Scouting the Colts: Week 16

The Chargers are back in primetime in Week 16.

The Bolts and Colts will meet Monday night in Indianapolis. Kickoff is at 5:15 p.m. (PT).

We chatted with JJ Stankevitz, who covers the Colts for their team website, to get a preview of the game.

The Colts are coming off a wild Week 15 game against the Vikings. What's the vibe within the team heading into Monday night?

JS: Talking with a few players this week, it's about what you'd expect from any team that's underperforming expectations this late in the season – let's stick to our routine and do what we can to still try to win these last three games. I don't get the sense players have quit on this season, even after blowing the largest lead in NFL history (33 points). And guys have quite a bit of pride they don't want bruised in primetime. I think they'll be competitive on Monday.

Indianapolis announced that Nick Foles will start against the Bolts. Why was that move made and what does Foles bring to the offense?