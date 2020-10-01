10 Insights: Chargers to See Familiar Face Sunday in Tom Brady

1) Through the first three weeks of the NFL season, wide receiver Keenan Allen leads the AFC in targets (37) and receptions (24), and is second in the conference in receiving yards (265). Running back Austin Ekeler leads the AFC in yards from scrimmage (378).

2) Defensive end Joey Bosa has a sack in each of the first three games of the season. He enters Week 4 as one of 10 players with at least three sacks. Bosa also has six quarterback hits and five tackles for loss.

3) If Justin Herbert starts this Sunday, he could become the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 300-plus yards in each of his first three games. He threw for 311 yards in Week 2 against Kansas City and 330 yards against Carolina in Week 3.

4) Herbert's third career NFL start could also come against Tom Brady, who will be under center for his 287th regular-season start. Brady made his third career start against the Chargers in 2001. Herbert was three years old.