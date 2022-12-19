Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) visit the Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) on Monday Night Football in Week 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Monday's game will be the 28th regular-season matchup between these two teams and the first time the Bolts head to Indianapolis since 2016. The Chargers hold the all-time regular season advantage with a record of 17-10, including winning five out of the last seven meetings. The teams have met on Monday Night Football twice before, with the Chargers having won both.

The last meeting between these two teams came in Week 1 of the 2019 season — a game the Chargers were able to come out with a victory.

The 2019 season opener could not be decided in regulation, as it took an Austin Ekeler touchdown in overtime to give the Bolts the win. The rushing touchdown capped off an incredible day for Ekeler, who finished with 154 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns (two receiving and one rushing). Ekeler's day was highlighted by a 55-yard touchdown reception that extended the Bolts lead to two possessions. Wide receiver Keenan Allen also had a monster day, hauling in eight passes for 123 yards and a touchdown enroute to a win.

GAME DATE/TIME

Monday, December 26

Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. (PT)

LOCATION

Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, IN)

WATCH ON TV

Network: ESPN

Play-by-play: Joe Buck

Analyst: Troy Aikman

Sideline: Lisa Salters

STREAMING

NFL+ Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM in San Diego.

Other Affiliate Stations:

San Bernardino KATY 101.3 FM

Stockton/Modesto KFIV-AM 1360

Eugene KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM

San Diego KGB 101.5 FM & KLSD 1360 AM

Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM

Las Vegas KXNT 840 AM, KXST CBS SPORTS 1140 & KLUC 98.5 HD2

