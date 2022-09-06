Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Release Week 1 Unofficial Depth Chart 

Sep 06, 2022 at 12:44 PM
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

The Chargers have released their unofficial depth chart ahead of Week 1.

The Bolts open the 2022 season at home against the Raiders. Kickoff is Sunday at 1:25 p.m. (PT) from SoFi Stadium.

For reference, the Chargers offense is listed in "21 personnel" with two backs (a running back and fullback) and a tight end. That leaves two spots at receiver, along with a quarterback and the offensive line.

The Bolts defense, meanwhile, features starters in a base 3-4 scheme, which includes three down linemen, two outside linebackers, two inside linebackers, two cornerbacks and two safeties.

Here's a look at the Chargers unofficial depth chart with starters followed by backups listed in order as they appear.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Starter: Justin Herbert

Backups: Chase Daniel and Easton Stick

Running back

Starter: Austin Ekeler

Backups: Joshua Kelley or Sony Michel, and Isaiah Spiller

Fullback

Starter: Zander Horvath

Backup: Tre' McKitty

Wide receiver

Starters: Keenan Allen and Mike Williams

Backups: Joshua Palmer, Jalen Guyton and DeAndre Carter

Tight end

Starter: Gerald Everett

Backups: Donald Parham, Jr., and Tre' McKitty

Offensive tackles

Starters: Rashawn Slater (LT) and Trey Pipkins III (RT)

Backup: Storm Norton (LT/RT)

Interior offensive linemen

Starters: Matt Feiler (LG), Corey Linsley (C) and Zion Johnson (RG)

Backups: Jamaree Salyer (LG), Will Clapp (C) and Brenden Jaimes (RG)

DEFENSE

Interior defensive linemen

Starters: Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson and Jerry Tillery

Backups: Morgan Fox, Otito Ogbonnia and Breiden Fehoko

Outside linebacker

Starters: Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack

Backups: Kyle Van Noy and Chris Rumph II

Inside linebacker

Starters: Kyle Van Noy and Drue Tranquill

Backups: Troy Reeder, Kenneth Murray, Jr., Nick Niemann and Amen Ogbongbemiga

Cornerback

Starters: J.C. Jackson and Asante Samuel, Jr.

Backups: Michael Davis, Bryce Callahan, Ja'Sir Taylor and Deane Leonard

Safety

Starters: Derwin James, Jr., and Nasir Adderley

Backups: Alohi Gilman, JT Woods, Ja'Sir Taylor and Deane Leonard

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker/kickoffs

Dustin Hopkins

Punter/holder

JK Scott

Long snapper

Josh Harris

Kick returner

Starter: DeAndre Carter

Backup: Jalen Guyton

Punt returner

Starter: DeAndre Carter

Backup: Jalen Guyton

