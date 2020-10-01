10 Insights: Chargers to See Familiar Face Sunday in Tom Brady

1) Through the first three weeks of the NFL season, wide receiver Keenan Allen leads the AFC in targets (37) and receptions (24), and is second in the conference in receiving yards (265). Running back Austin Ekeler leads the AFC in yards from scrimmage (378).
2) Defensive end Joey Bosa has a sack in each of the first three games of the season. He enters Week 4 as one of 10 players with at least three sacks. Bosa also has six quarterback hits and five tackles for loss.
3) If Justin Herbert starts this Sunday, he could become the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 300-plus yards in each of his first three games. He threw for 311 yards in Week 2 against Kansas City and 330 yards against Carolina in Week 3.
4) Herbert's third career NFL start could also come against Tom Brady, who will be under center for his 287th regular-season start. Brady made his third career start against the Chargers in 2001. Herbert was three years old.
5) Sunday in Tampa Bay may be the league's oldest starter (Brady, 43) vs. its youngest starter (Herbert, 22). The age difference: 20 years, seven months and seven days.
6) Brady has never lost to a rookie quarterback at home in his 21-year NFL career. In fact, only four rookie QBs have ever beaten Brady head-to-head: Ben Roethlisberger (PIT) in 2004; Mark Sanchez (NYJ) in 2009; Colt McCoy (CLE) in 2010; and Geno Smith (NYJ) in 2013.
7) The Chargers last win against Brady was exactly 15 years ago this week. Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson totaled 168 yards and had a pair of touchdowns, while quarterback Drew Brees went 19-of-24 for 248 yards and two TDs in a 41-17 victory over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
8) Out of the 14 defensive players drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, only Jaguars cornerback C.J. Henderson has played a larger percentage of defensive snaps than Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. Here's how Murray Jr. stacks up with the other first-round LBs entering Week 4:
|Drafted
|Player
|Defensive Snaps
|Precentage
|Total Tackles
|No. 8 (ARI)
|Isaiah Simmons
|35
|18%
|5
|No. 23 (LAC)
|Kenneth Murray
|171
|87%
|23
|No. 27 (SEA)
|Jordyn Brooks
|29
|13%
|1
|No. 28 (BAL)
|Patrick Queen
|143
|69%
|21
9) The Chargers are 8-3 all-time against the Buccaneers. The last time they played was 2016, a 28-21 Tampa Bay win. Cornerback Casey Hayward had an interception, Bosa had a sack and safety Jahleel Addae had 10 tackles.
10) Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was a television analyst for CBS in 2018, calling three Chargers games – all wins – during their 12-4 season (vs. OAK, vs. TEN in London, vs. CIN).
