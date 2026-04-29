Why ESPN's Mel Kiper, Jr. & Field Yates Love the Chargers 2026 Draft Class

The Chargers made eight total picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, six of which came on Day 3.

A pair of those half-dozen selections caught the eye of ESPN’s Field Yates, who recent posted his two favorite picks from each round in the draft.

Yates tabbed wide receiver Brenen Thompson as one of his favorite fourth-round picks, as the Chargers drafted the Mississippi State standout at No. 105 overall.

Yates wrote:

If I could have picked an offensive coordinator for Thompson to begin his career with, Mike McDaniel would have topped the list. The fastest player at the combine (4.26 seconds), Thompson is a stick of dynamite in the passing game. Los Angeles will have to be careful as he was also the lightest at the combine (164 pounds), but he changes the dimensions of an offense by forcing safeties to play way deep in coverage.

Thompson said after the draft that he couldn't wait to get started with McDaniel.

"I'm so excited, I think it's a perfect fit," Thompson said. "I think the fan base and this team got exactly what they needed and I'm excited to get in with McDaniel and get to work."

The 22-year-old Thompson is listed at 5-foot-9 and 164 pounds.