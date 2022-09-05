Tom Telesco Previews Chargers 2022 Season

2. A new-look defense

The Chargers have plenty of big-names on defense.

Some of them are returning players (Joey Bosa and Derwin James, Jr.), while others such as Khalil Mack, J.C. Jackson and Sebastian Joseph-Day are new to the Bolts.

Count Telesco among the people who are interested to see how that unit fares in Week 1 against the Raiders.

"We've got a lot of new faces on defense," Telesco said. "They're practiced together but haven't played together yet. On offense, there's not really a lot of changes, a little more known quantity there.

"But defense, yeah, the communication part of it, especially on the back end, is really important," Telesco added. "Derwin has only had a couple weeks of practice, so that stuff still has to come together in the regular season."

The Chargers signed James to a multi-year contract extension in mid-August, and he'll be relied upon as the quarterback of the defense in his fifth season.

3. Praise for Pipkins, Norton

The battle at right tackle betweem Trey Pipkins II and Storm Norton was decided last week, as Pipkins will be the starter to open the season.

Telesco had plenty of praise for both players, and noted that Pipkins' has had tangible progression in recent years.

Pipkins has started eight games over three seasons, including two during the 2021 season.

"Last year when he played, he played well, so that was encouraging," Telesco said. "He played well in those games, played well in the back end of the preseason last year. He's continued to get better.

"And it's helpful for us that we've still got Storm here. It wasn't like whoever didn't win that job was going to be voted off the island and never coming back," Telesco added. "Typically, you'll need a third tackle. A swing tackle. They're extremely hard to find. It's almost like a starting spot. You can draft him early, and even though he may not start, you may need that guy usually."

Norton started 15 total games a season ago, and has made 18 starts in his career.

"Really important that we have those two guys," Telesco said. "Nice that Storm has a body of work and experience because it's tough and dependable.

"Trey has done a good job so far, so we'll see how that rolls," Telesco added. "I'm proud of Trey to come in and win the job and see how far he can take it."

4. Beefing up the backfield

The Bolts gained depth and experience in their backfield last week with the addition of Sony Michel.

The two-time Super Bowl winner said he's going to work for whatever role he earns this season, a sentiment echoed by Telesco.

The Chargers GM said Michel's skillset will be necessary over the full season. Plus, keeping Larry Rountree III on the practice squad is a boon for the Bolts, too.

"Late in the game, you can certainly trust him," Telesco said of Michel. "But you can trust Austin Ekeler and other guys, too.

"He's just a solid, well-rounded back," Telesco added. "And it's better that we didn't lose Larry, because we still think he's got some future here. Just makes it a much stronger group."

5. Murray's role in 2022

Telesco also offered some insight on linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr., who began training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list due to an ankle injury.

But the linebacker has been back at practice since August 22, with Telesco noting that the former first-round pick could be back in a more traditional spot this season.

"Probably more traditional linebacker than putting him out on the edge like we did [last season]," Telesco said. "He's looked really good. For a guy who missed so much camp, I mean he should look fresh because he didn't work at camp as much.