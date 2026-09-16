How the Chargers Can Respond in Week 2 Against the Raiders

I don't want to panic because last year the Raiders beat New England in Week 1 and New England represented the AFC in the Super Bowl, That being said, what things can we clean up immediately to have a better game against the Raiders this coming week? (Ed via Twitter)

Another good question and analysis here.

Ed — a different Ed than the one above, by the way — makes a valid point that a team's Week 1 outcome doesn't necessarily define their season.

Besides New England, you know who else lost in Week 1 last season?

The eventual Super Bowl champion Seahawks.

Trust me, nobody liked to lose their season opener. But there are still 16 more chapters for the Bolts to write in 2026.

As for areas of improvement, I'll give you on in each phase.

Offensively, the Chargers have to find a way to be much better on third downs.

Part of that, of course, is being cleaner on first and second down, which wasn't always the case in Week 1.

Overall, the Bolts converted twice on eight attempts in that area Sunday.

Ironically enough, the pair of conversions were both touchdowns by Omarion Hampton and Ladd McConkey.

But the other six tries were rough, primarily because it felt like third and forever.

The average yardage the Chargers needed to convert on third down against the Cardinals was 12.4 yards. That's not a winning formula.

Part of that stat is skewed by a third-and-30 situation, sure. But the Chargers also faced third downs of 10, 16, 11 and 18 yards in Week 1.

The Chargers converted twice on three tries of third-and-7 or shorter Sunday but didn't move the sticks on five tried of eight-plus yards.

The Bolts need to stay on schedule and stay ahead of the sticks against the Raiders.

Defensively, the pass rush needs to affect Kirk Cousins in Week 2, something that didn't happen in Week 1.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Bolts tallied just six hurries against Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett in Week 1. That tied for the second-fewest among all defenses.

Brissett, according to PFF, averaged just 2.54 seconds before he released the ball in Week 1, the third-quickest mark of any quarterback.

"We weren't winning the battle enough in that phase," Harbaugh said Monday.

The Chargers defense shines when the pass rush helps out the secondary in coverage. Sunday is the next chance to get that plan in sync.

And finally, special teams need to have a more positive effect on the game.

The blocked punt was unfortunate, of course, and essentially gifted the Cardinals a touchdown.

But the kick return game needs a little more juice, too.

The Chargers had four kickoff returns four 80 total yards Sunday. Keaton Mitchell had two returns for 47 yards while Derius Davis had two returns for 33 yards.

The average starting point after those four returns was the 20.75-yard line.