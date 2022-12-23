Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Scouting the Colts: Week 16

Dec 23, 2022 at 09:00 AM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

scout

The Chargers are back in primetime in Week 16.

The Bolts and Colts will meet Monday night in Indianapolis. Kickoff is at 5:15 p.m. (PT).

We chatted with JJ Stankevitz, who covers the Colts for their team website, to get a preview of the game.

The Colts are coming off a wild Week 15 game against the Vikings. What's the vibe within the team heading into Monday night?

JS: Talking with a few players this week, it's about what you'd expect from any team that's underperforming expectations this late in the season – let's stick to our routine and do what we can to still try to win these last three games. I don't get the sense players have quit on this season, even after blowing the largest lead in NFL history (33 points). And guys have quite a bit of pride they don't want bruised in primetime. I think they'll be competitive on Monday.

Indianapolis announced that Nick Foles will start against the Bolts. Why was that move made and what does Foles bring to the offense?

JS: Interim head coach Jeff Saturday is looking for two big things: Better execution in the red zone (the Colts are 31st in red zone touchdown percentage) and more downfield shots (the Colts are 32nd in average depth of target). Whether Matt Ryan or Sam Ehlinger has been the starter, the Colts have struggled mightily in those two areas this season. Foles still possesses above-average arm strength and, for what it's worth, won his only start with the Chicago Bears in 2021 (a 25-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks, also in Week 16). We'll see if Foles can provide an early spark, then help better execute an offense that's averaging just 17.5 points per game.

Conversely, the Colts will be without star running back Jonathan Taylor. Who steps up in his place?

JS: The Colts last week leaned on Zack Moss – who was acquired from the Buffalo Bills along with a conditional sixth-round pick in exchange for running back Nyheim Hines in November – and Deon Jackson to fill in after Taylor sustained an ankle injury early in Saturday's game. Jordan Wilkins was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, too that looks like your trio heading into Monday. The Colts liked some of the thing Moss did as a physical, downhill runner, while Jackson has had some solid production in place of Taylor earlier this season. Ideally, the Colts are a run-first offense – but for a few reasons, including their issues pushing the ball downfield, they haven't consistently established their ground game this season.

Let's go to the defensive side of the ball. Who's a player for Chargers fans to keep an eye on in primetime?

JS: Can I give you three? On the defensive line, Yannick Ngakoue became the fifth player in NFL history to have eight or more sacks in each of his first seven seasons in the NFL earlier this year, and he's a half-sack away from hitting double digits on the season. At linebacker, Zaire Franklin has been a revelation this year in place of Shaquille Leonard, and his 140 tackles rank fourth in the NFL. And at cornerback, Stephon Gilmore has been as good as you remember – he's been targeted 80 times, ninth-most in the NFL, but has allowed just a 79.2 passer rating when quarterbacks have thrown his way.

Khalil Mack Named to 2022 Pro Bowl

Check out the best photos from Khalil Mack's 2022 season that lead to being named a Pro Bowl starter at edge for the AFC

221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_001
1 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_002
2 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_003
3 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_004
4 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_005
5 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_006
6 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_007
7 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_008
8 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_009
9 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_010
10 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_011
11 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_012
12 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_013
13 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_014
14 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_015
15 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_016
16 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_017
17 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_018
18 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_019
19 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_020
20 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_021
21 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_022
22 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_023
23 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_024
24 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_025
25 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_026
26 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_027
27 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_028
28 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_029
29 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_030
30 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_031
31 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_032
32 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_033
33 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_034
34 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_035
35 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_036
36 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_037
37 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_038
38 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_039
39 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_040
40 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_041
41 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_042
42 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_043
43 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_044
44 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_045
45 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_046
46 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_047
47 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_048
48 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_049
49 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_050
50 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_051
51 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_052
52 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_053
53 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_054
54 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_055
55 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_056
56 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_057
57 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_058
58 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_059
59 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_060
60 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_061
61 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_062
62 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_063
63 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_064
64 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_066
65 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_065
66 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221221_MackProBowl_Gallery_067
67 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Finally, what's a word you would use to describe the Colts as they look ahead to the offseason?

JS: Transitional. The Colts will conduct a coaching search after the season ends, and right now own the No. 6 overall pick, which could be used to draft a young quarterback. You guys would know something about getting a pretty good quarterback sixth overall, right?

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Week 16 Injury Report | Chargers at Colts

Take a look at the Week 16 Injury Report ahead of Monday's matchup

news

Top Quotes | Chargers Preparing for Colts in Primetime

"We have a lot of respect for them. We just have to have a good week of practice and be ready for the game."

news

Salyer Continues To Be 'Bright Spot' For Chargers at Left Tackle

"Jamaree has been a real bright spot for our team. He's been one of those guys that we're sure glad we drafted. He's got a lot of the make-up that allows you to have the season that we're having right now."

news

Week 16 Game Picks: Chargers or Colts?

NFL pundits have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 16 matchup between the Chargers and Colts.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday's game.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Kyle Van Noy vs. Shawne Merriman

On the second episode of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Kyle Van Noy goes lights out against Shawne Merriman in pong. From the worst advice Shawne ever got on the field to a story from Kyle's days on the Patriots: Belichick vs Gronk, find out who takes the win in Between 2 Kegs powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Taylor Bertolet

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Browns Hype Video

The Chargers travel to First Energy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

Latest News
Advertising