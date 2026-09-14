What Are Chargers-Raiders Betting Odds in Week 2?

The Chargers are home favorites ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Raiders.
The Bolts are back at home for Week 2 as they open AFC West play against Las Vegas, with kickoff scheduled for 1:05 p.m. (PT).
The Chargers enter the game favored over the Raiders by the Vegas books as of Monday morning.
The Bolts are 7-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook and Fanatics Sportsbook. They are also 6.5-point favorites according to BetMGM and Bet365.
In terms of the over/under, every sportsbook has the total above 43 points.
Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel Sportsbook, Fanatics Sportsbook, BetMGM and Bet365 all have the total at 43.5.