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What Are Chargers-Raiders Betting Odds in Week 2?

Sep 14, 2026 at 09:15 AM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

GameLine

The Chargers are home favorites ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Raiders.

The Bolts are back at home for Week 2 as they open AFC West play against Las Vegas, with kickoff scheduled for 1:05 p.m. (PT).

The Chargers enter the game favored over the Raiders by the Vegas books as of Monday morning.

The Bolts are 7-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook and Fanatics Sportsbook. They are also 6.5-point favorites according to BetMGM and Bet365.

In terms of the over/under, every sportsbook has the total above 43 points.

Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel Sportsbook, Fanatics Sportsbook, BetMGM and Bet365 all have the total at 43.5.

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