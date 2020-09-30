Chargers – Buccaneers Game Preview

OVERVIEW
The Los Angeles Chargers hit the road for the second time this season when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. Kickoff is set for Sunday, Oct. 4 at 10:00am PT. Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn have the call on CBS.
The Bolts have an all-time record of 8-3 against the Buccaneers — including 5-1 on the road. The Chargers hold a 5-0 advantage against Tampa Bay when scoring 25 or more points.
Following a loss to Carolina last week, the Chargers enter Week 4 with a 1-2 record. Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert started and threw for over 300 yards for the second-straight game, becoming the third player in NFL history to throw for 300 yards in each of his first two career games. Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen leads all NFL players in third down receptions this season. Joey Bosa has a three-game sack streak and is tied for third in the AFC with six QB hits.
The Buccaneers have a 2-1 record and are riding a two-game winning streak after falling to division-opponent New Orleans in the season opener. Newly-signed quarterback Tom Brady has thrown for 753 yards and six touchdowns. Mike Evans leads the NFL with four touchdown grabs while the defense has registered 12 sacks.
SERIES BREAKDOWN
|All-Time Series Record
|8-3
|Regular Season Series Record
|8-3
|Chargers All-Time vs. Bucs in T.B.
|5-1
|Last Time Away
|Nov. 11, 2012 — L, 34-24
|Current Streak
|L, Two (2) games
|Last Meeting
|Dec. 4, 2016 vs. T.B. — L, 28-21
|Longest Chargers Win Streak
|Six (6) games (1976-94)
|Longest Buccaneers Win Streak
|Two (2) games (2012-pres.)
|Anthony Lynn vs. T.B.
|0-0
|Lynn All-Time vs. T.B.*
|4-2
|Most Career GP vs. T.B.
|G Trai Turner (10)
*Both as a Player and Coach (including years as assistant)
BY THE NUMBERS
35: By blocking two extra points in the first three weeks of the 2020 season, the Chargers became the first team to do so in 35 years (Miami and Seattle each accomplished the feat in 1985.)
10: The Bolts have the No. 6 total offense and No. 8 total defense in the NFL this season — one of just two teams to have both inside the top-10 (Arizona has the No. 10 offense and No. 7 defense.)
24: Wide receiver Keenan Allen recorded his 24th career 100-yard performance last week, tying for the second-most in team history. The 13-catch, 132-yard performance included nine receptions for 102 yards in the second half alone