Chargers Mailbag: Michael Davis' Resurgence, Herbert's Best Throw & Ficken's Influence on Special Teams  

I got a few variations of this question from multiple fans.

And I get it. The expectation was that a healthy offense was going to light up a Titans defense that was ranked second-to-last in passing yards allowed.

First off, Mike Vrabel is an excellent coach and isn't going to let that happen to easily. Second, the Titans played a scheme with two deep safeties that took away the deep part of the field … and long pass attempts.

Staley said the offense could have played better in Week 15. But here's how he described how the Chargers adapted as Sunday wore on:

"You can't go broke making a profit. I think that's something that every player has to have the discipline to play the game the way you need to play it — not the way you want to play it," Staley said. "It's not a secret to everybody in the NFL that Justin Herbert can throw the football down the field. Everybody is watching the same movie you are. They don't want to give up a knockout punch.

"We have to be patient. We have to keep scripting for success. We're searching for the explosions the best way we know how, but if they're not there, we're heading to Plan B fast," Staley added. "That's going to add up to a lot of yardage for us and that's going to add up to us scoring the football better. That's what we have to do moving forward."