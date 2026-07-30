Why Daiyan Henley is Key Figure in Transition to Chris O'Leary's Defense

Mack relishing leadership role

It might be just the second day of camp, but Mack — a future Hall of Famer — has been in midseason form leading the way.

The veteran has been his usual self on the field but has also continued much of the same off it with the leadership the Bolts have become well accustomed to.

Mack could be seen interacting with younger players in his room, like Chargers first-round pick Akheem Mesidor, answering different questions that arise.

It was something he learned during his early years in the NFL, helped by Charles Woodson and Justin Tuck, and hopes to have a similar impact.

"Just having those examples for me early on, I feel like it set the catalyst for my career," Mack said.

It's not even just defensive players either, the outside linebacker has spent time with some of the younger offensive linemen early.

Mack spent time working with fourth-round tackle Travis Burke after Wednesday’s practice after the veteran said he walked up to him and asked him about what the rookie could work on.

Similar to something Joe Alt would do as a rookie, Mack is always open to answer any questions from any position on the team.

"Whatever I can share, I'm going to share because I want them to be the best version of themselves," Mack said about his interaction with Burke.

These kinds of instances add up over time, which is why Mack's value continues to speak volumes around the team.

"Priceless. I've said it before, but he's the flag bearer of our culture on defense," O'Leary said about Mack. "He leads the way with his actions. When it's time for him to say something, he'll say something, then you got a group of edges in that room that all they're doing is watching everything he does, listen to everything he says.

"It's more valuable than anything I can say or do," O'Leary added. "Having him is priceless."

The future Hall of Famer does not take the responsibility lightly as he continues to try and pay it forward.

"It is unique," Mack said. "When you're in that role, you want to be the guy that you wanted to see early on. Kind of have those conversations that you wanted to have early on in your career. Whether it was financial or different conversations.