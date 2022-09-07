Top Quotes | Chargers Begin Preparation For Season Opener

Head Coach Brandon Staley

On if he has discussed with the team the fact that they're beginning this season against the team that they ended last season against:

"Both teams are completely different than the team that was at that last game. If you look at their team, they have brand new coaches, brand new players, a brand new scheme. Same with us; over half of our team is different. I'm sure that that game is going to mean a lot to some of the people that were there, but it's not going to mean everything to everybody because there's a lot of people that weren't at that game. I think those of us who were at that game, that was as tough of a deal as you're going to face as a competitor, but there's just a lot that's happened since then. Competition is about moving forward and being ready for what's right in front of you. That's what we've been working hard at all offseason, all of training camp, getting ready for this week. This week has a life of its own and our team is ready to go take it on."

On 'where the defense is with all of the new pieces':

"Our defense has played at a really high level throughout training camp. I think we've been able to see a lot of different people fit the pieces in the right roles. I think, when we got Derwin [James Jr.] back, and some of those linebackers healthy, it allowed us to really practice and kind of optimize where we were headed for Week 1 and for the beginning of the season. I have full confidence in our group. At the same time, you have to be ready to go out there and figure it out. There's that element to the beginning where your guys have to figure it out together. The one thing I'm excited about this who I am figuring it out with. I really like who we're going to go compete with on Sunday."

On 'what makes the Raiders a great rival':

"Any time that you go back as far as this rivalry has, certainly this division, I think that I really like this part of the division, just how far it goes back with these teams. I think the history of the coaches, the history of the players, certainly with us being on the West Coast, it's important to a lot of different people here on the West Coast. Then, in terms of the NFL, I think the ingenuity of both organizations, I think that both organizations have had a real impact and footprint on the legacy of the NFL. I think that's also big. I'm really excited to be a part of it."

On his level of confidence in the special teams units: