Chargers Complete Week 1 Prep for Season Opener

Wednesday

With many new additions on both sides of the ball, both Staley and James don't carry any extra feelings heading into this game.

"It just happened a long time ago. A long, long time ago," Staley said. "Everything is different about right now. Everything. It's about this week and pouring our team into this week of preparation and treating this week like it has a life of its own. I'm really excited to go get into game week with this group."

"For guys like Khalil Mack, [Joseph-Day], they didn't get to feel that feeling that I felt in Week 18. Our whole mindset is that we are a new team, the 2022 Chargers. We're just trying to go out there and compete versus the Raiders," added James.

The Raiders will enter SoFi with an overhaul of coaching staff compared to when they visited in 2021. With new head coach Josh McDaniels and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, there will be an added element of uncertainty on what the Bolts will see on both sides of the ball.

Thursday

Chargers Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi talked about what they team can do to adjust with that on the fly.

"You want to go out there and run plays that your guys are comfortable with that they feel like they can find answers and start getting the feel as the game goes on and ready to make adjustments as you see how it's different," said Lombardi.

Defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill also talked about how quickly these adjustments would have to be done.

"We have to make sure we do a good job of trying to move the down around, and once the game is taking place, we have to be able to make early adjustments," said Hill. "Sometimes you try to wait until halftime, and it may be too late."

"We have to do a good job of making sure that we're locked in, whether it is coaches on the field or people up in the box so we can make those adjustments, so we can play the scheme that we're going to see," Hill added.

Friday

Both Mack and quarterback Justin Herbert expressed their excitement to almost be at the end of the offseason road.

"It's been a while since I've been able to play football," said Mack. "I think it got cut short around Week 7 last year. I'm looking forward to it. It's going to be fun."