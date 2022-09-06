Power Rankings: Where are Chargers Heading Into Week 1?

The countdown to Week 1 is on.

With the season kicking off in a couple of days, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings leading up to the first game. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked heading into the 2022 season:

No. 9: Dan Hanzus - NFL.com

Will Justin Herbert win MVP? In two seasons, Herbert has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting and productive quarterbacks in pro football. Now, with a strong supporting cast on both sides of the ball, this feels like the time where Herbert rampages through a season and enters the conversation as the best player in the sport... But Herbert is flat-out special, and he has the potential to be the difference-maker in a loaded AFC West.

No. 6: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report

Among teams that failed to make the postseason last year, none are ranked higher in these power rankings than the Los Angeles Chargers.

On some level, it's not hard to see why. In Justin Herbert, the Chargers have one of the NFL's best young quarterbacks. As Chargers quarterbacks coach Shane Day told Steven Ruiz of the Ringer, Herbert is only just scratching the surface of what he can do at the NFL level... In wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, Herbert has one of the better one-two punches in the league at his disposal. Austin Ekeler is a do-it-all running back who scored 20 total touchdowns in 2021. After adding edge-rusher Khalil Mack and cornerback J.C. Jackson, expectations are high for the Chargers defense this season.

No. 5: Bo Wulf - The Athletic