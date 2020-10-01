Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

10 Insights: Chargers to See Familiar Face Sunday in Tom Brady

Oct 01, 2020 at 07:59 AM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
10Insights_Week4

1) Through the first three weeks of the NFL season, wide receiver Keenan Allen leads the AFC in targets (37) and receptions (24), and is second in the conference in receiving yards (265). Running back Austin Ekeler leads the AFC in yards from scrimmage (378).

2) Defensive end Joey Bosa has a sack in each of the first three games of the season. He enters Week 4 as one of 10 players with at least three sacks. Bosa also has six quarterback hits and five tackles for loss.

3) If Justin Herbert starts this Sunday, he could become the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 300-plus yards in each of his first three games. He threw for 311 yards in Week 2 against Kansas City and 330 yards against Carolina in Week 3.

4) Herbert's third career NFL start could also come against Tom Brady, who will be under center for his 287th regular-season start. Brady made his third career start against the Chargers in 2001. Herbert was three years old.

5) Sunday in Tampa Bay may be the league's oldest starter (Brady, 43) vs. its youngest starter (Herbert, 22). The age difference: 20 years, seven months and seven days.

6) Brady has never lost to a rookie quarterback at home in his 21-year NFL career. In fact, only four rookie QBs have ever beaten Brady head-to-head: Ben Roethlisberger (PIT) in 2004; Mark Sanchez (NYJ) in 2009; Colt McCoy (CLE) in 2010; and Geno Smith (NYJ) in 2013.

7) The Chargers last win against Brady was exactly 15 years ago this week. Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson totaled 168 yards and had a pair of touchdowns, while quarterback Drew Brees went 19-of-24 for 248 yards and two TDs in a 41-17 victory over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

8) Out of the 14 defensive players drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, only Jaguars cornerback C.J. Henderson has played a larger percentage of defensive snaps than Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. Here's how Murray Jr. stacks up with the other first-round LBs entering Week 4:

Related Links

Table inside Article
Drafted Player Defensive Snaps Precentage Total Tackles
No. 8 (ARI) Isaiah Simmons 35 18% 5
No. 23 (LAC) Kenneth Murray 171 87% 23
No. 27 (SEA) Jordyn Brooks 29 13% 1
No. 28 (BAL) Patrick Queen 143 69% 21

9) The Chargers are 8-3 all-time against the Buccaneers. The last time they played was 2016, a 28-21 Tampa Bay win. Cornerback Casey Hayward had an interception, Bosa had a sack and safety Jahleel Addae had 10 tackles.

10) Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was a television analyst for CBS in 2018, calling three Chargers games – all wins – during their 12-4 season (vs. OAK, vs. TEN in London, vs. CIN).

Photos: Bolts Prep for Tampa Trip

Browse through some photos from Thursday's practice at the Hoag Performance Center.

201001_Prac_001
1 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_002
2 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_003
3 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_004
4 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_005
5 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_006
6 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_007
7 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_008
8 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_009
9 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_010
10 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_011
11 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_012
12 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_013
13 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_014
14 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_015
15 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_016
16 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_017
17 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_018
18 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_019
19 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_020
20 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_021
21 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_022
22 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_023
23 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_024
24 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_025
25 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_026
26 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_027
27 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_028
28 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_029
29 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_030
30 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_031
31 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_032
32 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_033
33 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_034
34 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_035
35 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_036
36 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_037
37 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_038
38 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_039
39 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_040
40 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_041
41 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_042
42 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_043
43 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_044
44 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_045
45 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_046
46 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_047
47 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_048
48 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_049
49 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201001_Prac_050
50 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3
Untitled-1

Bolt Up and Vote!

Here's everything you need to know to help prepare you to cast your ballot.

Learn More

Related Content

news

Chargers-Buccaneers Week 4 Injury Report

A look at the injury report as we head into the fourth week of the 2020 season.
news

Los Angeles Chargers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Chargers take on the Bucs on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 10:00am PT.
news

Chargers – Buccaneers Game Preview

Here's what you need to know heading into Week 4 of 2020.
news

By the Numbers: Keenan Allen Keeps Climbin'

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers.
news

Chargers Lose 21-16 to Panthers

Los Angeles drops to 1-2 on the season.
news

Inactives: Panthers vs Chargers

Here are the inactives for Panthers-Chargers.
news

Navigating the Challenges of Sideline Reporting in the 2020 NFL Season

"I think you kind of have to think outside the box a lot of times and find new ways to bring information to fans and new stories.  But I think the reporter role right now is as important as ever with all the stories."
news

Hunter Henry on His Strong Start to Season, Justin Herbert's NFL Debut

The Chargers tight end has been a focal point of the offense through two games.
news

Panthers-Chargers Week 3 Game Status

A look at the injury report and game status as we head into the third week of the 2020 season.
news

10 Insights: Rookie Class Making Early Impact on 2020 Season

Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. leads the team in tackles with 18.
news

Carolina Panthers vs Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Chargers will take on the Panthers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1:05 pm PT.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - August 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above

Take an aerial view of the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in February 2020.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses

Take a look at the latest photos of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on March 4, 2020.
video

Chargers LUX Hosts Inaugural Dinner for Members

Chargers host inaugural SoFi Stadium Chargers LUX dinner with surprise guests Antonio Gates and Gus Bradley.
Learn More

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising