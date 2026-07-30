Why Daiyan Henley is Key Figure in Transition to Chris O'Leary's Defense

Day 2 of Chargers Training Camp is in the books in El Segundo.
Below are three takeaways from Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary, outside linebacker Khalil Mack and linebacker Daiyan Henley following Thursday's media availability:
Henley details green dot process
Daiyan Henley is quite the different player than he was when Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O’Leary was with the team in 2024.
Not only that, but he's also turned into one of the biggest leaders and key figures of this new era of the Bolts defense.
"From [2024] to now, the growth and maturity has been really impressive," O'Leary said about Henley.
The Chargers linebacker could be seen picking up where he left off during the spring, making plays throughout the early days of training camp.
And as the green dot in the middle of the defense, he's been one of the crucial pillars in the transition to O'Leary's defense.
Henley talked about what the process has been like with a new defensive playcaller, adding that a lot of it has been spending as much time as possible with O'Leary.
"The process is just a lot of time on task," Henley said. "It's getting familiar with who CO is as a coach, as a man, as how he sees the game. For me, it started off way back when he got announced, a couple text messages here and there, what he has planned for us.
"With him being so open and true to who he is in a system, it pretty much starts with our one-on-one meetings, whenever we get time to talk," Henley added. "We have a text message thread, or I go into his office and he asks me questions then we get to talk about what he sees for the defense as far as how we should build."
The Defensive Coordinator was highly complimentary of Henley, who has taken initiative as the voice in the middle of the unit.
"He's a leader of the defense and he sees himself as that," O'Leary said about Henley. "The way he operates day in and day out, the extra time he's spending with Coach [Sean] Spence and Coach Hiestand and mastering the defense, it's been seamless for us.
"We're not pushing him to come up here and figure [it out]," O'Leary added. "He operates like he's the captain of the defense and leader of the core of the defense, and that's what he's been doing in practice."
He's earned the trust from his teammates in a big way, too.
Henley now enters his third season as the Chargers starting linebacker, and wearing the green dot, as his progress has been noticeable to his fellow teammates and coaches.
It's why Mack is confident he will continue to get better in his role as the communicator — and everything else as well.
"Daiyan, he likes to talk. He fits right into that role," Mack said. "Green dot, not the green dot, he's talking and communicating at a high level. He kind of fit right in on top of just being the example.
"He's stepped up in that avenue as well," Mack added. "I'm looking forward to it, Daiyan is a helluva player and he's itching at the bit to take it to the next level."
He's learned the communication process of being the link to the rest of the defense and is looking to take another step in that regard.
"The process is going to be a lot better for me next season," Henley said. "Ultimately it's making sure that I keep repeating."
As the Chargers defense continues to shift into O'Leary's vision, Henley is looking to remain on of the key driving factors and take another step forward.
"I think the No. 1 thing for me is as a leader, you want to be dependable, you want to gain respect, you don't want to be someone who becomes complacent," Henley said. "I can have the 'C' on all throughout practice or not have the 'C' on, it doesn't matter.
"I have to keep the same standard for me, that means I have to earn it every year. These guys have to believe that they can trust me no matter what," Henley added. "Last season is last season, moving forward I have to earn it again."
Mack relishing leadership role
It might be just the second day of camp, but Mack — a future Hall of Famer — has been in midseason form leading the way.
The veteran has been his usual self on the field but has also continued much of the same off it with the leadership the Bolts have become well accustomed to.
Mack could be seen interacting with younger players in his room, like Chargers first-round pick Akheem Mesidor, answering different questions that arise.
It was something he learned during his early years in the NFL, helped by Charles Woodson and Justin Tuck, and hopes to have a similar impact.
"Just having those examples for me early on, I feel like it set the catalyst for my career," Mack said.
It's not even just defensive players either, the outside linebacker has spent time with some of the younger offensive linemen early.
Mack spent time working with fourth-round tackle Travis Burke after Wednesday’s practice after the veteran said he walked up to him and asked him about what the rookie could work on.
Similar to something Joe Alt would do as a rookie, Mack is always open to answer any questions from any position on the team.
"Whatever I can share, I'm going to share because I want them to be the best version of themselves," Mack said about his interaction with Burke.
These kinds of instances add up over time, which is why Mack's value continues to speak volumes around the team.
"Priceless. I've said it before, but he's the flag bearer of our culture on defense," O'Leary said about Mack. "He leads the way with his actions. When it's time for him to say something, he'll say something, then you got a group of edges in that room that all they're doing is watching everything he does, listen to everything he says.
"It's more valuable than anything I can say or do," O'Leary added. "Having him is priceless."
The future Hall of Famer does not take the responsibility lightly as he continues to try and pay it forward.
"It is unique," Mack said. "When you're in that role, you want to be the guy that you wanted to see early on. Kind of have those conversations that you wanted to have early on in your career. Whether it was financial or different conversations.
"Just guys pouring into you so you that way you don't make certain mistakes along the way," Mack added.
Waiting for pads to come on
The next couple of training camp practices will continue to be without pads.
When they do come on next week though, the Chargers Defensive Coordinator knows what he'll be looking forward to the most.
"Everything," O'Leary said with a smile.
The Chargers are slated to put the pads in next Tuesday's practice in San Diego, marking a jump in intensity.
Not only will the physicality go up a notch, but O'Leary noted it will help paint a better picture for each of the players on the roster.
"Hitting, forcing fumbles, getting off blocks with more intent, more violence," O'Leary said. "You just find out who you are as a defense when the pads come on, you find out who certain guys are."
Those padded practices give a little more insight and other players a better chance to stand out.
"It's funny, it never fails," O'Leary said. "You watch practice without pads for four or five days then all of a sudden they come on and someone will pop that maybe you weren't watching as intently.
"I think you find out the identity of who you are," O'Leary added.
The energy has been high so far very early in Chargers camp, as the offense and defense have battled back and forth.
Still, covering the offense and being able to up that physicality is something Henley can't wait to experience.
"I can't wait to see the physicality part when they put the pads on," Henley said.