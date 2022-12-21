5 Unheralded Players for the Chargers This Season

The Bolts have worked their way into a solid spot with three games to go.

The Chargers now sit at 8-6 and in the No. 6 seed in the AFC, and they can potentially clinch a playoff spot Monday night.

It's been a total team effort along the way with contributions up and down the roster on a weekly basis.

But who are some unheralded players for the Bolts in 2022? Here's a look at some key names who have helped the Chargers stay in the mix.

Ja'Sir Taylor

Taylor's primary impact has been on special teams this season, as a forced fumble in Week 6 against the Broncos was a turning point late in primetime.

But the sixth-round rookie is starting to carve out a role for himself on defense of late, too.

In Week 14 against the Dolphins — with Bryce Callahan out with a groin injury — Taylor started (and flourished) as the Bolts pass defense shut down Miami's aerial attack.

Taylor even earned the start again against the Titans, even with an entirely different offensive scheme on the other side. Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Taylor provides value as a defender against both the run and the pass.

"I think what Ja'Sir proved, that I think is important, is that he can play in the slot. You don't know until he's out there, whether he can do it or not," Staley said about Week 14. "To do it against those two guys who are as good as anybody in the league, now we know that you have another slot defender, like we know for sure.

"That is awesome in the NFL, to know that you have a backup Star [slot corner] that can play, that's a starter," Staley added. "We think that that's a winning edge for us because when you're trying to play DB groupings, and you have to go cover people, the more coverage guys you have, the better."

Breiden Fehoko

Fehoko is a fan favorite and also beloved inside the Bolts locker room due to his big personality.

But he's let his on-field play say plenty over the past two weeks.

Thrust into a larger role due to depletion up front, Fehoko has played an integral role in back-to-back games in the run defense.

Over the past two games, the Bolts have posted their second and fifth-best performances of the season in terms of rushing yards allowed.

Fehoko has played a big part in that with seven total tackles and a tackle for loss, and he'll be counted upon going forward, too.

Chargers center Corey Linsley described the impact and influence that Fehoko has had on the Bolts this year.