Derwin James, Jr. and Khalil Mack Selected to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Dec 21, 2022 at 04:58 PM
The National Football League today announced the Los Angeles Chargers will be represented by safety Derwin James, Jr., and outside linebacker Khalil Mack — both as starters — at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas.

Additionally, six more Chargers were named alternates for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games: Running back Austin Ekeler (first alternate), center Corey Linsley (first), quarterback Justin Herbert (second), long snapper Josh Harris (second), punter JK Scott (fourth) and wide receiver DeAndre Carter (fifth) as a return specialist.

James has been selected a Pro Bowler for the third time — all as a starter — and for the second-straight year. The defensive chess piece has been all over the field for the Bolts, totaling 106 tackles (61 solo), four sacks, an interception, five tackles for loss and a pair of forced fumbles. James was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November after becoming the only defensive back in the last 30 years and first player in a decade to register 30 tackles, multiple sacks, an interception and forced fumble in a single November.

Now a seven-time selection, Mack has been named an all-star in seven of the past eight seasons. In 14 starts for the Bolts this year, he has recorded 45 tackles, seven sacks, 10 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a pair of recoveries. Mack made his presence felt immediately for the Chargers, posting three sacks and a forced fumble in the season opener, becoming just the seventh player since the sack became a statistic in 1982 to have three-plus sacks when making a debut with a team.

Ekeler is tied for an NFL-best with 14 scrimmage touchdowns this season, while his 95 receptions rank fourth in the NFL and lead all running backs. His four games in 2022 with a rushing touchdown and receiving touchdown are tied for the second-most in a single season in NFL history.

Named an all-star for the first time in his career last year, Linsley has continued to coordinate protection on the line of one of the NFL's top passing offenses. His leadership has helped onboard rookie offensive linemen in 2022 as the Bolts rank No. 2 in the NFL in net passing yards per game.

Herbert continued his record-setting pace in his third season, completing 67.5 percent of his passes (407-of-603) for 4,019 yards and 21 touchdowns, becoming the only player ever to top 4,000 passing yards in each of his first three seasons. He has orchestrated five game-winning drives, leading all AFC quarterbacks in 2022, while his four comeback victories in the fourth quarter or overtime this year ranks No. 2 in the conference. The Oregon product has set NFL records through the first three seasons of a career in completions, passing yards and 300-yard performances.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each individual group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 all-star players. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its all-star teams.

Derwin James Named to 2022 Pro Bowl

Check out the best photos from Derwin James' 2022 season that lead to being named a Pro Bowl starter at safety for the AFC

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 19]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 19]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 19]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 19]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 19]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 19]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 19]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 19]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 19]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 19]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 27 - LAC 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 27 - LAC 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 27 - LAC 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 27 - LAC 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 27 - LAC 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 27 - LAC 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 27 - LAC 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - HOU 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - HOU 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - HOU 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - HOU 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - HOU 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - HOU 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - HOU 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CLE 28]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CLE 28]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CLE 28]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CLE 28]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Monday, October 17, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 19 - DEN 16]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Monday, October 17, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 19 - DEN 16]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Monday, October 17, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 19 - DEN 16]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Monday, October 17, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 19 - DEN 16]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Monday, October 17, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 19 - DEN 16]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Monday, October 17, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 19 - DEN 16]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Monday, October 17, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 19 - DEN 16]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Monday, October 17, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 19 - DEN 16]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Monday, October 17, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 19 - DEN 16]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: SEA 37 - LAC 23]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: SEA 37 - LAC 23]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: SEA 37 - LAC 23]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: SEA 37 - LAC 23]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: SEA 37- LAC 23]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: SEA 37- LAC 23]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: SEA 37- LAC 23]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 20 - ATL 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 20 - ATL 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 20 - ATL 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 20 - ATL 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 20 - ATL 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 20 - ATL 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 20 - ATL 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. [FINAL SCORE: SF 22 - LAC 16]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. [FINAL SCORE: SF 22 - LAC 16]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. [FINAL SCORE: SF 22 - LAC 16]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. [FINAL SCORE: SF 22 - LAC 16]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. [FINAL SCORE: SF 22 - LAC 16]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. [FINAL SCORE: SF 22 - LAC 16]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 30 - LAC 27]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 30 - LAC 27]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 30 - LAC 27]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 30 - LAC 27]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 30 - LAC 27]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 30 - LAC 27]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 30 - LAC 27]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 30 - LAC 27]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 30 - LAC 27]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 25 - AZ 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 25 - AZ 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 25 - AZ 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 25 - AZ 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 25 - AZ 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 25 - AZ 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 25 - AZ 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 25 - AZ 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 25 - AZ 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 25 - AZ 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 27 - LAC 20]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 27 - LAC 20]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 27 - LAC 20]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 27 - LAC 20]
Khalil Mack Named to 2022 Pro Bowl

Check out the best photos from Khalil Mack's 2022 season that lead to being named a Pro Bowl starter at edge for the AFC

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 19]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 19]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 19]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 19]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 19]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 19]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 19]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 27 - LAC 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 27 - LAC 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - HOU 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - HOU 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - HOU 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - HOU 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - HOU 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CLE 28]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CLE 28]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CLE 28]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CLE 28]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CLE 28]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Monday, October 17, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 19 - DEN 16]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Monday, October 17, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 19 - DEN 16]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Monday, October 17, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 19 - DEN 16]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Monday, October 17, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 19 - DEN 16]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Monday, October 17, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 19 - DEN 16]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: SEA 37 - LAC 23]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: SEA 37 - LAC 23]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: SEA 37 - LAC 23]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: SEA 37 - LAC 23]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 20 - ATL 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 20 - ATL 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 20 - ATL 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 20 - ATL 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. [FINAL SCORE: SF 22 - LAC 16]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. [FINAL SCORE: SF 22 - LAC 16]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. [FINAL SCORE: SF 22 - LAC 16]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. [FINAL SCORE: SF 22 - LAC 16]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. [FINAL SCORE: SF 22 - LAC 16]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. [FINAL SCORE: SF 22 - LAC 16]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 30 - LAC 27]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 30 - LAC 27]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 25 - AZ 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 25 - AZ 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 25 - AZ 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 25 - AZ 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 25 - AZ 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 25 - AZ 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 25 - AZ 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 27 - LAC 20]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 27 - LAC 20]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 27 - LAC 20]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 27 - LAC 20]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 27 - LAC 20]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 27 - LAC 20]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 27 - LAC 20]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 27 - LAC 20]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 23 - MIA 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 23 - MIA 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 23 - MIA 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - TEN 14]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - TEN 14]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - TEN 14]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - TEN 14]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - TEN 14]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - TEN 14]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - TEN 14]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - TEN 14]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - TEN 14]
