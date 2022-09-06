Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Power Rankings: Where are Chargers Heading Into Week 1?

Sep 06, 2022 at 10:58 AM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

09.06 Power rankings Buzz

The countdown to Week 1 is on.

With the season kicking off in a couple of days, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings leading up to the first game. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked heading into the 2022 season:

No. 9: Dan Hanzus - NFL.com

Will Justin Herbert win MVP? In two seasons, Herbert has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting and productive quarterbacks in pro football. Now, with a strong supporting cast on both sides of the ball, this feels like the time where Herbert rampages through a season and enters the conversation as the best player in the sport... But Herbert is flat-out special, and he has the potential to be the difference-maker in a loaded AFC West.

No. 6: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report

Among teams that failed to make the postseason last year, none are ranked higher in these power rankings than the Los Angeles Chargers.

On some level, it's not hard to see why. In Justin Herbert, the Chargers have one of the NFL's best young quarterbacks. As Chargers quarterbacks coach Shane Day told Steven Ruiz of the Ringer, Herbert is only just scratching the surface of what he can do at the NFL level... In wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, Herbert has one of the better one-two punches in the league at his disposal. Austin Ekeler is a do-it-all running back who scored 20 total touchdowns in 2021. After adding edge-rusher Khalil Mack and cornerback J.C. Jackson, expectations are high for the Chargers defense this season.

No. 5: Bo Wulf - The Athletic

Justin Herbert practically guarantees a top-five offense, while his rookie contract allowed the team to spend big on defense to improve the No. 26 unit by DVOA. Meanwhile, Brandon Staley's commitment to proper in-game decision-making should pay off over the long run. If you're a fan of process, the Chargers are for you.

Photos: Bolts Begin Week 1 Prep

Check out the best photos from the Chargers first practice of Raiders week on Monday at Hoag Performance Center.

220905_Gallery_001
1 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_006
2 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_004
3 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_005
4 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_002
5 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_007
6 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_008
7 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_009
8 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_010
9 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_011
10 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_012
11 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_041
12 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_015
13 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_016
14 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_013
15 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_020
16 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_022
17 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_017
18 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_018
19 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_014
20 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_021
21 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_023
22 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_024
23 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_025
24 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_026
25 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_029
26 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_027
27 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_035
28 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_028
29 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_051
30 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_030
31 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_033
32 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_037
33 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_031
34 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_032
35 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_038
36 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_036
37 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_034
38 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_039
39 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_050
40 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_053
41 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_052
42 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_046
43 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_040
44 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_060
45 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_042
46 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_049
47 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_058
48 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_044
49 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_043
50 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_062
51 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_045
52 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_047
53 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_048
54 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_056
55 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_057
56 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_054
57 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_061
58 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_063
59 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_059
60 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_065
61 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220905_Gallery_064
62 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

No. 5: Sam Monson - Pro Football Focus

Few teams were as aggressive this offseason as the Chargers, who seem determined to capitalize on the talent they have at quarterback in Justin Herbert. Far from regressing, Herbert's second season built on his stellar rookie campaign, so the Chargers spent a ton of money to surround him with talent. Adding a player such as Khalil Mack should improve everything up front, and J.C. Jackson adds to a secondary that has a lot of ball skills as a unit. Drafting Zion Johnson should ensure that the line in front of Herbert remains solid.

No. 6: Austin Gayle - The Ringer

There's something comforting about the Chargers resuming their rightful place as the most hyped team in August. But unlike in past years, these Chargers look ready to back it up. Star quarterback Justin Herbert is the favorite to lead the NFL in passing yards (+500) and all but cemented as a top-five player at his position. With a bunch of new defensive additions to help fix last year's biggest weakness, there are no excuses for second-year head coach Brandon Staley and Co. They've spent as much as they can on the lottery ticket that is an elite quarterback on a rookie contract in Herbert. It's time to cash in.

No. 4: Vinnie Iyer - Sporting News

The Chargers deserve all the preseason hype they are getting. Justin Herbert still hasn't hit his ceiling after two stellar seasons and between the line and weapons, he's loaded to push his game higher. The defense just needs to stay healthy to be destructively daunting with Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, J.C. Jackson and Derwin James.

No. 9: Pete Prisco - CBS Sports

Getting Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson in free agency will make this defense so much better. The offense with Justin Herbert will again be dynamic...

No. 7: Frank Schwab - Yahoo Sports

The Chargers have been trying to find a backup for running back Austin Ekeler. Maybe free-agent addition Sony Michel, cut by the Dolphins at the end of the preseason, will be the answer. Michel had some good moments with the Rams last season.

No. 8: Lindsey Thiry - ESPN.com

The season will be a success if … the Chargers advance to the AFC Championship Game.

That's a lofty expectation for a team that failed to advance to the playoffs last season and has appeared in the postseason only twice since 2013. However, Herbert helped produce one of the NFL's top offenses in 2021, and after significant shortcomings on defense, the Bolts invested significant resources on that side of the ball. They traded for All-Pro edge rusher Khalil Mack and signed Jackson -- the NFL's interceptions leader (25) since 2018 -- along with defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson and Morgan Fox in free agency.

No. 15: Mike Florio - Pro Football Talk

No. 6: MMQB Staff - Sports Illustrated

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Chargers Land 6 Players on CBS Sports' Preseason All-NFL Team

Herbert, Linsley, James among top vote-getters at their respective position groups

news

Bolts are No. 4 Team in The Athletic's AFC Preseason Rankings

The Athletic's Mike Sando surveyed multiple executives to see where the Bolts landed in the AFC

news

Dan Graziano: Don't Be Surprised if Bolts Have 'Top 3 Defense'

ESPN NFL writer thinks Chargers defense could be among league's best in 2022

news

J.C. Jackson Ranked 20th on NFL's Top 100 List

Cornerback was the eighth and final Bolts player to make the list, the most among all NFL teams

news

Where Do Bolts Land in Preseason Power Rankings?

Take a look at where various NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked leading into 2022 season

news

Don Coryell Eligible for Pro Football Hall of Fame 2023 Class

The legendary coach is the sole Coach/Contributor candidate up for a spot in the 2023 Class.

news

Chargers Land at No. 2 Overall in ESPN's Position Group Rankings

Bolts lead edge rushers on Mike Clay's list; have seven different position groups in top 10

news

Joey Bosa Ranked 30th on NFL's Top 100 Players List

Allen, Herbert, James and Ekeler were also unveiled on list between Nos. 51-30 earlier Sunday

news

Top Tweets | Internet Reacts to Derwin James Jr.'s Contract Extension

See what the football world had to say after James signed a multi-year deal Wednesday morning

news

Mike Tannenbaum Projects Justin Herbert to be NFL MVP in 2022

ESPN Insider predicts big things are in store for quarterback, Chargers this upcoming season

news

Linsley Ranked 60th, Slater 79th on NFL's Top 100 Players List

The pair of Pro Bowl offensive linemen become the first Chargers players named to the annual list

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

video

All In: Episode 2 | Football 202

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the 2022 LA Chargers. With quarterback Justin Herbert entering Year 2 in Joe Lombardi's offensive scheme, the Bolts are set on stacking upon their success in his record-breaking 2021 season and making a run in 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 2nd Episode of 'All In'

Here's a look at key storylines from the second episode of the all-access show

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 2

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin 2022 training camp and prepare to put in work to separate themselves from the pack. Check out episode 2 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Monday September 5.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Sony Michel. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Larry Rountree III.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 14 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 14 players to the practice squad.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today released one player and waived 26, including one with an injury designation.

news

Going the Distance with DeAndre Carter

"I'm trying to make a play out there. I'm trying to be exciting and explosive for our team and the crowd. Big returns are definitely big momentum shifts in the game for your team."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today reduced the roster to 80 players.

video

All In: Episode 1 | Get Your Mind Right

On the season premiere of ALL IN, go back inside Chargers headquarters as, after a rollercoaster 2021 season full of broken records and close finishes, the LA Chargers are back with a new rookie class and a retooled defense. Get exclusive access to the Bolts team meeting room as Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Derwin James and more begin creating a championship mentality for 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 1st Episode of 'All In'

The 2022 season premiere is out, and here's a look at key storylines from the first episode of the all-access show

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Host Cowboys at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys

news

5 Takeaways: Palmer's TD Highlights Bolts 2nd Preseason Game

Second-year wide receiver had three catches for 75 yards and a touchdown Saturday night

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Best of Training Camp 2022

Take a look back at the Chargers time at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex for Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

news

How Breiden Fehoko is a 'Different Player' in Year 3

"When you're out there with older guys who are actually teaching you...it makes you realize that these guys want the best from you even though you're all competing."

news

What the Derwin James, Jr., Contract Extension Means for the Chargers

New deal between Bolts and All-Pro player ensures James remains versatile and vital piece of Chargers defense

news

Chargers Sign Derwin James Jr. to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Derwin James Jr., to a multi-year contract extension.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived three players and waived/injured two others.

video

Coming Soon: All In Season 2

All In is back for season 2 as your all-access pass to the 2022 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Khalil Mack and more prepare to make a run in 2022. All In Season 2 premieres August 22 at 10 am PDT on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.

news

Everything You Need to Know About the Launch of 'All In' Season 2

Episode 1 of the all-access, behind-the-scenes show premieres at 10 a.m. (PT) on Monday

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Open Up Preseason Slate at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1 game against the Rams

news

J.C. Jackson Ranked No. 1 on NFL.com's Top Cornerbacks List Entering 2022 Season

Blockbuster free-agent addition ranked No. 1 on David Carr's preseason list

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Training Camp Week 2

Take a look back at the second week of Chargers Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

gallery

Photos: Chargers Camp Day 8

Check out the best photos from the eighth day of Training Camp 2022 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

news

Trey Pipkins III: Earning the 'Right' Role

"Whenever you can get out there and kind of reaffirm to yourself that this is where you're supposed to be and you can do this, it's always good for the confidence."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Sage Surratt

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Sage Surratt.

gallery

Photos: Back Together with the Bolt Fam

Check out some shots of the Bolt Fam packing the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Back Together Saturday!

Latest News
Advertising