESPN analyst ranked the Mesidor pick at No. 48 in his rankings.
Miller wrote:
Mesidor was often mentioned as the Chargers' Round 1 target, especially once Ioane came off the board. In Mesidor, the Chargers got solid value and grabbed one of the last edge rushers to have a first-round grade after an early run at the position. He'll be an outside rusher with stand-up ability but also has the skills to kick inside on some downs, which he did often in college. It's easy to see Mesidor being very similar to new teammate Tuli Tuipulotu in terms of fit and usage. If Mesidor can equal Tuipulotu's production, the Chargers will be ecstatic.
Chargers fans gathered at The Bolt for Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft, with airbrush tattoos and exclusive merch among the activities. Tyler Biadasz, Oronde Gadsden, and 2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor also made appearances.
Miller was also a big fan of what the Chargers were able to do on the third and final day of the draft.
Four of the Bolts six picks on Day 3 cracked his Top 100 ranking, starting with their first pick in the fourth round, Brenen Thompson at No. 60 overall.
The speedy wide receiver led the SEC with 1,054 receiving yards and had five catches of 50-plus yards last season.
Miller wrote:
A talented wide receiver corps gets a deep threat in Thompson. With a 4.26 40, Thompson was the fastest offensive player at the combine. That speed showed during his Mississippi State career, as he led the SEC in receiving yards last season. The Chargers have possession receivers in Ladd McConkey and Tre' Harris, and the hope is that Quentin Johnston will continue to develop in the final year of his rookie deal, but drafting Thompson gives them a true field-stretching talent who can loosen up coverages.
Not too far behind the receiver was the Chargers pick after him, offensive tackle Travis Burke.
The offensive tackle started 11 games for the Tigers at right tackle in 2025, earning First-Team All-AAC honors and impressive in his lone season at Memphis.
Miller wrote:
Injuries decimated the Chargers' offensive line in 2025 to the point that drafting a tackle early became a priority for depth purposes. Burke started 30 games at left tackle and 16 at right tackle in college, making him the ideal swing tackle prospect. If he can hold down the third tackle position as a fourth-round pick, it'll be a win for the Chargers given the history of injuries to starting left tackle Rashawn Slater.
The ESPN analyst had each of the Chargers fourth-round picks in his rankings, including safety Genesis Smith.
Smith tallied 14 passes defensed and four forced fumbles over his time at Arizona, as Miller believes the Chargers got great value.
Miller wrote:
Safety was one of the top needs for the Chargers this offseason, and Smith was one of my favorite late-Day 2 targets who ultimately fell to Day 3. With great size at 6-2 and 200 pounds, Smith didn't post stellar 40 times in predraft workouts, but he's an instinctive playmaker who can patrol deep and use his power to drive on ball carriers and middle-of-the-field receivers. Tony Jefferson sees significant snaps despite being 34, so Smith should quickly find a home in sub packages.
The final Chargers draft pick on his list was sixth-round offensive lineman Logan Taylor at No. 95.
Taylor started at both guard and tackle over his time in college, and Miller believes he provides the perfect depth the Chargers are looking for in the offensive trenches.
Miller wrote:
The Chargers double-dipped at guard in Round 6, picking up Taylor and Alex Harkey within four picks of each other. Taylor's value was just slightly better as the No. 134 player on my board. Picking up a versatile lineman who started 25 games at left tackle, 11 at left guard, eight at right guard and two at right tackle late on Day 3 is how you secure valuable depth.