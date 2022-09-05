Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Tom Telesco Previews Chargers 2022 Season

Sep 05, 2022 at 04:30 PM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

TT

Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco met with beat writers Monday in advance of the 2022 season.

Here are five takeaways from Telesco:

1. Playing the waiting game

Telesco summed up the mindset of everyone around the NFL on Monday afternoon.

"I'm looking forward to playing a real game, there's no doubt about that," said Telesco, who is entering his 10th season in his role.

He also expanded on what the mindset of a general manager is during this point of the calendar year.

Telesco said that he's looking forward to seeing how the Bolts perform early in the season, noting that he can usually get a gauge on a roster in the first month or so.

"You don't know how it's going to look," Telesco said. "And I hate hearing 'that teams look good on paper.' So, you don't really know until you get into late September where you really are.

"But the roster is never set. You're constantly either thinking about it or moving things around … that's constantly going on," Telesco added. "The rest of it is kind of running the ship and making sure it's going straight ahead. You don't really know what you have until you start playing."

As far as external pressure goes, Telesco said the NFL is a results-driven business and that he focuses on the same approach each autumn.

"As far as that, every year is a different year and every year, the expectations are the same. It's a pressurized job no matter what. That's just the way it is. I wouldn't call it any extra this year, I mean I want to win every single year. It's not like there's any year where I was like 'We had a decent team but if you don't make it no big deal'. We're in this to win, it's how we keep our jobs."

2. A new-look defense

The Chargers have plenty of big-names on defense.

Some of them are returning players (Joey Bosa and Derwin James, Jr.), while others such as Khalil Mack, J.C. Jackson and Sebastian Joseph-Day are new to the Bolts.

Count Telesco among the people who are interested to see how that unit fares in Week 1 against the Raiders.

"We've got a lot of new faces on defense," Telesco said. "They're practiced together but haven't played together yet. On offense, there's not really a lot of changes, a little more known quantity there.

"But defense, yeah, the communication part of it, especially on the back end, is really important," Telesco added. "Derwin has only had a couple weeks of practice, so that stuff still has to come together in the regular season."

The Chargers signed James to a multi-year contract extension in mid-August, and he'll be relied upon as the quarterback of the defense in his fifth season.

3. Praise for Pipkins, Norton

The battle at right tackle betweem Trey Pipkins II and Storm Norton was decided last week, as Pipkins will be the starter to open the season.

Telesco had plenty of praise for both players, and noted that Pipkins' has had tangible progression in recent years.

Pipkins has started eight games over three seasons, including two during the 2021 season.

"Last year when he played, he played well, so that was encouraging," Telesco said. "He played well in those games, played well in the back end of the preseason last year. He's continued to get better.

"And it's helpful for us that we've still got Storm here. It wasn't like whoever didn't win that job was going to be voted off the island and never coming back," Telesco added. "Typically, you'll need a third tackle. A swing tackle. They're extremely hard to find. It's almost like a starting spot. You can draft him early, and even though he may not start, you may need that guy usually."

Norton started 15 total games a season ago, and has made 18 starts in his career.

"Really important that we have those two guys," Telesco said. "Nice that Storm has a body of work and experience because it's tough and dependable.

"Trey has done a good job so far, so we'll see how that rolls," Telesco added. "I'm proud of Trey to come in and win the job and see how far he can take it."

4. Beefing up the backfield

The Bolts gained depth and experience in their backfield last week with the addition of Sony Michel.

The two-time Super Bowl winner said he's going to work for whatever role he earns this season, a sentiment echoed by Telesco.

The Chargers GM said Michel's skillset will be necessary over the full season. Plus, keeping Larry Rountree III on the practice squad is a boon for the Bolts, too.

"Late in the game, you can certainly trust him," Telesco said of Michel. "But you can trust Austin Ekeler and other guys, too.

"He's just a solid, well-rounded back," Telesco added. "And it's better that we didn't lose Larry, because we still think he's got some future here. Just makes it a much stronger group."

5. Murray's role in 2022

Telesco also offered some insight on linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr., who began training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list due to an ankle injury.

But the linebacker has been back at practice since August 22, with Telesco noting that the former first-round pick could be back in a more traditional spot this season.

"Probably more traditional linebacker than putting him out on the edge like we did [last season]," Telesco said. "He's looked really good. For a guy who missed so much camp, I mean he should look fresh because he didn't work at camp as much.

"But he looks fast, physical and moving around really well so that's a positive," Telesco added "He's got to catch up a little bit but we're hoping he does relatively quick."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Chargers Land 6 Players on CBS Sports' Preseason All-NFL Team

Herbert, Linsley, James among top vote-getters at their respective position groups

news

5 Things to Watch for in 2nd Episode of 'All In'

Here's a look at key storylines from the second episode of the all-access show

news

Tom Telesco Habla Sobre el Plantel, Los Cambios a el Equipo y la Aficion

El gerente general del equipo converso en el primer episodio de Puro Chargers esta temporada con Adrián Garcia-Marquez y Francisco Pinto

news

Group Chat | A Preview of of the Chargers 2022 Season

Check out the biggest storylines, newcomers to watch and more in this beat writers' roundtable

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

video

All In: Episode 2 | Football 202

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the 2022 LA Chargers. With quarterback Justin Herbert entering Year 2 in Joe Lombardi's offensive scheme, the Bolts are set on stacking upon their success in his record-breaking 2021 season and making a run in 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 2nd Episode of 'All In'

Here's a look at key storylines from the second episode of the all-access show

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 2

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin 2022 training camp and prepare to put in work to separate themselves from the pack. Check out episode 2 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Monday September 5.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Sony Michel. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Larry Rountree III.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 14 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 14 players to the practice squad.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today released one player and waived 26, including one with an injury designation.

news

Going the Distance with DeAndre Carter

"I'm trying to make a play out there. I'm trying to be exciting and explosive for our team and the crowd. Big returns are definitely big momentum shifts in the game for your team."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today reduced the roster to 80 players.

video

All In: Episode 1 | Get Your Mind Right

On the season premiere of ALL IN, go back inside Chargers headquarters as, after a rollercoaster 2021 season full of broken records and close finishes, the LA Chargers are back with a new rookie class and a retooled defense. Get exclusive access to the Bolts team meeting room as Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Derwin James and more begin creating a championship mentality for 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 1st Episode of 'All In'

The 2022 season premiere is out, and here's a look at key storylines from the first episode of the all-access show

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Host Cowboys at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys

news

5 Takeaways: Palmer's TD Highlights Bolts 2nd Preseason Game

Second-year wide receiver had three catches for 75 yards and a touchdown Saturday night

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Best of Training Camp 2022

Take a look back at the Chargers time at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex for Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

news

How Breiden Fehoko is a 'Different Player' in Year 3

"When you're out there with older guys who are actually teaching you...it makes you realize that these guys want the best from you even though you're all competing."

news

What the Derwin James, Jr., Contract Extension Means for the Chargers

New deal between Bolts and All-Pro player ensures James remains versatile and vital piece of Chargers defense

news

Chargers Sign Derwin James Jr. to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Derwin James Jr., to a multi-year contract extension.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived three players and waived/injured two others.

video

Coming Soon: All In Season 2

All In is back for season 2 as your all-access pass to the 2022 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Khalil Mack and more prepare to make a run in 2022. All In Season 2 premieres August 22 at 10 am PDT on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.

news

Everything You Need to Know About the Launch of 'All In' Season 2

Episode 1 of the all-access, behind-the-scenes show premieres at 10 a.m. (PT) on Monday

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Open Up Preseason Slate at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1 game against the Rams

news

J.C. Jackson Ranked No. 1 on NFL.com's Top Cornerbacks List Entering 2022 Season

Blockbuster free-agent addition ranked No. 1 on David Carr's preseason list

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Training Camp Week 2

Take a look back at the second week of Chargers Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

gallery

Photos: Chargers Camp Day 8

Check out the best photos from the eighth day of Training Camp 2022 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

news

Trey Pipkins III: Earning the 'Right' Role

"Whenever you can get out there and kind of reaffirm to yourself that this is where you're supposed to be and you can do this, it's always good for the confidence."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Sage Surratt

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Sage Surratt.

gallery

Photos: Back Together with the Bolt Fam

Check out some shots of the Bolt Fam packing the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Back Together Saturday!

Latest News
Advertising