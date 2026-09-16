Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Where to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) play their first game against an AFC West rival as they host the Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) in Week 2 at SoFi Stadium.

MATCHUP HISTORY

The matchup will mark the 134th regular-season matchup between the two teams. The Raiders hold an all-time record of 69-62-2, however, the Bolts have won the last four meetings. The games between these division rivals are fierce for the most part, but the Bolts have won by multiple possessions over the last four games.

The last regular-season meeting between these two teams came in Week 13 of the 2025 season at SoFi.

Quarterback Justin Herbert threw two touchdowns, but it was running back Kimani Vidal that stole the show. Vidal rushed for 126 yards, including an explosive touchdown of 59 yards that broke the tie and gave the Chargers a lead they would keep the rest of the way.

GAME DATE/TIME

Sunday, September 20

Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. (PT)

LOCATION

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

WATCH ON TV

Network: CBS

Play-by-play: Andrew Catalon

Analyst: Logan Ryan

Sideline: AJ Ross

STREAMING

NFL+ - Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on KFI AM-640 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

The game will also air KNWZ 970 AM, KNWH-AM, KECY (Palm Springs), KATY-FM 101.3 (San Bernardino), KORE AM 1050 / 102.9 FM (Eugene, OR), KNCU-FM 92.7 (Newport, OR), Fox Sports 990 KIKI-AM (Honolulu, HI) and KBFP AM 800 (Bakersfield).

Chargers radio in Spanish can be heard on Latino Mix 103.9/89.3 FM, called by Adrian Garcia-Marquez and analyzed by Francisco Pinto, here.

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES

Chargers postgame press conferences are live streamed on the Chargers website and app (turn on notifications to receive updates on when the press conferences start). Press conferences are also available on demand following the live stream on the website, app and on YouTube.

PURO CHARGERS