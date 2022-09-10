Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

Chargers Complete Week 1 Prep for Season Opener

Sep 09, 2022 at 05:13 PM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

weekinreview_new

It's almost game time.

After a long offseason, the Chargers will take the field Sunday in their regular season opener against the Raiders.

Here's a breakdown of news ahead of Week 1:

Monday

Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco met with local beat writers to give his assessment on where the Bolts are at ahead of the 2022 season.

Tuesday

The team announced their unofficial depth chart heading into Week 1. On Wednesday, Head Coach Brandon Staley announced the eight captains that will don the "C" on their jerseys for the 2022 season — Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, Corey Linsley, Derwin James, Jr., Khalil Mack, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Joey Bosa.

"Being a captain on an NFL football team, I can't imagine a higher honor," said Staley. "The few people who do get to play in this league and what that shield represents, all the people that have come before them — captains on other teams, captains on this team — and it's voted on by their teammates, and that's something that's sacred to me."

"Growing up the son of a coach, I think it's the highest achievement that you can receive from your teammates," he added.

Sunday marks the first time the Bolts will host the Raiders to start a season. With most starters sitting out during the preseason, it will be the first opportunity to see the new additions in a game together. It will also be the first time the Chargers will play since their season-ending Week 18 loss to these same Raiders.

Photos: Chargers Wrap Up Raiders Week Practices

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Friday practice at Hoag Performance Center.

220909_Gallery_003
1 / 30
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220909_Gallery_002
2 / 30
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220909_Gallery_001
3 / 30
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220909_Gallery_004
4 / 30
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220909_Gallery_005
5 / 30
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220909_Gallery_009
6 / 30
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220909_Gallery_006
7 / 30
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220909_Gallery_008
8 / 30
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220909_Gallery_007
9 / 30
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220909_Gallery_026
10 / 30
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220909_Gallery_017
11 / 30
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220909_Gallery_010
12 / 30
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220909_Gallery_018
13 / 30
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220909_Gallery_011
14 / 30
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220909_Gallery_024
15 / 30
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220909_Gallery_012
16 / 30
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220909_Gallery_022
17 / 30
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220909_Gallery_019
18 / 30
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220909_Gallery_013
19 / 30
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220909_Gallery_023
20 / 30
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220909_Gallery_014
21 / 30
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220909_Gallery_016
22 / 30
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220909_Gallery_027
23 / 30
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220909_Gallery_015
24 / 30
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220909_Gallery_028
25 / 30
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220909_Gallery_020
26 / 30
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220909_Gallery_029
27 / 30
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220909_Gallery_021
28 / 30
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220909_Gallery_030
29 / 30
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220909_Gallery_025
30 / 30
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Wednesday

With many new additions on both sides of the ball, both Staley and James don't carry any extra feelings heading into this game.

"It just happened a long time ago. A long, long time ago," Staley said. "Everything is different about right now. Everything. It's about this week and pouring our team into this week of preparation and treating this week like it has a life of its own. I'm really excited to go get into game week with this group."

"For guys like Khalil Mack, [Joseph-Day], they didn't get to feel that feeling that I felt in Week 18. Our whole mindset is that we are a new team, the 2022 Chargers. We're just trying to go out there and compete versus the Raiders," added James.

The Raiders will enter SoFi with an overhaul of coaching staff compared to when they visited in 2021. With new head coach Josh McDaniels and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, there will be an added element of uncertainty on what the Bolts will see on both sides of the ball.

Thursday

Chargers Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi talked about what they team can do to adjust with that on the fly.

"You want to go out there and run plays that your guys are comfortable with that they feel like they can find answers and start getting the feel as the game goes on and ready to make adjustments as you see how it's different," said Lombardi.

Defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill also talked about how quickly these adjustments would have to be done.

"We have to make sure we do a good job of trying to move the down around, and once the game is taking place, we have to be able to make early adjustments," said Hill. "Sometimes you try to wait until halftime, and it may be too late."

"We have to do a good job of making sure that we're locked in, whether it is coaches on the field or people up in the box so we can make those adjustments, so we can play the scheme that we're going to see," Hill added.

Friday

Both Mack and quarterback Justin Herbert expressed their excitement to almost be at the end of the offseason road.

"It's been a while since I've been able to play football," said Mack. "I think it got cut short around Week 7 last year. I'm looking forward to it. It's going to be fun."

"It's exciting. We've spent a lot of time this offseason getting prepared for this week and we're going to do everything we can to work on a good protection plan, timing with the receivers. It's exciting to finally be back at it," added Herbert.

Odds and Ends

Final Injury report

National media season predictions for the Chargers

Chargers Mailbag

Power Rankings and Game Picks

Videos of the Week

All In | Episode 2

The second episode of 'All In' titled 'Football 202' gives an all-access look into players and coaches and how they approach the details day in and day out. Go behind the scenes to see what the Chargers say about a dominant mindset, Justin Herbert's next step and how head coach Brandon Staley's passion for tennis relates to the Bolts.

Campin' Out | Brandon Staley

In the latest episode of Campin' Out, Sebastian Joseph-Day welcomes head coach Brandon Staley to talk about his journey to become a head coach in the NFL and how it led him to this point.

Playmakers Podcast | Shannon Farren

Sideline reporter Shannon Farren joins Hayley Elwood on the latest edition of Playmakers podcast to discuss the Week 1 matchup with the Raiders, Justin Herbert in his third year and the feel around the team.

Chargers Weekly | Trent Green

CBS Sports' Trent Green joins Matt "Money" Smith and Chris Hayre on this week's episode of Chargers Weekly to preview Chargers vs. Raiders, matchups to watch and Justin Herbert's development.

Tweets of the Week

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022

Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Bolts Return to Primetime With Playoff Berth at Stake

Take a look at all the Chargers' major news and notes from Week 18.

news

Bolts Get Key Players Back Ahead of Crucial Rematch

Take a look at all the Chargers' major news and notes from Week 17.

news

Chargers Travel to Houston, Earn Six Pro Bowl Nominations

Take a look at all the Chargers' major news and notes from Week 16.

news

Bolts Battled In Primetime, Now Prepare for Final Push of Regular Season

Take a look at all the Chargers' major news and notes from Week 15.

news

Bolts Return to SoFi, Look to Stack Wins Against New York

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts enter their Week 14 matchup with the New York Giants.

news

December Football Starts in Cincinnati

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts enter their Week 13 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

news

Bolts Travel to Denver for AFC West Showdown

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts enter their Week 12 matchup with the Denver Broncos.

news

Bolts Aim to Get Back on Track in Primetime Battle with Steelers

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts enter their Week 11 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

Chargers Return to SoFi, Face Resilient Vikings Team

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts enter their Week 10 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Chargers Face Familiar Foes In Philadelphia

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts enter their Week 9 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Bolts Shift Focus to Halloween Showdown with Patriots

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts enter their Week 8 matchup with the New England Patriots.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

video

All In: Episode 2 | Football 202

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the 2022 LA Chargers. With quarterback Justin Herbert entering Year 2 in Joe Lombardi's offensive scheme, the Bolts are set on stacking upon their success in his record-breaking 2021 season and making a run in 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 2nd Episode of 'All In'

Here's a look at key storylines from the second episode of the all-access show

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 2

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin 2022 training camp and prepare to put in work to separate themselves from the pack. Check out episode 2 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Monday September 5.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Sony Michel. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Larry Rountree III.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 14 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 14 players to the practice squad.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today released one player and waived 26, including one with an injury designation.

news

Going the Distance with DeAndre Carter

"I'm trying to make a play out there. I'm trying to be exciting and explosive for our team and the crowd. Big returns are definitely big momentum shifts in the game for your team."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today reduced the roster to 80 players.

video

All In: Episode 1 | Get Your Mind Right

On the season premiere of ALL IN, go back inside Chargers headquarters as, after a rollercoaster 2021 season full of broken records and close finishes, the LA Chargers are back with a new rookie class and a retooled defense. Get exclusive access to the Bolts team meeting room as Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Derwin James and more begin creating a championship mentality for 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 1st Episode of 'All In'

The 2022 season premiere is out, and here's a look at key storylines from the first episode of the all-access show

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Host Cowboys at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys

news

5 Takeaways: Palmer's TD Highlights Bolts 2nd Preseason Game

Second-year wide receiver had three catches for 75 yards and a touchdown Saturday night

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Best of Training Camp 2022

Take a look back at the Chargers time at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex for Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

news

How Breiden Fehoko is a 'Different Player' in Year 3

"When you're out there with older guys who are actually teaching you...it makes you realize that these guys want the best from you even though you're all competing."

news

What the Derwin James, Jr., Contract Extension Means for the Chargers

New deal between Bolts and All-Pro player ensures James remains versatile and vital piece of Chargers defense

news

Chargers Sign Derwin James Jr. to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Derwin James Jr., to a multi-year contract extension.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived three players and waived/injured two others.

video

Coming Soon: All In Season 2

All In is back for season 2 as your all-access pass to the 2022 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Khalil Mack and more prepare to make a run in 2022. All In Season 2 premieres August 22 at 10 am PDT on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.

news

Everything You Need to Know About the Launch of 'All In' Season 2

Episode 1 of the all-access, behind-the-scenes show premieres at 10 a.m. (PT) on Monday

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Open Up Preseason Slate at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1 game against the Rams

news

J.C. Jackson Ranked No. 1 on NFL.com's Top Cornerbacks List Entering 2022 Season

Blockbuster free-agent addition ranked No. 1 on David Carr's preseason list

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Training Camp Week 2

Take a look back at the second week of Chargers Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

gallery

Photos: Chargers Camp Day 8

Check out the best photos from the eighth day of Training Camp 2022 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

news

Trey Pipkins III: Earning the 'Right' Role

"Whenever you can get out there and kind of reaffirm to yourself that this is where you're supposed to be and you can do this, it's always good for the confidence."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Sage Surratt

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Sage Surratt.

gallery

Photos: Back Together with the Bolt Fam

Check out some shots of the Bolt Fam packing the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Back Together Saturday!

Latest News
Advertising