Chargers – Buccaneers Game Preview

The Los Angeles Chargers hit the road for the second time this season when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. Kickoff is set for Sunday, Oct. 4 at 10:00am PT. Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn have the call on CBS.

The Bolts have an all-time record of 8-3 against the Buccaneers — including 5-1 on the road. The Chargers hold a 5-0 advantage against Tampa Bay when scoring 25 or more points.

Following a loss to Carolina last week, the Chargers enter Week 4 with a 1-2 record. Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert started and threw for over 300 yards for the second-straight game, becoming the third player in NFL history to throw for 300 yards in each of his first two career games. Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen leads all NFL players in third down receptions this season. Joey Bosa has a three-game sack streak and is tied for third in the AFC with six QB hits.