5 Things To Know About the Chargers Ahead of Week 2

The Chargers are looking to rebound after a Week 1 loss to the Cardinals.
Here's what you need to know about the Bolts ahead of Week 2.
1. What happened in Week 1?
The Chargers put together an overall flat performance against the Cardinals with a 26-14 home loss at SoFi Stadium.
The Bolts offense fired on all cylinders on the opening drive with an eight-play, 77-yard sequence that ended with an 8-yard touchdown run by Omarion Hampton.
But the unit sputtered the rest of the way, scoring just seven points while turning the ball over twice and getting behind the sticks with numerous miscues.
Defensively, the Bolts were just a bit off all game long as they allowed nearly 400 yards of offense to Arizona.
The unit didn't force any turnovers and allowed the Cardinals to be on the field for 37-plus minutes in Week 1.
The Bolts were also hampered on special teams with a blocked punt that led to an Arizona touchdown from the 3-yard line.
"Not the start that we wanted," said Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh.
2. How concerning was Sunday's loss?
It certainly wasn't the way the Bolts wanted to open the season.
But as one Chargers captain put after the game, there's still a long journey ahead in 2026.
"It's Week 1. Not to make an excuse but at the same time, I don't think we'll be looking at Week 1 come Week 16," Rashawn Slater said.
From a glass half-full perspective, five teams lost in Week 1 last season and went on to make the postseason, a group that included the Super Bowl participants in the Seahawks and Patriots.
According to The Athletic, the Chargers playoff odds dropped from 57 percent to 42 percent after Sunday's results around the league.
3. What's a key stat from Week 1?
The Bolts were unable to generate much chaos around quarterback Jacoby Brissett in Week 1.
The Cardinals signal caller was sacked just once, and that was split by Daiyan Henley and Troy Dye when Brissett scrambled outside of the pocket.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Bolts generated just nine total pressures on Brissett on Sunday and had an overall pressure rate of 21.4 percent.
That pressure rate would have been the lowest mark of any game for the Chargers defense in 2025, while the nine pressures were the fewest since a Week 11 loss in Jacksonville.
Brissett, according to PFF, averaged just 2.52 seconds before he released the ball in Week 1.
Browse through live action photos of the first game in the 2026 campaign against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium!
4. Who's on deck for Week 2?
The Bolts are now getting ready for the first AFC West clash of the season.
The Chargers will host the Raiders in Week 2 at SoFi Stadium, with kickoff at 1:05 p.m. (PT).
Las Vegas was a winner in Klint Kubiak's head coaching debut as the Raiders earned a 27-13 win over the Dolphins.
The 1-0 Raiders currently sit alone in first place in the division as the Chiefs host the Broncos in Week 1 on Monday Night Football.
5. What are some injury storylines to watch?
Ladd McConkey was a bright spot for the Bolts in Week 1, catching five passes for 82 yards and a touchdown.
But the Bolts third-year wide receiver suffered a chest injury in the third quarter and was listed as questionable to return but did not do so.
"It's always tough losing a guy like Ladd. We're hoping for the best," Herbert said.
According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Herbert averaged 8.9 yards per pass attempt before McConkey left the game and just 3.9 yards per attempt once he exited.
The Bolts offense, according to NFL NGS, posted an EPA per play of 0.12 with McConkey in the lineup and -0.61 EPA per play without him.
Other injuries to monitor include safety Elijah Molden and wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, both of whom suffered hamstring injuries.