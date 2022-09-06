Chargers Release Week 1 Unofficial Depth Chart 

The Chargers have released their unofficial depth chart ahead of Week 1.
The Bolts open the 2022 season at home against the Raiders. Kickoff is Sunday at 1:25 p.m. (PT) from SoFi Stadium.
For reference, the Chargers offense is listed in "21 personnel" with two backs (a running back and fullback) and a tight end. That leaves two spots at receiver, along with a quarterback and the offensive line.
The Bolts defense, meanwhile, features starters in a base 3-4 scheme, which includes three down linemen, two outside linebackers, two inside linebackers, two cornerbacks and two safeties.
Here's a look at the Chargers unofficial depth chart with starters followed by backups listed in order as they appear.
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Starter: Justin Herbert
Backups: Chase Daniel and Easton Stick
Running back
Starter: Austin Ekeler
Backups: Joshua Kelley or Sony Michel, and Isaiah Spiller
Fullback
Starter: Zander Horvath
Backup: Tre' McKitty
Wide receiver
Starters: Keenan Allen and Mike Williams
Backups: Joshua Palmer, Jalen Guyton and DeAndre Carter
Tight end
Starter: Gerald Everett
Backups: Donald Parham, Jr., and Tre' McKitty
Offensive tackles
Starters: Rashawn Slater (LT) and Trey Pipkins III (RT)
Backup: Storm Norton (LT/RT)
Interior offensive linemen
Starters: Matt Feiler (LG), Corey Linsley (C) and Zion Johnson (RG)
Backups: Jamaree Salyer (LG), Will Clapp (C) and Brenden Jaimes (RG)
Check out the best photos from the Chargers first practice of Raiders week on Monday at Hoag Performance Center.
DEFENSE
Interior defensive linemen
Starters: Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson and Jerry Tillery
Backups: Morgan Fox, Otito Ogbonnia and Breiden Fehoko
Outside linebacker
Starters: Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack
Backups: Kyle Van Noy and Chris Rumph II
Inside linebacker
Starters: Kyle Van Noy and Drue Tranquill
Backups: Troy Reeder, Kenneth Murray, Jr., Nick Niemann and Amen Ogbongbemiga
Cornerback
Starters: J.C. Jackson and Asante Samuel, Jr.
Backups: Michael Davis, Bryce Callahan, Ja'Sir Taylor and Deane Leonard
Safety
Starters: Derwin James, Jr., and Nasir Adderley
Backups: Alohi Gilman, JT Woods, Ja'Sir Taylor and Deane Leonard
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker/kickoffs
Dustin Hopkins
Punter/holder
JK Scott
Long snapper
Josh Harris
Kick returner
Starter: DeAndre Carter
Backup: Jalen Guyton
Punt returner
Starter: DeAndre Carter
Backup: Jalen Guyton
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.