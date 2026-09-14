5 Things To Know About the Chargers Ahead of Week 2

2. How concerning was Sunday's loss?

It certainly wasn't the way the Bolts wanted to open the season.

But as one Chargers captain put after the game, there's still a long journey ahead in 2026.

"It's Week 1. Not to make an excuse but at the same time, I don't think we'll be looking at Week 1 come Week 16," Rashawn Slater said.

From a glass half-full perspective, five teams lost in Week 1 last season and went on to make the postseason, a group that included the Super Bowl participants in the Seahawks and Patriots.

According to The Athletic, the Chargers playoff odds dropped from 57 percent to 42 percent after Sunday's results around the league.

3. What's a key stat from Week 1?

The Bolts were unable to generate much chaos around quarterback Jacoby Brissett in Week 1.

The Cardinals signal caller was sacked just once, and that was split by Daiyan Henley and Troy Dye when Brissett scrambled outside of the pocket.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Bolts generated just nine total pressures on Brissett on Sunday and had an overall pressure rate of 21.4 percent.

That pressure rate would have been the lowest mark of any game for the Chargers defense in 2025, while the nine pressures were the fewest since a Week 11 loss in Jacksonville.